Supreme Family Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Supreme Family Foundation Inc

About this event

One Night Only

TBD

Concert Seating
$45

Reserved concert-style seating with access to the full evening experience. Full program with access to all main activities.

Premier Seating
$65

Priority seating closer to the stage with premium concert views.

Patron Table
$750

Reserved table for up to 8 guests with premium placement and elevated guest experience.

Title Partner
$20,000

To discuss customized activations, contact Dr. Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen.

Presenting Partner
$10,000

To discuss customized activations, contact Dr. Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen.

Legacy Partner
$5,000

To discuss customized activations, contact Dr. Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen.

Experience Partner
$1,000

To discuss customized activations, contact Dr. Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen.

Patron Circle
$500

To discuss customized activations, contact Dr. Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen.

Add a donation for Supreme Family Foundation Inc

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