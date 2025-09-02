One Forest School Inc

Offered by

One Forest School Inc

About the memberships

ONE Forest School Sponsorships

Seedling Sponsorship
$1

Renews monthly

A heartfelt way to say “I believe in this mission.”

Sprout Sponsorship
$5

Renews monthly

Small gifts, big impact—your support helps us grow strong roots.

Sapling Sponsorship
$10

Renews monthly

Join the circle of friends investing in the next generation.

Oak Sponsorship
$15

Renews monthly

Help us keep outdoor education thriving for every child.

Forest Friend Sponsorship
$20

Renews monthly

Your monthly gift fuels a movement for nature-based learning.

Forest Champion Sponsorship
$25

Renews monthly

Stand tall with us as a pillar of support for the forest school family.

Add a donation for One Forest School Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!