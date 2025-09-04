One Love Yoga

Hosted by

One Love Yoga

About this event

One Love Yoga Gala 2026: One Love, One Community, One World

18100 Bearpath Trail

Eden Prairie, MN 55347, USA

Ticket for One
$100

Your ticket includes international dinner stations featuring flavors from around the world, community connection, and participation in our fun Heads or Tails game — all in support of bringing yoga and mindfulness programs to youth across Minnesota.

TIcket for Two
$200

Your tickets (2) include international dinner stations featuring flavors from around the world, community connection, and participation in our fun Heads or Tails game (for two)— all in support of bringing yoga and mindfulness programs to youth across Minnesota.

Full Table
$1,000

Your tickets (10) include international dinner stations featuring flavors from around the world, community connection, and participation in our fun Heads or Tails game for your entire table! — all in support of bringing yoga and mindfulness programs to youth across Minnesota.

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