One Jump Ahead Silent Auction

Enjoy a day out with a friend with 2 breakfasts at chick-fil-a (a chicken biscuit or a four count chicken mini), 2 skating passes for a public skating session at Skate City (skate rental not included), and 2 caramel apples of any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Each friend also gets a flower keychain made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes! Valued around $60.