1st National Biennial Convention and Gala

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Registration fee breakdown:
Fee ** $340 for all Sorors, Loyal Ladies, and Comrades.
The fee will be determined for the Cadets; however, with the assistance of their parents and ONE members we should be able to obtain enough funding via a fundraiser.
Late Registration fee is $340
$100 deposit is due no later than 16 October 2025. (Non-refundable)
$240 balance is due no later than 24 October 2025 - due no later than registration. (Non refundable)
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Registration fee breakdown:
Fee ** $30 each for all Cadets.
The fee with the assistance of their parents, and ONE members, the cadets should be able to obtain enough funding via a fundraiser.
Full Page Ad - $125
Be sure to email your ad to [email protected] with a copy of your payment receipt by 15 September 2025.
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