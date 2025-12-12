One-of-a-Kind Holiday Gifts to Support Ukraine

Handcrafted from rolled beeswax sheets, this set includes a red cylindrical candle (5.25” tall) and a green cone-shaped Christmas tree candle (6.5” tall).

Perfect for holiday decorations or thoughtful gifts, each candle brings warmth and light to your celebrations.

All candles have been carefully hand-crafted in Ukraine by Warm Story and shipped to the U.S., bringing authentic artistry and heartwarming holiday spirit to your home.