One Earth One Chance Store

Offered by
About this shop
Adult unisex heavy organic cotton T shirt 5.3 oz in forest green with logo on the front.
Reusable Washable Mesh Drawstring Produce Bags for Vegetable, Fruit, and other Foods.
Oxford jute and cotton canvas bag with zip closure, size: 16"W x 14"H x 8"D, double handles 16", Cream with black logo on both sides.
32 oz vacuum stainless steel bottle in blue with screw-on lid for sports and water refills.
Ceramic bistro mug for hot beverages like coffee.
Stainless steel dinner set used for traditional meals with plate 10 inches wide with 3 compartments, drink cup and bowl. Must be picked up from and returned clean to a DFW location.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ash Gourd is a warm-season vine that produces large, waxy green fruits used in cooking. Ash gourd grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ivy Gourd is a fast growing, warm-season climbing vine that produces small, green, cucumber-like fruits used in cooking. Ivy gourd grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bitter gourd is a tropical vine that produces green, warty, bitter-tasting fruits commonly used in cooking and traditional medicine. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bottle gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces large, smooth, light-green fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Ridge gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces long, ridged green fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Snake gourd is a climbing vine that produces long, slender, snake-like fruits often used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Onions are bulb vegetables that grow underground and are widely used for their pungent flavor in cooking. Onions grow in Dallas from February through May and again from September through November. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Tomatoes are warm-season plants that produce juicy, red fruits widely used in cooking and salads. In Dallas, they grow from March through July. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Eggplant is a warm-season plant that produces glossy, purple fruits commonly used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows from April through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Luffa gourd is a fast-growing vine that produces long, green fruits which can be eaten when young as a vegetable or dried and used as natural sponges. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Broad bean is a cool-season legume that produces large, edible pods and seeds commonly eaten fresh or dried. In Dallas, it grows from February through April. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Chili pepper is a warm-season plant that produces spicy fruits used fresh, dried, or powdered to add heat to dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Bell pepper is a warm-season plant that produces sweet, crunchy fruits eaten fresh or cooked in a variety of dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Yellow cucumber is a warm-season vine that produces sweet, yellow-skinned cucumbers eaten fresh or pickled. In Dallas, it grows from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Okra is a warm-season plant that produces edible green seed pods commonly used in soups, stews, and fried dishes. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Available in growing seasons only.
(Produce) 3lb quantity. Cluster beans are a warm-season legume that produces edible green pods often used in Indian cooking. In Dallas, they grow from May through August. Available in growing seasons only.
(Plant/flower) Bael is a slow-growing tree that produces hard-shelled fruits used fresh or dried in drinks and traditional medicine. In Dallas, it grows best from November through March. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Banana plant is a tropical herb that produces large, sweet fruits commonly eaten fresh or used in cooking and desserts. In Dallas, it grows best from April through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Betel leaf is a fast-growing vine with heart-shaped leaves that can be chewed fresh and used in cooking. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Butterfly pea is a fast-growing vine that produces vibrant blue flowers often used to make tea and natural food coloring. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Curry leaf is a small, aromatic tree whose leaves are commonly used fresh or dried to add flavor in cooking. In Dallas, it grows best from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Indian mums are vibrant flowering plants known for their colorful blooms and are often used as ornamental garden plants. In Dallas, they grow best from spring through fall, typically from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Mexican oregano is a hardy, aromatic herb with a strong, slightly citrusy flavor used in cooking, especially in Mexican and Latin American dishes. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Night jasmine is a fragrant flowering shrub known for its white, night-blooming flowers that release a sweet scent after dark. In Dallas, it grows from late spring through early fall, typically from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Variety Plumeria is a tropical flowering shrub famous for its fragrant, colorful blossoms often used in leis and perfumes. In Dallas, plumeria can be grown from April through September. Only available in growing season. Pink, White, and Red variety.
(Plant/flower) White December is a variety of plumeria known for its large, fragrant white flowers that bloom in late summer to fall. In Dallas, it grows from April through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Mexican petunia is a fast-growing perennial with vibrant purple flowers that thrive in warm climates and are often used as ornamental plants. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Lavender Lace is a variety of hibiscus known for its large, delicate lavender-colored flowers with ruffled edges. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Turk’s Cap is a low-growing, heat-tolerant perennial with bright red, turban-shaped flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Garden phlox is a perennial flowering plant known for its fragrant, colorful clusters of blooms that attract butterflies. In Dallas, it grows from March through July. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Blue sage is a perennial herb with vibrant blue flowers that attract pollinators and is often used in gardens for its drought tolerance. In Dallas, it grows from March through October. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Hydrangea is a deciduous shrub known for its large, showy flower clusters that come in colors like pink, blue, and white. In Dallas, hydrangeas grow from March through August. Only available in growing season.
(Plant/flower) Queen of the Night is a night-blooming cactus known for its large, fragrant white flowers that open after dark and last only one night. In Dallas, it grows from May through September. Only available in growing season.
The modern and versatile Large Jute Tote Bag is ready for your local farmer's market or weekly shopping trip. This tote bag features an open main compartment and flat bottom that's perfect for carrying everything including fresh produce.
Medium Jute Tote Bag for Gifting
Fresh flowers offered for divine blessings, represent purity, love, and devotion, and transform negative energy into positive vibes.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!