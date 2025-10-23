"One Night Before Christmas" PBC Annual Ladies Christmas Event

420 S Cooper St

Arlington, TX 76013, USA

Entree: Stuffed Chicken Breast
$40

Comes with salad, vegetable medley, and mashed potatoes.

Entree: Stuffed Chicken Breast (Student)
$20

Comes with salad, vegetable medley, and mashed potatoes. (For those who are actively in school and under the age of 30-Student ID may be request)

Entree: Lasagna
$40

Comes with salad.

Entree: Lasagna (Student)
$20

Comes with salad.

(For those who are actively in school and under the age of 30-Student ID may be request)

Entree: Large Mixed Salad (Gluten Free Only)
$35

Larger mixed salad with or without chicken (must be specified) for our gluten-free friends!

Entree: Large Mixed Salad (Gluten Free Only) (Student)
$20

Larger mixed salad with or without chicken (must be specified) for our gluten-free friends!

(For those who are actively in school and under the age of 30-Student ID may be request)

