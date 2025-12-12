One-of-a-Kind Holiday Gifts to Support Ukraine

Offered by
About this shop
Handcrafted from rolled beeswax sheets, this set includes a red cylindrical candle (5.25” tall) and a green cone-shaped Christmas tree candle (6.5” tall).
Perfect for holiday decorations or thoughtful gifts, each candle brings warmth and light to your celebrations.
Handcrafted from rolled beeswax sheets, this set includes a red cylindrical candle (5.25” tall) and a green cone-shaped Christmas tree candle (6.5” tall).
Perfect for holiday decorations or thoughtful gifts, each candle brings warmth and light to your celebrations.
All candles have been carefully hand-crafted in Ukraine by Warm Story and shipped to the U.S., bringing authentic artistry and heartwarming holiday spirit to your home.
A natural beeswax candle (4.75” tall) crafted in the traditional Ukrainian Motanka style, symbolizing protection, hope, and well-being. The candle is a unique, meaningful gift that brings warmth and positive energy to any home.
All candles have been carefully hand-crafted in Ukraine by Warm Story and shipped to the U.S., bringing authentic artistry and heartwarming holiday spirit to your home.
A hand-crafted beeswax candle shaped like a star (3” diameter, 1.25” tall). Perfect as a festive decoration or a thoughtful gift, adding a warm and cheerful touch to your holiday décor.
All candles have been carefully hand-crafted in Ukraine by Warm Story and shipped to the U.S., bringing authentic artistry and heartwarming holiday spirit to your home.
Asymmetrical earrings “Kyiv” by Ukrainian brand Cote-Jeunot. Kyiv is mine — sharp, radiant, asymmetrical, beloved. This special series of asymmetrical earrings is dedicated to the spirit of Kyiv. Handcrafted in the city itself from 925 sterling silver, with jeweler’s enamel.
Distinctive, bold, and full of character — just like Kyiv.
Weight: 5.6 g
Necklace “My friend” (cat) by Ukrainian brand Cote-Jeunot. Pendant in the shape of a large silver heart, made in the form of a clothesline covered with gilding or rhodium, and a small cat sitting on it. A portion of the cost of this design is allocated to charities that support animals in Ukraine.
Weight: 3.8 g; 925 sterling silver.
Handmade.
Kateryna by Taras Shevchenko is a powerful masterpiece of Ukrainian literature that tells the tragic story of a young woman whose sincere love leads to abandonment, social disgrace, and suffering. Through Kateryna, Shevchenko exposes the harsh realities women face, condemns injustice and hypocrisy, and evokes deep compassion for those cast aside by society.
This edition is beautifully illustrated by contemporary Ukrainian artist Mykola Tolmachov (b. 1993, Kyiv), a graduate of the National School of Fine Arts in Paris, whose work has been exhibited with the Da-End Gallery. His expressive illustrations bring new emotional depth to Shevchenko’s timeless poem, bridging classical literature and modern Ukrainian art.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!