One Love Yoga's Silent Auction 2026

We are our own worst critics. What if you changed your perspective? What if instead of all the negative self talk, the anxiety, the worry - you replaced it with a simple mantra "I Am Enough". You are enough! Exactly as you are in this moment. There is no one needing no one wanting anything from you.....breathe in, breathe out..... Stones and Crystals Included: Lepidolite – Stone of calm, trust, and acceptance. It has a strong relaxing, balancing and calming effect. It brings hope in dark times by lending a sense of balance and calm. Rose Quartz – Unconditional love, opens the heart, romance, and self-love. Sunstone - A leadership stone, helps to dispel fears & phobias, also used to decrease stress & lift depression. Aquamarine – Gives a sense of calm, balance and enhances happiness. Helps one to see potential in all situations, giving positive outlook & inner strength. Amazonite - Helps to lessen stress and self-defeating behaviors by calming and building self-esteem. Fluorite - A great stone to calm and relieve anxiety, tension, and stress by detoxifying the emotional body. Can reduce fear of the future as well as ease anger and depression. Size: 108 beads - 8mm round beads This mala is handmade in Minnesota, on a strong 49 strand wire with a hand tied tassel. It comes in a box with a card that describes the meaning of the mala and the stones. I Am Enough Mala by Moxi Malas Value $160

We are our own worst critics. What if you changed your perspective? What if instead of all the negative self talk, the anxiety, the worry - you replaced it with a simple mantra "I Am Enough". You are enough! Exactly as you are in this moment. There is no one needing no one wanting anything from you.....breathe in, breathe out..... Stones and Crystals Included: Lepidolite – Stone of calm, trust, and acceptance. It has a strong relaxing, balancing and calming effect. It brings hope in dark times by lending a sense of balance and calm. Rose Quartz – Unconditional love, opens the heart, romance, and self-love. Sunstone - A leadership stone, helps to dispel fears & phobias, also used to decrease stress & lift depression. Aquamarine – Gives a sense of calm, balance and enhances happiness. Helps one to see potential in all situations, giving positive outlook & inner strength. Amazonite - Helps to lessen stress and self-defeating behaviors by calming and building self-esteem. Fluorite - A great stone to calm and relieve anxiety, tension, and stress by detoxifying the emotional body. Can reduce fear of the future as well as ease anger and depression. Size: 108 beads - 8mm round beads This mala is handmade in Minnesota, on a strong 49 strand wire with a hand tied tassel. It comes in a box with a card that describes the meaning of the mala and the stones. I Am Enough Mala by Moxi Malas Value $160

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