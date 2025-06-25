1st National Biennial Convention and Gala

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Registration fee breakdown:





Fee ** $340 for all Sorors, Loyal Ladies, and Comrades.

The fee will be determined for the Cadets; however, with the assistance of their parents and ONE members we should be able to obtain enough funding via a fundraiser.

Late Registration fee is $340





$100 deposit is due no later than 16 October 2025. (Non-refundable)

$240 balance is due no later than 24 October 2025 - due no later than registration. (Non refundable)







