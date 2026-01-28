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About this event

Sales closed

One Jump Ahead Silent Auction

Pick-up location

290 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80919, USA

Silver Sparrow Jewelry item
Silver Sparrow Jewelry item
Silver Sparrow Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Two 17” necklaces from Silver Sparrow Jewelry. Valued at $50 (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).

Magnum Package item
Magnum Package
$300

Starting bid

Magnum Shooting Center Package. Includes free registration fee (winner pays recurring monthly dues), free class coupon, free machine gun rental (does not include ammo, targets, hearing or eye protection), free handgun or rifle rental, and 3 free range passes. Valued up to $994. (Package can be mailed within the US for an extra $15.)

1 Month of STEAM Camp and Crystal Lab kit item
1 Month of STEAM Camp and Crystal Lab kit item
1 Month of STEAM Camp and Crystal Lab kit
$180

Starting bid

For more information on this, go to: https://rockymountainenrichment.com/. Valued at $318.

Mountain scene canvas art item
Mountain scene canvas art
$15

Starting bid

16“ x 20” Canvas art by Rosie, one of our OJA athletes!

Large Pottery Decorative Bowl item
Large Pottery Decorative Bowl
$25

Starting bid

Large decorative pottery bowl. Browns and tans in color. Approximately 24”x 12”.

Cowboys Loungefly Sequin Backpack item
Cowboys Loungefly Sequin Backpack item
Cowboys Loungefly Sequin Backpack item
Cowboys Loungefly Sequin Backpack
$40

Starting bid

Cowboys backpack. 9 inches wide, 10 inches tall, 4.5 inches deep. Faux leather. Front zipper pocket and adjustable straps. Valued at $90.

Absolute Body Balance item
Absolute Body Balance item
Absolute Body Balance
$65

Starting bid

60 minute massage from Absolute Body Balance. Valued at $129. (This can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).

Sky Zone Jump Passes item
Sky Zone Jump Passes
$35

Starting bid

Four 30 minute jump passes. Valued at $67. (This can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).

Wooglin’s Deli and Cafe item
Wooglin’s Deli and Cafe item
Wooglin’s Deli and Cafe
$15

Starting bid

Two $15 gift certificates for Wooglin’s Deli and Cafe. 2 Wooglin’s stickers. (This can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).

Be Creative item
Be Creative item
Be Creative item
Be Creative
$20

Starting bid

Stationary set, stuff bag with pockets and a handle, and Brush crazy $20 gift card.

Sweets and Treats item
Sweets and Treats item
Sweets and Treats
$30

Starting bid

Dark chocolate peanut butter cups, $15 gift card to Mission Coffee, 3 slices of kitchen-made fudge at Kilwins. Valued approximately at $55.

Culture Kombucha item
Culture Kombucha item
Culture Kombucha
$16

Starting bid

Organic, small-batch, and full of living culture. Brewed with love in the heart of Colorado Springs. Comes with a can opener, protector made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes. Valued at $32.

Tree Jewelry item
Tree Jewelry item
Tree Jewelry item
Tree Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Unique, hand crafted jewelry. Necklace and bracelet from Creations by Cami. Bracelet is stretchy and necklace is slightly adjustable. Bigger in size for jewelry.

Mountain jewelry item
Mountain jewelry item
Mountain jewelry item
Mountain jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Unique, hand crafted jewelry. Mountain earrings, necklace, and bracelet from Creations by Cami. Bracelet is stretchy, fitting most adult wrists.

Dog Bag item
Dog Bag item
Dog Bag item
Dog Bag
$65

Starting bid

Dog bag with food, treats, bandana, magnet, reusable bag, and toys. Valued around $100.

Cat Basket item
Cat Basket
$20

Starting bid

Cat basket with food, chews, catnip, treats, and a magnet. Valued around $40.

Trader Joe’s Bag item
Trader Joe’s Bag item
Trader Joe’s Bag
$25

Starting bid

Lemon, stuffed olives, maple leaf cookies, sparkling, rosé tea beverage, noodles, licorice twists, rolled corn tortilla chips, trail mix bars, peach halves, sparkling beverage, chili onion jar, reusable bag.

