One Love Yoga's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Value $50
Treat yourself to a slice of local favorite 🍕
Enjoy handcrafted pizzas, fresh ingredients, and bold flavors with this Tonos Pizza gift card. Whether it’s a casual family night or a fun outing with friends, Tonos delivers delicious, feel-good food every time. Bid now and savor every bite! Pro Tip: Use it for the "Tono Tuesday" special for BOGO pizza & drink combo!
Starting bid
Value is $570
Five Day Pass to Steve and Kate's Kid Camp Minneapolis
Includes Snacks & Meals
5435 11th Ave S. Minneapolis, MN 55417
The camp where your child get's to CHOOSE their activities!
Daily activities may include: Coding. Sewing. Baking. Making. Sporting. Filming. Lounging. Every day, campers face the excruciating task of choosing from these and many more engrossing activities. Some select a mix of many. Others burrow deep into one or two. Either way, each day they face new experiences bristling with trade-offs and tantalizing possibilities.
In the early morning and late afternoon, campers ramp up and wind down with recreational choices. For the bulk of the day, children will choose from the activities listed below.
DATES
Jun 11 - Aug 15
NOTES
Closed July 4
HOURS
8:00 am - 6:00 pm
AGES
4–12
ADDRESS
Our Lady of Peace Catholic School
5435 11th Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN 55417
DIRECTOR: Natalie
EMAIL: [email protected]
CALL/TEXT: 612-517-2109
Starting bid
Value $210
Love & Light Botanicals Skincare Collection
Indulge in a luxurious, plant-based skincare experience with this thoughtfully curated collection from Love & Light Botanicals—a vegan, small-batch line crafted with the highest quality, science-backed botanical ingredients.
Designed especially for sensitive skin, these products work in harmony to cleanse, repair, and restore your skin’s natural balance while supporting long-term health and radiance.
This bundle includes:
The Basics Cleanse + Moisturize Kit – a gentle, effective routine that supports the skin barrier and provides everyday comfort and hydration
Florafirm Barrier Repair Essence – a skin-boosting essence that hydrates, soothes, clarifies, and strengthens the natural barrier
Renew + Glow Night Routine – a two-step ritual to smooth, brighten, and restore, gently exfoliating while deeply nourishing for a radiant, healthy complexion (Love and Light Botanicals)
Together, this collection offers a complete ritual to renew, strengthen, and glow—helping you reconnect with your skin through clean, intentional self-care.
High-performance natural skincare designed to support your skin’s unique journey.
Starting bid
Value $180
Get ready for high-flying fun and nonstop adventure! 🎉
Enjoy six 90-minute all-access passes to Jump Start Adventure Park—the ultimate destination for active play! Take on the neon adventure maze, soar through the ropes course, race your friends down giant slides, and conquer vertical climbing walls. Little ones can explore dedicated toddler zones, while thrill-seekers tackle the extreme air court and blow-up ninja course. With something for every age and energy level, this is the perfect outing for family fun or an unforgettable group experience. Bid now and let the adventure begin!
Starting bid
Value: $440 Escape to the North Shore with a two-night stay at the Hungry Hippie Hostel in Grand Marais, MN! Enjoy the perfect mix of adventure and comfort with glamping or a private room in the Hostel accommodations are surrounded by breathtaking nature. On your way up, or once you arrive, treat yourself to delicious eats with a $50 Hungry Hippie Tacos gift card, redeemable at their Duluth or Grand Marais location. Bid now for the ultimate North Shore retreat!
Starting bid
Value $90 Step into the world of horses with a truly special, one-on-one experience 🐴✨
Enjoy a private 60-minute horseback riding lesson led by expert instructor Brianne Olson of Aries Farm. With over 25 years of teaching experience, Brianne is known for her incredible ability to connect with riders of all levels—especially youth and those seeking a supportive, confidence-building environment. Her background in special education also brings a unique, compassionate approach to every lesson.
