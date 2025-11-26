Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.

One Family, One Fight presents Legacy Builder's Young Men's Conference

201 Memorial Dr

Paterson, NJ 07505, USA

Legacy Leader Sponsor (7 attendees)
$2,000

Our highest and most influential level, designed for organizations committed to championing young men and shaping the future of community leadership.
Perks include:

  • Admission for 7 company representatives
  • Premier brand recognition on event signage, digital materials, and program booklet
  • Reserved seating for your organization
  • Opportunity for a representative to greet attendees or introduce a session
  • Professional group photo with conference participants
  • Featured spotlight on social media and post-event recap
Foundation Builder Sponsor (4 attendees)
$1,000

Designed for partners who want to lay down solid foundation support for the conference and its young men.
Perks include:

  • Admission for 4 representatives
  • Brand listing on event materials and program
  • Acknowledgment during opening or closing remarks
  • Professional photo with students
  • Social media recognition
  • Optional vendor/resource table
Pillar Supporter Sponsor (2 attendees)
$500

A strong starting point for small businesses and community partners who want to stand as pillars for youth empowerment.
Perks include:

  • Admission for 2 attendees
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Special shout-out during the conference
  • Group photo with other sponsors and students
Legacy Champion (Individual Participant)
$150

For individuals who want to personally show up, support, and pour into young men.

Perks include:

  • Full conference access
  • Participant badge
  • Inclusion in the conference photo gallery
  • Recognition as an individual champion for youth empowerment at the event and on social media
