Jamaica Hurricane Relief Registry

School Supply Kit for 5 Students item
School Supply Kit for 5 Students
$40

Each student will receive:

5 pencils & 2 erasers
24 pack colored pencils & sharpener

1 highlighter
2 ball point pens
1 spiral-bound, college-ruled notebook

1 coloring book


10x20 Light Duty Tarp
$16

Light Duty Tarp 10x20 Feet, 5 Mil Waterproof Poly Tarps Cover UV Resistant, Rip & Tear Proof with Metal Grommets

20x30 Light Duty Tarp
$28

Light Duty Tarp 20x30 Feet, 5 Mil Waterproof Poly Tarps Cover UV Resistant, Rip & Tear Proof with Metal Grommets

30x30 Heavy Duty Tarp
$225

Heavy Duty Tarp 30x30 Feet, 14 Mil Waterproof Poly Tarps Cover UV Resistant, Rip & Tear Proof with Metal Grommets

Power Bank (ANKER Prime)
$180

300W Total Output Power

140W Max Fast Charging

Recharge at Top Speed

Huge Power That's Ready to Fly

Smart Display and App Control

STARLINK item
STARLINK
$280

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world, including the most rural and remote locations. Starlink Mini is a portable, all-in-one compact kit with a built-in Wi-Fi router, lower power consumption.

4,000 Watt Generator (DeWalt)
$750

Portable gasoline-powered electric generator, 4,000 watts starting power, with co-protect technology and heavy-duty, durable tires. dxgnr4000.