Oil change package item
Oil change package
$50

Starting bid

One complementary full synthetic oil change at Stehlik Seevice and Tire. No expiration listed. One coupon for $25 off any premium oil change at Valvoline Instant Oil Change (expires 4/30). Total value: $95 (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)

Jumprope Private Lesson Bundle item
Jumprope Private Lesson Bundle
$60

Starting bid

1 hour private lesson up to 4 people from Alycia Kibby, beaded jump rope, stainless steel water bottle, youth large OJA shirt, child size socks. Valued around $115

Girl Jump Rope Bundle item
Girl Jump Rope Bundle
$25

Starting bid

8 ft plastic jumprope, jumprope doll, youth medium OJA shirt, purple water bottle. Total value: approximately $42

Boy Jump Rope Bundle item
Boy Jump Rope Bundle
$20

Starting bid

7ft plastic jump rope, youth medium OJA shirt, water bottle, youth size socks. Appropriate value: $35

Sip and Read item
Sip and Read item
Sip and Read
$35

Starting bid

3 books, $15 gift card to Mission coffee, mug, cherry pomegranate drink mix. Total value: approximately $70

Brunch for two item
Brunch for two
$15

Starting bid

Two entrees at Urban Egg. Max value $30. (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)

Heidrich’s Tree Nursery Gift Card item
Heidrich’s Tree Nursery Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 to spend at Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery. (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)

Scheels Gift Card item
Scheels Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 to spend at Scheels. (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)

Hadsy’s Tallow Skincare item
Hadsy’s Tallow Skincare
$90

Starting bid

Plumping Hydration serum, skin reset serum, Hydro-pearl tallow hydrating day cream, Nay’s night serum, Tansy Tallow night cream, spa headband and wristbands. Value: $180+

Adam and Eve Canvas Painting item
Adam and Eve Canvas Painting item
Adam and Eve Canvas Painting
$100

Starting bid

One painting with a duel meaning. (See picture of the canvas flipped). Done by a local artist, Kenny Fish. 16” x 20”. Valued at $200.

Mission BBQ basket item
Mission BBQ basket item
Mission BBQ basket
$30

Starting bid

Cards for a couple free sandwiches, small black cooler bag, grilling utensils, 2 bottled drinks: black cherry and blue cream soda, 2 cozies for drinks, BBQ pork seasoning, 2 bottles for a complimentary fill of your favorite mission BBQ sauce. Valued around $60

Cross Jewelry item
Cross Jewelry item
Cross Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Unique, hand crafted jewelry. Necklace and earrings from Creations by Cami.

Book and pen item
Book and pen item
Book and pen item
Book and pen
$10

Starting bid

Book written by one of our One Jump Ahead parents and a pen made by one of our OJA athletes!

Easter Jewelry item
Easter Jewelry item
Easter Jewelry
$10

Starting bid

Easter jewelry (earrings and bracelet) made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!

Spring Jewelry item
Spring Jewelry item
Spring Jewelry
$10

Starting bid

Bracelet and earrings made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!

Bee Earrings item
Bee Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Earrings made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!

All things purple item
All things purple item
All things purple
$7

Starting bid

Purple stone earrings and purple pen made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!

Red Earrings item
Red Earrings item
Red Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Handmade earrings by Meeshmade. medium/large jewelry. Valued at $25

Sun and rain item
Sun and rain item
Sun and rain
$25

Starting bid

Handmade jewelry by Meeshmade. Medium/large in size. Valued at $50

Blue flower earrings item
Blue flower earrings item
Blue flower earrings
$25

Starting bid

Handmade jewelry by Meeshmade. Medium/large in size. Valued at $50

Pink tulips item
Pink tulips item
Pink tulips
$25

Starting bid

Handmade jewelry by Meeshmade. Medium/large in size. Valued at $50

A Day Out with a Friend item
A Day Out with a Friend
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a day out with a friend with 2 breakfasts at chick-fil-a (a chicken biscuit or a four count chicken mini), 2 skating passes for a public skating session at Skate City (skate rental not included), and 2 caramel apples of any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Each friend also gets a flower keychain made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes! Valued around $60.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!