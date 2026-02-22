30-1458088

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30-1458088

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One Jump Ahead Shop

Watermelon Double Dutch Set item
Watermelon Double Dutch Set
$40

2 ropes, 14ft in length. Hard Beaded.

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Red, White, and Blue Double Dutch Set item
Red, White, and Blue Double Dutch Set
$40

2 ropes. 14ft in length. Hard beaded.

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Rainbow Double Dutch item
Rainbow Double Dutch
$40

2 ropes. 14ft in length. Hard beaded.

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Purple and yellow Double Dutch set item
Purple and yellow Double Dutch set
$40

2 ropes. Soft beaded. 12ft in length.

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Light purple and blue Double Dutch set item
Light purple and blue Double Dutch set
$40

2 ropes. Soft beaded. 12ft in length.

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Green and white Double Dutch set item
Green and white Double Dutch set
$40

2 ropes. Soft beaded. 12ft in length.

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Black handle licorice double dutch set item
Black handle licorice double dutch set
$25

2 plastic ropes, 14ft each. Adjustable.

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Red handle licorice double dutch set item
Red handle licorice double dutch set
$25

2 plastic ropes, 14ft each. Adjustable.

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Blue handle licorice double dutch set item
Blue handle licorice double dutch set
$25

2 plastic ropes, 14ft each. Adjustable.

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7ft licorice/plastic single rope (blue) item
7ft licorice/plastic single rope (blue)
$7

Red handle, blue rope. Adjustable

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8ft plastic single rope (white) item
8ft plastic single rope (white) item
8ft plastic single rope (white)
$8

Blue handle, white rope. 8ft. Adjustable.

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9ft plastic single rope (white) item
9ft plastic single rope (white)
$9

Black handle, white rope. 9ft. Adjustable.

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10ft plastic single rope (white) item
10ft plastic single rope (white)
$10

Yellow handle, white rope. 10ft. Adjustable.

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8ft plastic single rope (blue) item
8ft plastic single rope (blue)
$8

Blue handle, blue rope. 8ft. Adjustable.

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9ft plastic single rope (blue) item
9ft plastic single rope (blue)
$9

Black handle, blue rope. 9ft. Adjustable.

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8ft plastic single rope (bright green) item
8ft plastic single rope (bright green)
$8

Blue handle, green rope. 8ft. Adjustable.

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9ft plastic single rope (bright green) item
9ft plastic single rope (bright green)
$9

Black handle, green rope. 9ft. Adjustable.

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8ft plastic single rope (dark purple) item
8ft plastic single rope (dark purple)
$8

Blue handle, purple rope. 8ft. Adjustable.

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8ft plastic single rope (light purple) item
8ft plastic single rope (light purple)
$8

Blue handle, purple rope. 8ft. Adjustable.

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9ft plastic single rope (purple) item
9ft plastic single rope (purple)
$9

Black handle, purple rope. 9ft. Adjustable.

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Long green handle licorice rope item
Long green handle licorice rope
$18

Plastic adjustable licorice rope. Handles have foam grips.

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Long black handle licorice rope item
Long black handle licorice rope
$18

Plastic adjustable licorice rope. Handles have foam grips.

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9ft Rainbow beaded single rope item
9ft Rainbow beaded single rope
$20

9ft adjustable 1 inch beaded rope

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9ft Rainbow soft beaded single rope item
9ft Rainbow soft beaded single rope
$20

9ft adjustable 1 inch soft beaded rope

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9ft Pink and purple beaded single rope item
9ft Pink and purple beaded single rope
$20

9ft adjustable 1 inch beaded rope

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9ft frozen beaded single rope item
9ft frozen beaded single rope
$20

9ft adjustable 1 inch beaded rope

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10ft frozen beaded single rope item
10ft frozen beaded single rope
$22

10ft adjustable 2 inch beaded rope

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10ft red, white, and blue beaded single rope item
10ft red, white, and blue beaded single rope
$22

10ft adjustable 2 inch beaded rope

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Purple and black 1% better today rope item
Purple and black 1% better today rope
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Pastel pink and black 1% better today rope item
Pastel pink and black 1% better today rope
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Turquoise 1% better today rope item
Turquoise 1% better today rope
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Hope Rope - Easter Candy item
Hope Rope - Easter Candy item
Hope Rope - Easter Candy
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Hope rope - Spring Sunset item
Hope rope - Spring Sunset item
Hope rope - Spring Sunset
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Do hard things rope - gold and black item
Do hard things rope - gold and black item
Do hard things rope - gold and black
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Do hard things rope - light blue, white, and black item
Do hard things rope - light blue, white, and black
$25

Beaded rope. 10ft fits anyone up to 6’3”. Adjustable sizing.

