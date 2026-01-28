One Jump Ahead Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two 17” necklaces from Silver Sparrow Jewelry. Valued at $50 (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).
Starting bid
Magnum Shooting Center Package. Includes free registration fee (winner pays recurring monthly dues), free class coupon, free machine gun rental (does not include ammo, targets, hearing or eye protection), free handgun or rifle rental, and 3 free range passes. Valued up to $994. (Package can be mailed within the US for an extra $15.)
Starting bid
Starting bid
16“ x 20” Canvas art by Rosie, one of our OJA athletes!
Starting bid
Large decorative pottery bowl. Browns and tans in color. Approximately 24”x 12”.
Starting bid
Cowboys backpack. 9 inches wide, 10 inches tall, 4.5 inches deep. Faux leather. Front zipper pocket and adjustable straps. Valued at $90.
Starting bid
60 minute massage from Absolute Body Balance. Valued at $129. (This can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).
Starting bid
Four 30 minute jump passes. Valued at $67. (This can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).
Starting bid
Two $15 gift certificates for Wooglin’s Deli and Cafe. 2 Wooglin’s stickers. (This can be mailed within the US for an extra $15).
Starting bid
Stationary set, stuff bag with pockets and a handle, and Brush crazy $20 gift card.
Starting bid
Dark chocolate peanut butter cups, $15 gift card to Mission Coffee, 3 slices of kitchen-made fudge at Kilwins. Valued approximately at $55.
Starting bid
Organic, small-batch, and full of living culture. Brewed with love in the heart of Colorado Springs. Comes with a can opener, protector made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes. Valued at $32.
Starting bid
Unique, hand crafted jewelry. Necklace and bracelet from Creations by Cami. Bracelet is stretchy and necklace is slightly adjustable. Bigger in size for jewelry.
Starting bid
Unique, hand crafted jewelry. Mountain earrings, necklace, and bracelet from Creations by Cami. Bracelet is stretchy, fitting most adult wrists.
Starting bid
Dog bag with food, treats, bandana, magnet, reusable bag, and toys. Valued around $100.
Starting bid
Cat basket with food, chews, catnip, treats, and a magnet. Valued around $40.
Starting bid
Lemon, stuffed olives, maple leaf cookies, sparkling, rosé tea beverage, noodles, licorice twists, rolled corn tortilla chips, trail mix bars, peach halves, sparkling beverage, chili onion jar, reusable bag.
Starting bid
One complementary full synthetic oil change at Stehlik Seevice and Tire. No expiration listed. One coupon for $25 off any premium oil change at Valvoline Instant Oil Change (expires 4/30). Total value: $95 (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)
Starting bid
1 hour private lesson up to 4 people from Alycia Kibby, beaded jump rope, stainless steel water bottle, youth large OJA shirt, child size socks. Valued around $115
Starting bid
8 ft plastic jumprope, jumprope doll, youth medium OJA shirt, purple water bottle. Total value: approximately $42
Starting bid
7ft plastic jump rope, youth medium OJA shirt, water bottle, youth size socks. Appropriate value: $35
Starting bid
3 books, $15 gift card to Mission coffee, mug, cherry pomegranate drink mix. Total value: approximately $70
Starting bid
Two entrees at Urban Egg. Max value $30. (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)
Starting bid
$100 to spend at Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery. (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)
Starting bid
$100 to spend at Scheels. (Item can be mailed within the US for an extra $15)
Starting bid
Plumping Hydration serum, skin reset serum, Hydro-pearl tallow hydrating day cream, Nay’s night serum, Tansy Tallow night cream, spa headband and wristbands. Value: $180+
Starting bid
One painting with a duel meaning. (See picture of the canvas flipped). Done by a local artist, Kenny Fish. 16” x 20”. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Cards for a couple free sandwiches, small black cooler bag, grilling utensils, 2 bottled drinks: black cherry and blue cream soda, 2 cozies for drinks, BBQ pork seasoning, 2 bottles for a complimentary fill of your favorite mission BBQ sauce. Valued around $60
Starting bid
Unique, hand crafted jewelry. Necklace and earrings from Creations by Cami.
Starting bid
Book written by one of our One Jump Ahead parents and a pen made by one of our OJA athletes!
Starting bid
Easter jewelry (earrings and bracelet) made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!
Starting bid
Bracelet and earrings made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!
Starting bid
Earrings made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!
Starting bid
Purple stone earrings and purple pen made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes!
Starting bid
Handmade earrings by Meeshmade. medium/large jewelry. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Handmade jewelry by Meeshmade. Medium/large in size. Valued at $50
Starting bid
Handmade jewelry by Meeshmade. Medium/large in size. Valued at $50
Starting bid
Handmade jewelry by Meeshmade. Medium/large in size. Valued at $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a day out with a friend with 2 breakfasts at chick-fil-a (a chicken biscuit or a four count chicken mini), 2 skating passes for a public skating session at Skate City (skate rental not included), and 2 caramel apples of any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Each friend also gets a flower keychain made by Lilah, one of our OJA athletes! Valued around $60.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!