Located in Medina, just minutes from the Twin Cities, Aries Farm offers a beautiful, full-service facility with both indoor and outdoor arenas, scenic surroundings, and 24/7 onsite owners, managers, and trainers—creating a safe, welcoming, and authentic country experience.
Bid now for a memorable ride, expert guidance, and a chance to connect with these incredible animals!
Starting bid
Valued at $200
**10-Class Pack to F45 Training Deephaven** Jumpstart your fitness journey with a **10-class pack** to **F45 Training Deephaven**! Experience high-energy, functional workouts designed to improve strength, endurance, and overall fitness in a supportive team environment. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, F45’s dynamic group training will challenge and motivate you. Get ready to sweat, push your limits, and have fun!
Starting bid
Value at $125
Experience the transformative power of yoga with a one-month membership to YogaFit Studios! Choose from a variety of heated classes, including YogaFlow 1 for building a strong foundation, YogaFlow 2 for a faster-paced challenge, YogaBarre for a fusion of yoga and ballet-inspired strength, YogaBurn for an intense full-body workout, and YogaRestore to relax and recharge. Whether you're looking to sweat, stretch, or find balance, this membership offers something for every level. Find your flow and elevate your practice!
Starting bid
Value $50
Lettuce treat you to something fresh 😄🥬
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Lakewinds Food Co-op, where organic, local, and downright delicious come together. Whether you're grabbing snacks, stocking your fridge, or finally becoming the person who buys kale on purpose—this one’s for you. Bid now and taste the good life!
Starting bid
Value $72
Scoop, there it is! 🍦😄
Enjoy custard for a year at Culver's in Eden Prairie—that’s one creamy, dreamy pint every month of their famous Fresh Frozen Custard. From classic vanilla and chocolate to their Flavor of the Day, this is your monthly excuse to treat yourself (because adulting is hard). Bid now and keep the sweet moments coming all year long!
Starting bid
Value $110
Elevate your energy—one roll at a time ✨
This set of 7 chakra roll-on essential oil blends from Om Shanti Wellness is your pocket-sized path to balance, calm, and a little everyday magic. Handcrafted in small batches using a unique blend of Ayurveda, aromatherapy, and pharmacy expertise, each oil is designed to support one of your seven energy centers—from grounding and creativity to intuition and wisdom.
Perfect for yoga, meditation, or simply surviving your day with a bit more zen—just roll on, breathe deep, and align your vibe. Bid now and take your self-care ritual to the next level!
Donated by: Om Shanti Wellness
Starting bid
Value $100
Brunch just got an upgrade 🥂✨
Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable Sunday Brunch for 4 at Bearpath Country Club. Enjoy a beautifully curated dining experience by Executive Chef David Owen Jones and his talented team, featuring innovative, Midwestern-inspired cuisine crafted from thoughtfully sourced, farm-to-table ingredients.
From fresh, seasonal flavors to chef-driven creations, this is brunch done right—elevated, delicious, and just indulgent enough to make Monday jealous. Bid now and savor every bite!
Starting bid
Value $98
Unplug, unwind, and truly let go at Sanctuary Float Spa in Minnetonka.
Experience the powerful reset of a 60-minute float therapy session—where relaxation meets real, research-backed wellness. Float effortlessly in warm, mineral-rich water designed to support your body in a near-weightless state, easing pressure on muscles and joints while calming the mind.
With reduced light, sound, and stimulation, your body naturally shifts into a deep “rest and digest” state—helping to lower stress and anxiety, relieve tension, improve sleep, and support overall recovery.
In a world that never stops, this is your chance to pause. Bid now and give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of true restoration.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $57
Viral Illness Homeopathic Remedy Kit
Stay ready for cold and flu season with this natural homeopathy kit—perfect for middle-of-the-night illness moments. It features Meredith’s top 5 go-to remedies for flu-like symptoms, plus Rescue Remedy for stress and anxiety support.
This bundle, valued at $57, includes:
Homeopathy is a gentle, holistic system of medicine that supports the body's natural ability to heal. It uses highly diluted remedies chosen to match the whole person -- their mind, body, and spirit -- and not just their symptoms.
