Space Coast Football Boosters

Hosted by

Space Coast Football Boosters

About this raffle

One Free Roof Repair up to $500 - Sponsored by Titan Roofing

Single Ticket
$5

All proceeds benefit the 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, the Space Coast Vipers Football Boosters Inc. No refunds or returns- all sales final. One winner will be chosen and posted on our Space Coast Vipers Football Facebook page on 10/31/2025 shortly after the raffle closes at 8pm EST.

Bundle and Save
$20
This includes 5 tickets

All proceeds benefit the 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, the Space Coast Vipers Football Boosters Inc. No refunds or returns- all sales final. One winner will be chosen and posted on our Space Coast Vipers Football Facebook page on 10/31/2025 shortly after the raffle closes at 8pm EST.

Add a donation for Space Coast Football Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!