Hosted by

Omicron Nu Xi Military Sorority Inc

About this event

1st National Biennial Convention and Gala

825 GA-138

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

Plan 4 Late Registration
$340

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Registration fee breakdown:


Fee ** $340 for all Sorors, Loyal Ladies, and Comrades.  

The fee will be determined for the Cadets; however, with the assistance of their parents and ONE members we should be able to obtain enough funding via a fundraiser. 

Late Registration fee is $340


$100 deposit is due no later than 16 October 2025. (Non-refundable)

$240 balance is due no later than 24 October 2025 - due no later than registration. (Non refundable)



Cadet Registration
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Registration fee breakdown:


Fee ** $30 each for all Cadets.  

The fee with the assistance of their parents, and ONE members, the cadets should be able to obtain enough funding via a fundraiser. 

Souvenir Journal Ad
$100

Full Page Ad - $125

Be sure to email your ad to [email protected] with a copy of your payment receipt by 15 September 2025.

Add a donation for Omicron Nu Xi Military Sorority Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!