Donated by: Meredith Salmi-Bydalek, CCH of MSB Homeopathy + Wellness
Website: www.MeredithSB.com
Starting bid
Value $90
Craft like you’ve got your life together
This bundle of three wood laser-cut art kits from Sweet Love Adornments—featuring a butterfly, Minnesota-shaped design, and a circle pattern—makes creativity easy (and surprisingly impressive). Designed by artist Megan, each kit comes fully loaded with paint, brushes, glue, a stained frame, and simple instructions—even helpful score lines for those of us who don’t “wing it” well.
Perfect for a cozy night in, a unique gift, or proving you can be crafty—bid now and create something you’ll actually want to hang up!
Starting bid
Value $200
Enjoy one month of yoga at YogaSix—a studio experience you won’t want to miss! From energizing flows to deep stretch and restore, there’s a class (and a vibe) for everyone.
This feel-good bundle also includes a water bottle, a Stacked bracelet, LMNT hydration pouches to level up your water, and a 20% off coupon for a little post-class retail therapy.
Come for the workout, stay for the community—and leave feeling stronger, calmer, and just a little more zen. Bid now and treat yourself! Yoga Six Minnetonka: 4755 County Road 101 Minnetonka, MN 55345 +1 (952) 209-6426 Mon & Wed: 9am-8:30pm Tue & Thu: 5:30am-8:30pm Fri: 9am-7pm Sat: 7:30am-1pm Sun: 8:30am-8:30pm Welcome to YogaSix Each studio is a locally owned and operated franchise location. We offer 6 different class types from hot and powerful to slow and mindful. We also offer beginner classes and sculpt classes. Our teachers have been trained in the YogaSix methodology to provide a consistent but creative experience for each class type every time. They teach in a way that is easy for everyone to follow and understand. Our expert staff will help you find the right class to help you achieve your goals.
Starting bid
Value $50
Eat well, feel good, repeat
Enjoy a $50 gift card to People's Organic, where natural is better and every bite is thoughtfully crafted. Rooted in a farm-to-table philosophy, People’s Organic celebrates the simplicity of nutritious, organic food, pure water, and delicious beverages—while supporting local farmers and sustainable practices.
Fresh, high-quality ingredients come together to create meals that are as nourishing as they are flavorful. Whether it’s brunch, lunch, or a cozy coffee stop, this is feel-good food at its finest.
Bid now and taste the difference that real, wholesome ingredients make!
Starting bid
Value $190
Meet your mat soulmate
The Liforme Yoga Mat isn’t just good—it’s the BEST yoga mat ever (yes, we said it). With its genius AlignForMe® system, it basically coaches you into better alignment, while the legendary GripForMe® surface keeps you locked in place—no slipping, no sliding, no distractions.
It’s longer, wider, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and ridiculously comfortable…aka everything your old mat wishes it could be. Oh—and it comes with a sleek carrying bag, because of course it does.
If you’re ready to level up your practice (and look really good doing it), this is your mat. Bid now—you’ll never go back.
Starting bid
Value $200
Give the cook in your house the night off—they’ve earned it
Enjoy a $200 gift card to El Loro Chanhassen, a locally owned favorite serving up bold, authentic Mexican flavors. From sizzling fajitas to fresh guacamole and all the chips & salsa you can handle, this is an easy yes for everyone at the table.
No planning, no dishes, no “what’s for dinner?”—just great food and a well-deserved break. Bid now and make someone very happy (especially the one who usually cooks)!
Starting bid
Value $80
A gift that says what words sometimes can’t 💙
This set of two “To My Son” bracelets is a meaningful reminder of the unbreakable bond between parent and child. One to wear, one to share—or both to keep close as a daily symbol of love, connection, and support.
Packaged with the heartfelt message:
“Someday, when the pages of my life come to an end, I know you will be one of the most beautiful chapters. Always keep me in your heart, for you are always in mine. Nothing and nobody, not even time, will change that.”
