30-1458088

Offered by

30-1458088

One Jump Ahead Memberships

Club Membership
$115

Valid until February 25, 2027

Club Membership. If you are new to One Jump Ahead, this is what you will start with!

Performance Team Membership
$170

Valid until February 25, 2027

This membership is only for athletes who have qualified for the performance team.

Junior Varsity Competition Team
$190

Valid until February 25, 2027

This is only for athletes that have qualified for our JV team

Varsity Membership
$190

Valid until February 25, 2027

This is only for athletes that have qualified for our varsity team

Add a donation for 30-1458088

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!