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Heavy beaded long handle - teal, white, and black item
Heavy beaded long handle - teal, white, and black
$28

Long 10ft beaded rope with long handles. Long handles have grip.

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Heavy beaded long handle - white and black item
Heavy beaded long handle - white and black item
Heavy beaded long handle - white and black
$28

Long 10ft beaded rope with long handles. Long handles have grip.

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Light show 14ft Rope item
Light show 14ft Rope item
Light show 14ft Rope
$35

Great for using at night! This long light up rope has three settings: solid lights, fast blink, and slow blink. Battery powered. Batteries included.

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Jumprope Doll (small) item
Jumprope Doll (small) item
Jumprope Doll (small)
$12

Bendable arms and legs. Dolls have different hair and skin colors, a variety of clothing, and a wire or cloth rope.

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Jumprope Doll (large) item
Jumprope Doll (large)
$15

Dolls have different hair and skin colors, a variety of clothing, and a cloth rope.

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Lime green shoe bands item
Lime green shoe bands
$12
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Black Focus OJA Shirt (Youth L) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Youth L) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Youth L)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Black Focus OJA Shirt (Women’s Small) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Women’s Small) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Women’s Small)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Black Focus OJA Shirt (Women’s Large) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Women’s Large) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Women’s Large)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Black Focus OJA Shirt (Adult Small) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Adult Small) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Adult Small)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Black Focus OJA Shirt (Adult Large) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Adult Large) item
Black Focus OJA Shirt (Adult Large)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth medium) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth medium) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth medium) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth medium)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth large) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth large) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth large) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth large)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth XL) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth XL) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth XL) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Youth XL)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies small) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies small) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies small) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies small)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies medium) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies medium) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies medium) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Ladies medium)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult small) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult small) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult small) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult small)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult large) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult large) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult large) item
Green Focus OJA shirt (Adult large)
$25

Sport-tek moisture wicking t-shirt. 100% polyester.

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth medium) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth medium) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth medium)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth large) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth large) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth large)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth large) COTTON item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth large) COTTON item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Youth large) COTTON
$20

100% cotton t-shirt

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult small) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult small) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult small)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult medium) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult medium) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult medium)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult large) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult large) item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult large)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult large) COTTON item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult large) COTTON item
I Am Second OJA Shirt (Adult large) COTTON
$20

100% cotton t-shirt

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My Best My All OJA Shirt (Youth Large) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Youth Large) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Youth Large) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Youth Large)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult small) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult small) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult small) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult small)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult medium) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult medium) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult medium) item
My Best My All OJA Shirt (Adult medium)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt

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Seasons OJA Shirt (Women’s Medium) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Women’s Medium) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Women’s Medium) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Women’s Medium)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt. V-neck on women’s cut.

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Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Small) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Small) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Small) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Small)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt.

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Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Medium) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Medium) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Medium) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Medium)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt.

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Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Large) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Large) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Large) item
Seasons OJA Shirt (Adult Large)
$25

100% polyester moisture wicking t-shirt.

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OJA Woodmen (Youth Medium) item
OJA Woodmen (Youth Medium) item
OJA Woodmen (Youth Medium)
$18

100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA Woodmen (Youth Large) item
OJA Woodmen (Youth Large) item
OJA Woodmen (Youth Large)
$18

100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA Woodmen (Adult Medium) item
OJA Woodmen (Adult Medium) item
OJA Woodmen (Adult Medium)
$18

100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA Woodmen (Adult Large) item
OJA Woodmen (Adult Large) item
OJA Woodmen (Adult Large)
$18

100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA #1 Fan (Adult Medium) item
OJA #1 Fan (Adult Medium) item
OJA #1 Fan (Adult Medium)
$20

100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA #1 Fan (Adult XL) item
OJA #1 Fan (Adult XL) item
OJA #1 Fan (Adult XL)
$20

100% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA 2011 National Champions (Youth Large) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Youth Large) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Youth Large)
$15

50% polyester/ 50% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult Small) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult Small) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult Small)
$15

50% polyester/ 50% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult XL) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult XL) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult XL)
$15

50% polyester/ 50% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult 2XL) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult 2XL) item
OJA 2011 National Champions (Adult 2XL)
$15

50% polyester/ 50% preshrunk cotton t-shirt

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Used COTTON shirts
$3

Sizes and styles vary. Please see what’s in stock at one of our in-person events.

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Used moisture wicking shirts
$5

Sizes and styles vary. Please see what’s in stock at one of our in-person events.

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