Perfect as a keepsake or gift, this set is more than jewelry—it’s a lasting reminder that love endures through every chapter. Bid now and give a gift that will be treasured forever.
Starting bid
Value $200
Take your yoga knowledge from intuitive to evidence-based 🧠🧘♀️
This exclusive package includes a Lifetime Pass to the 2026 Yoga & Neuroscience Conference—plus Encore Recorded Playback access, so you can learn at your own pace, anytime.
Dive into sessions led by expert neuroscientists and top yoga teachers, blending cutting-edge science with practical application. This experience goes far beyond a typical conference, offering live workshops, Q&A with scientists, discussion groups, and ongoing access to recordings—all designed to deepen how you practice, teach, and understand yoga.
Whether you're a dedicated practitioner, teacher, or lifelong learner, this is your opportunity to stay connected, informed, and inspired—for life. Bid now and elevate your practice with the power of science and community!
Starting bid
Value PRICELESS!!!! $400
Because sometimes your house needs a reset… and so do you 🧼😉
Enjoy a 4-hour cleaning by Happy Healthy Homes, where detail isn’t extra—it’s the standard. Founded by Cathi, this service was created for families who are tired of “almost clean” and want it done right the first time—no missed corners, no rushed jobs, no surprise add-ons.
Using chemical-free products and microfiber systems, your home is cleaned thoroughly and safely—great for kids, pets, and everyday living. Whether it’s deep cleaning kitchens, bathrooms, or tackling those often-overlooked details (yes, even inside the fridge), these 4 hours are focused where your home needs it most.
Use it for a targeted deep clean or a whole-home refresh.
Expires October 31, 2026.
Bid now and enjoy a home that actually feels clean—without lifting a finger!
Email: [email protected]
Call or text: 651-767-2432
Starting bid
Value $1399
Step into your purpose and deepen your practice 🧘♀️✨
Classes are Wed May 27 - July 29th 5:30-8:30 PM CT via Zoom
OR-
Fall 2026 Dates TBD
This 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training with Live Free Yoga is a powerful 11-week journey designed to transform not just how you practice—but how you live and lead.
Yoga Alliance approved and offered online or hybrid, this program blends flexibility with meaningful, in-depth learning.
Guided by expert trainer Jonnie Goodmanson (E-RYT 500, M.S. Exercise Science), you’ll explore yoga philosophy, alignment, anatomy, meditation, trauma sensitivity, and inclusive teaching practices—all while building confidence and community. With a strong focus on injury prevention, accessibility, and creating safe, welcoming spaces, this training equips you to teach every body with care and intention.
Dive into deeper concepts like chakras, mantras, mudras, and kriyas, while learning to integrate them in a way that feels authentic and grounded.
The experience culminates in an optional in-person retreat in Mound, MN, bringing everything together in a connected, immersive setting.
Whether you’re looking to teach or simply grow, this is more than a certification—it’s a chance to become a more mindful, knowledgeable, and compassionate version of yourself.
Bid now and your future self will thank you.
https://www.livefreetrainings.com
Starting bid
Value $1399
Step into your purpose and deepen your practice 🧘♀️✨
Classes are Wed May 27 - July 29th 5:30-8:30 PM CT via Zoom
OR-
Fall 2026 Dates TBD
This 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training with Live Free Yoga is a powerful 11-week journey designed to transform not just how you practice—but how you live and lead.
Yoga Alliance approved and offered online or hybrid, this program blends flexibility with meaningful, in-depth learning.
Guided by expert trainer Jonnie Goodmanson (E-RYT 500, M.S. Exercise Science), you’ll explore yoga philosophy, alignment, anatomy, meditation, trauma sensitivity, and inclusive teaching practices—all while building confidence and community. With a strong focus on injury prevention, accessibility, and creating safe, welcoming spaces, this training equips you to teach every body with care and intention.
Dive into deeper concepts like chakras, mantras, mudras, and kriyas, while learning to integrate them in a way that feels authentic and grounded.
The experience culminates in an optional in-person retreat in Mound, MN, bringing everything together in a connected, immersive setting.
