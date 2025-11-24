Offered by

One Earth One Chance

About this shop

One Earth One Chance Store

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$15

Adult unisex heavy organic cotton T shirt 5.3 oz in forest green with logo on the front.

Produce Bags Set of 12 item
Produce Bags Set of 12
$15

Reusable Washable Mesh Drawstring Produce Bags for Vegetable, Fruit, and other Foods.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$15

Oxford jute and cotton canvas bag with zip closure, size: 16"W x 14"H x 8"D, double handles 16", Cream with black logo on both sides.

Bottle item
Bottle
$15

32 oz vacuum stainless steel bottle in blue with screw-on lid for sports and water refills.

Mug item
Mug
$15

Ceramic bistro mug for hot beverages like coffee.

Tableware for Rent 50 sets item
Tableware for Rent 50 sets
$15

Stainless steel dinner set used for traditional meals with plate 10 inches wide with 3 compartments, drink cup and bowl. Must be picked up from and returned clean to a DFW location.

Ash Gourd item
Ash Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ash Gourd is a warm-season vine that produces large, waxy green fruits used in cooking. Ash gourd grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.

Ivy Gourd item
Ivy Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ivy Gourd is a fast growing, warm-season climbing vine that produces small, green, cucumber-like fruits used in cooking. Ivy gourd grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Bitter Gourd item
Bitter Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bitter gourd is a tropical vine that produces green, warty, bitter-tasting fruits commonly used in cooking and traditional medicine. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Bottle Gourd item
Bottle Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bottle gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces large, smooth, light-green fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.

Ridge Gourd item
Ridge Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ridge gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces long, ridged green fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Snake Gourd item
Snake Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Snake gourd is a climbing vine that produces long, slender, snake-like fruits often used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Onions item
Onions
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Onions are bulb vegetables that grow underground and are widely used for their pungent flavor in cooking. Onions grow in Dallas from February through May and again from September through November. Available in growing seasons only.

Tomatoes item
Tomatoes
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Tomatoes are warm-season plants that produce juicy, red fruits widely used in cooking and salads. In Dallas, they grow from March through July. Available in growing seasons only.

Eggplant item
Eggplant
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Eggplant is a warm-season plant that produces glossy, purple fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from April through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Luffy Gourd item
Luffy Gourd
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Luffa gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces long, green fruits which can be eaten when young as a vegetable or dried and used as natural sponges. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.

Broad Bean item
Broad Bean
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Broad bean is a cool-season legume that produces large, edible pods and seeds commonly eaten fresh or dried. In Dallas, it grows from February through April. Available in growing seasons only.

Chilli Pepper item
Chilli Pepper
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Chili pepper is a warm-season plant that produces spicy fruits used fresh, dried, or powdered to add heat to dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Bell Pepper item
Bell Pepper
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bell pepper is a warm-season plant that produces sweet, crunchy fruits eaten fresh or cooked in a variety of dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Yellow Cucumber item
Yellow Cucumber
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Yellow cucumber is a warm-season vine that produces sweet, yellow-skinned cucumbers eaten fresh or pickled. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Okra item
Okra
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Okra is a warm-season plant that produces edible green seed pods commonly used in soups, stews, and fried dishes. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.

Cluster Beans item
Cluster Beans
$15

(Produce) 3lb quantity. Cluster beans are a warm-season legume that produces edible green pods often used in Indian cooking. In Dallas, they grow from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.

Bael item
Bael
$15

(Plant/flower) Bael is a slow-growing tree that produces hard-shelled fruits used fresh or dried in drinks and traditional medicine. In Dallas, it grows best from November through March. Only available in growing season.

Banana Plant item
Banana Plant
$15

(Plant/flower) Banana plant is a tropical herb that produces large, sweet fruits commonly eaten fresh or used in cooking and desserts. In Dallas, it grows best from April through September. Only available in growing season.

Betel Leaf item
Betel Leaf
$15

(Plant/flower) Betel leaf is a fast-growing vine with heart-shaped leaves that can be chewed fresh and used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.

Butterfly Pea item
Butterfly Pea
$15

(Plant/flower) Butterfly pea is a fast-growing vine that produces vibrant blue flowers often used to make tea and natural food coloring. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.

Curry Leaf item
Curry Leaf
$15

(Plant/flower) Curry leaf is a small, aromatic tree whose leaves are commonly used fresh or dried to add flavor in cooking. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.

Indian Mums item
Indian Mums
$15

(Plant/flower) Indian mums are vibrant flowering plants known for their colorful blooms and are often used as ornamental garden plants. In Dallas, they grow best from spring through fall, typically from March through October. Only available in growing season.

Kidney Stones item
Kidney Stones
$15

(Plant/flower) Only available in growing season.

Mexican Oregano item
Mexican Oregano
$15

(Plant/flower) Mexican oregano is a hardy, aromatic herb with a strong, slightly citrusy flavor used in cooking, especially in Mexican and Latin American dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.

Night Jasmine item
Night Jasmine
$15

(Plant/flower) Night jasmine is a fragrant flowering shrub known for its white, night-blooming flowers that release a sweet scent after dark. In Dallas, it grows from late spring through early fall, typically from May through September. Only available in growing season.

Variety Plumeria item
Variety Plumeria
$15

(Plant/flower) Variety Plumeria is a tropical flowering shrub famous for its fragrant, colorful blossoms often used in leis and perfumes. In Dallas, plumeria can be grown from April through September. Only available in growing season. Pink, White, and Red variety.

White December item
White December
$15

(Plant/flower) White December is a variety of plumeria known for its large, fragrant white flowers that bloom in late summer to fall. In Dallas, it grows from April through September. Only available in growing season.

Mexican Petunia item
Mexican Petunia
$15

(Plant/flower) Mexican petunia is a fast-growing perennial with vibrant purple flowers that thrive in warm climates and are often used as ornamental plants. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.

Lavender Lace item
Lavender Lace
$15

(Plant/flower) Lavender Lace is a variety of hibiscus known for its large, delicate lavender-colored flowers with ruffled edges. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Only available in growing season.

Turk's Cap item
Turk's Cap
$15

(Plant/flower) Turk’s Cap is a low-growing, heat-tolerant perennial with bright red, turban-shaped flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.

Garden Phlox item
Garden Phlox
$15

(Plant/flower) Garden phlox is a perennial flowering plant known for its fragrant, colorful clusters of blooms that attract butterflies. In Dallas, it grows from March through July. Only available in growing season.

Blue Sage item
Blue Sage
$15

(Plant/flower) Blue sage is a perennial herb with vibrant blue flowers that attract pollinators and is often used in gardens for its drought tolerance. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.

Hydrangea item
Hydrangea
$15

(Plant/flower) Hydrangea is a deciduous shrub known for its large, showy flower clusters that come in colors like pink, blue, and white. In Dallas, hydrangeas grow from March through August. Only available in growing season.

Queen of the Night item
Queen of the Night
$15

(Plant/flower) Queen of the Night is a night-blooming cactus known for its large, fragrant white flowers that open after dark and last only one night. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Only available in growing season.

Jute Shopping Bag item
Jute Shopping Bag
$20

The modern and versatile Large Jute Tote Bag is ready for your local farmer's market or weekly shopping trip. This tote bag features an open main compartment and flat bottom that's perfect for carrying everything including fresh produce.

Jute Gift Bag item
Jute Gift Bag
$15

Medium Jute Tote Bag for Gifting 

Flowers item
Flowers
$15

Fresh flowers offered for divine blessings, represent purity, love, and devotion, and transform negative energy into positive vibes.


Add a donation for One Earth One Chance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!