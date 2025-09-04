One Love Yoga Gala 2026: One Love, One Community, One World

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About this event
Your ticket includes international dinner stations featuring flavors from around the world, community connection, and participation in our fun Heads or Tails game — all in support of bringing yoga and mindfulness programs to youth across Minnesota.
Your tickets (2) include international dinner stations featuring flavors from around the world, community connection, and participation in our fun Heads or Tails game (for two)— all in support of bringing yoga and mindfulness programs to youth across Minnesota.
Your tickets (10) include international dinner stations featuring flavors from around the world, community connection, and participation in our fun Heads or Tails game for your entire table! — all in support of bringing yoga and mindfulness programs to youth across Minnesota.
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