Whether you’re looking to teach or simply grow, this is more than a certification—it’s a chance to become a more mindful, knowledgeable, and compassionate version of yourself.
Bid now and your future self will thank you. Invite a friend there's two auction items available!
https://www.livefreetrainings.com
Starting bid
Value $150
Your creative reset starts here 🎨
Soul Canvas is the experience you didn’t know you needed—a space where women can slow down, reconnect, and feel like themselves again through guided, no-pressure creativity (no art skills required!).
This thoughtfully curated basket includes everything to spark your creativity:
• Mont Marte watercolor cake set
• Artist’s Loft dual-tip sketch markers
• Craft Smart tempera paint sticks
• Artist’s Loft 8x8 sketchbook
• Artist’s Loft 8.5 x 11 sketchbook
Plus, enjoy one free month in the Soul Canvas Collective, which includes:
• A monthly Inspiration & Alignment Session (Zoom) to reconnect and set intentions
• Two guided Intentional Creativity sessions each month to build self-trust and inner wisdom
• An ongoing community space for connection, encouragement, and support anytime
Come as you are, create what you feel, and leave a little more like yourself. Bid now and give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of creativity, connection, and renewal! ✨
learn more at:
Starting bid
Value $40
Jet-set, but make it luxe
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care upgrade with this travel-ready OUAI gift set, beautifully curated and donated by Kacie Sorenson of Lavish. Perfectly TSA-friendly and effortlessly chic, this bundle is your go-to for feeling fresh, hydrated, and put together—wherever life takes you.
Inside you’ll find:
• OUAI Body Cleanser – A gentle, nourishing wash that leaves skin clean, soft, and lightly scented with OUAI’s signature fragrance
• OUAI Hair & Body Mist – A light, refreshing mist to add a subtle, irresistible scent to your hair and skin anytime
• OUAI Body Cream – A rich, hydrating cream that deeply moisturizes and leaves skin smooth, glowing, and touchably soft
• A stylish travel case to keep everything organized on the go
Whether you're heading out of town or just elevating your everyday routine, this set brings spa-like vibes wherever you are.
Donated by:
Kacie at Lavish Salon
Connect with Kacie on Instagram @kacie_lavishwayzata or call 952-475-0346 to book your next appointment.
Starting bid
Value $125
Three bags, one stylish solution
Upgrade your everyday carry with this Handbag Republic 3-piece combo set, crafted from sleek faux vegan leather—giving you that luxe look with a conscious touch. This versatile bundle includes a chic tote bag for all your essentials, a larger zipper pouch to keep things neatly organized, and a small wallet attachment for easy grab-and-go moments.
Perfect for work, travel, or daily errands, this set keeps everything in its place while looking effortlessly put together. Bid now and carry it all—beautifully!
Starting bid
Value $30
Downward dog just got a whole new meaning
Enjoy the EuroGraphics Yoga Dogs 1000-piece puzzle, where adorable pups strike their best yoga poses while you piece it all together. It’s the perfect mix of challenge, charm, and a little “pawsitive” energy.
Made with high-quality, eco-friendly materials (recycled board and vegetable-based inks), this puzzle is as good for the planet as it is for your brain.
Perfect for a cozy night in, a family challenge, or your next mindful moment—bid now and namaste… and stay!
Starting bid
Value $100
Blast away the grime—and maybe a little stress too
Meet your new favorite cleaning sidekick: the RYOBI 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer.
Small but mighty, this powerhouse delivers serious cleaning muscle to tackle everything from decks and driveways to patio furniture, grills, and even your car (because yes, it deserves a spa day too).
With a turbo nozzle that cleans up to 50% faster, a lightweight 20’ hose for easy maneuvering, and a soap applicator for that extra-deep clean, this tool makes it oddly satisfying to watch dirt disappear.
Compact, easy to store, and powerful enough to make your neighbors jealous—this is the kind of “adulting” upgrade you didn’t know you needed.
Bid now and turn “ugh, I have to clean” into “wow, that was actually fun.” 💥
Starting bid
Value $100
Blast away the grime—and maybe a little stress too
Meet your new favorite cleaning sidekick: the RYOBI 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer.
Small but mighty, this powerhouse delivers serious cleaning muscle to tackle everything from decks and driveways to patio furniture, grills, and even your car (because yes, it deserves a spa day too).
With a turbo nozzle that cleans up to 50% faster, a lightweight 20’ hose for easy maneuvering, and a soap applicator for that extra-deep clean, this tool makes it oddly satisfying to watch dirt disappear.
Compact, easy to store, and powerful enough to make your neighbors jealous—this is the kind of “adulting” upgrade you didn’t know you needed.
Bid now and turn “ugh, I have to clean” into “wow, that was actually fun.” 💥
Starting bid
Value $85
Strike up some serious fun
Gather your crew for the ultimate outing with this Family Fun Bowling Package at Country Club Lanes! Enjoy 1.5 hours of open bowling for up to 5 people on your own lane, complete with rental shoes and a pitcher of pop—because hydration is key… especially after that strike (or gutter ball, no judgment here).
Choose your vibe: classic Friday evening, laid-back Sunday fun, or Glow Bowling for a little extra flair and fun lights. Either way, it’s guaranteed laughs, friendly competition, and memories that beat another night on the couch.
Valid: Fridays 5–7 PM, Sundays 10–5 PM, or Glow Bowling Thursdays 4:30–6 PM
Reservations required
Bid now and let the good times roll! 🎉
Starting bid
Value $155
One Month Unlimited Membership – Soul Body Finesse
Step into a sanctuary of sound, stillness, and self-discovery with a one-month membership to Soul Body Finesse, a soulful sound healing studio in the heart of Minneapolis.
This deeply restorative experience invites you to slow down, listen inward, and reconnect with your natural rhythm. Through immersive sound baths and therapeutic experiences, you’ll be gently guided into a state of relaxation and awareness—supporting nervous system regulation, emotional release, and a renewed sense of balance.
Sound healing is more than relaxation—it’s a powerful practice that helps rewire patterns, awaken intuition, and cultivate a deeper sense of self-acceptance and inner peace.
Whether you are seeking calm, clarity, or connection, this offering is an invitation to release what no longer serves you and rediscover your unique vibration.
One sound bath can shift everything—imagine what a month can do.
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night stay at a TPI Hospitality property, a trusted hotel management company with locations in Minnesota. TPI Hospitality owns and operates a variety of well-known hotels, ensuring top-tier comfort, exceptional service, and convenient amenities. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway, a business stay, or a family-friendly retreat, this stay offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and recharge. https://www.tpihospitality.com/portfolio/ Value $300 Locations in MN only - Maple Grove sites Staybridge Suites by IHG Hampton Inn by Hilton Springhill Suites by Marriott Residence Inn by Marriott Courtyard by Marriott Holiday Inn & Waterpark by IHG Roseville Residence Inn by Marriott Courtyard by Marriott Hampton Inn by Hilton Home2Suites by Hilton New Brighton Homewood Suites by Hilton Shoreview Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Park Homewood Suites by Hilton AC Hotel by Marriott Eden Prairie Hampton Inn by Hilton Bloomington Staybridge Suites by IHG Eagan Hilton Garden Inn Spicer Hampton Inn by Hilton Willmar Best Western Plus Country Inn & Suites by Choice Holiday Inn Express by IHG Fairmont Best Western Hampton Inn by Hilton
Starting bid
Value $100
Starting bid
Value $65
🐾 “Paws & Connection: The Ultimate Comfort Companion Basket”
Because every good dog knows—the best kind of connection is the kind that comes with snacks. 🐶💛
This thoughtfully curated bundle is perfect for your pup who prefers to stay close (and honestly, who can blame them?). Designed to engage, comfort, and delight, this basket is packed with enrichment and tail-wagging goodness:
Whether your pup is your shadow, your sidekick, or your emotional support specialist, this basket is all about strengthening that unbreakable bond—with treats, toys, and a whole lot of love.
Donated by: Chuck & Don's in Chanhassen
Starting bid
Value: $225
Local Love: Handmade & Heartfelt Artisan Collection
Support local. Feel good. Look fabulous. This one-of-a-kind collection celebrates the magic of locally crafted, small-batch, handmade goods—each item created with intention, care, and a whole lot of heart.
Cozy + Calm Essentials by 108 Candles
Set the mood and melt the stress away with a hand-poured Moonflower candle, a jar of fancy matches, a soothing magnesium spray (hello, muscle relief + better sleep!), and a calming lavender bath bomb. Basically… your new favorite night in.
💎 Helen Wang Jewelry
Elevate your everyday with a stunning pair of sterling silver thread earrings featuring micro London blue topaz—delicate, elegant, and effortlessly timeless. Helen Wang Jewelry is known for thoughtfully designed, high-quality pieces that blend modern simplicity with meaningful detail, creating jewelry you’ll reach for again and again.
Radiate Activewear by Helga
Because style should feel as good as it looks—enjoy two handmade headbands and a cozy size small sweatshirt, all locally made and sewn with love. Yes, really—Helga made this just for YOU.
This feel-good bundle is the perfect mix of relaxation, beauty, and everyday comfort—while supporting talented local artisans who pour their passion into every piece.
All Artisans work found at Marshland Market @ The Marsh in Minnetonka
Starting bid
Value $120
🔥✨ “Glow & Flow at Beem” – 2 Wellness Sessions (Excelsior)
Ready to sweat it out or glow it up? This package includes two rejuvenating sessions at Beem in Excelsior, where you can choose between infrared sauna or red light therapy—or mix it up and try both.
🔥 Infrared Sauna – Detox, de-stress, and melt away tension as deep, penetrating heat supports circulation, muscle recovery, and relaxation. Think: a full-body reset that leaves you feeling lighter, clearer, and blissfully calm.
✨ Red Light Therapy – Step into the glow and let science do its thing. Known to support skin rejuvenation, collagen production, reduced inflammation, and cellular repair, this is your chance to literally shine from the inside out.
Whether you’re looking to recover, recharge, or just carve out a little “you time,” these sessions offer a powerful (and slightly addictive) wellness boost.
Starting bid
Value $450
Roll With It! Park Tavern Bowling Bash (Up to 24 Guests)
Get ready to strike up some serious fun with this ultimate bowling party at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, MN! Perfect for friends, family, or a team outing, this package includes bowling and shoe rental for up to 24 people—because everything is better with a little friendly competition (and maybe a few gutter balls 😉).
With up to 4 lanes (6 people per lane), you’ll have plenty of space to cheer, laugh, and show off your best—or most entertaining—bowling style.
Details:
Whether you're chasing strikes or just there for the snacks and vibes, this is your chance to bring the crew together for a night of unforgettable fun.
Warning: May cause excessive laughter, questionable bowling techniques, and a strong desire for a rematch.
Starting bid
Value $450
Roll With It! Park Tavern Bowling Bash (Up to 24 Guests)
Get ready to strike up some serious fun with this ultimate bowling party at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, MN! Perfect for friends, family, or a team outing, this package includes bowling and shoe rental for up to 24 people—because everything is better with a little friendly competition (and maybe a few gutter balls 😉).
With up to 4 lanes (6 people per lane), you’ll have plenty of space to cheer, laugh, and show off your best—or most entertaining—bowling style.
Details:
Whether you're chasing strikes or just there for the snacks and vibes, this is your chance to bring the crew together for a night of unforgettable fun.
Warning: May cause excessive laughter, questionable bowling techniques, and a strong desire for a rematch.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value $114
Experience the power of gentle healing with a Bowen Therapy session at Simply Bowen LLC in Minnesota. This unique, hands-on technique uses subtle, targeted movements over muscles and connective tissue to stimulate the body’s natural ability to reset, rebalance, and heal itself.
Often described as deeply relaxing yet incredibly effective, Bowen Therapy supports the body holistically—helping to relieve pain, reduce tension, improve mobility, and calm the nervous system.
This treatment may support a wide range of concerns, including:
Whether you’re navigating chronic discomfort, stress, or simply seeking a deeper level of relaxation, this session offers a restorative experience that meets your body where it is.
✨ A gentle touch with powerful results—because sometimes less really is more.
Bid now for the gift of healing, balance, and renewed wellbeing.
Starting bid
Value $125
Get ready to treat yourself to a night where the only thing hotter than the fire-grilled steaks… is your decision to bid on this.
This $100 Redstone gift card & Wine Glass gift basket is your ticket to bold flavors, cozy vibes, and that signature wood-fire magic that makes everything taste just a little bit better. Whether you're craving a perfectly cooked steak, a stacked burger, fresh salads, or just showing up for the cocktails (no judgment), Redstone delivers every time.
Perfect for date night, a “we survived the week” dinner, or a well-earned escape from cooking—because honestly, someone else should be in charge of the dishes.
Warning: May lead to food envy, extra appetizers, and saying “we’ll just split dessert” (you won’t).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value PRICELESS!
The Tour of a Backyard Beehive is in St. Louis Park, MN led by beekeeper, Jenifer R. The tour can be geared towards adults as a how-to OR the tour can be geared towards 4-13 year-olds as a fun introduction to how bees work.
Any tour includes hands-on experiences.
Bee Keeper suits are available in all sizes to wear during tour, allowing the visitor an up close view of the hives.
Tour is available by appointment in April - August.
Starting bid
Value: $90
Let’s be honest—you’re carrying tension in places you didn’t even know had muscles. 😏
Treat yourself (or someone who desperately needs it) to a one-hour massage with Steph Warner of Steph Warner Wellness, where stress gets shown the door and your body finally gets the memo to relax.
Whether you’re tight from workouts, work, or just… life, Steph has a way of finding every knot and kindly (but firmly) convincing it to let go. Expect to leave feeling looser, lighter, and wondering why you waited this long.
Perfect for:
✨ Because sometimes self-care isn’t a face mask… it’s someone fixing your entire existence for 60 minutes.
Starting bid
Valued at $125
Experience the benefits of yoga therapy - a personalized, evidence-informed practice that uses the tools of yoga (postures, breathwork, meditation, and more) to address your unique physical, mental, and emotional health needs. Unlike a group class, yoga therapy offers a thorough one-on-one intake, an individualized plan, and a therapeutic relationship built around where you are right now.
Accessible to all bodies, all experience levels, and all seasons of life. This package includes discounted pricing on follow-up appointments, making continued support more accessible.
Offered by Justin DeAngelo, C-IAYT, specializing in working with anxiety, depression, and chronic stress.
Learn More at www.JDYoga.org
Starting bid
Value $150
Step into serenity—no passport required.
Treat yourself (and up to five lucky friends) to a private sound bath inside the salt cave at Joyflow. Surrounded by calming Himalayan salt and bathed in soothing sound vibrations, this experience is like hitting the reset button your nervous system didn’t know it needed.
Relax, restore, and let the stress melt away—because honestly, group therapy is great… but have you tried laying down in a salt cave while someone plays crystal bowls?
Starting bid
Value $50
Let’s talk about a true local gem. Med Box Grill isn’t some big-chain, mass-produced, “we microwaved this for you” situation—this is fresh, flavorful, made-with-love food that actually deserves the hype. Around here, people don’t just eat Med Box… they crave it.
Think bold Mediterranean flavors, ridiculously good bowls, wraps that somehow taste both indulgent and healthy, and ingredients that didn’t travel halfway across the country to get to your plate. It’s the kind of place you go once and then immediately start telling everyone, “Wait—you haven’t been here yet?!”
This $50 gift card is your excuse to finally go (or go again… and again).
Bid high, eat well, and feel great knowing your win supports our mission to bring yoga, mindfulness, and wellness to kids and teens in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!