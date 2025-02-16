🌟Awesome Teacher Experiences! 🌟

Ever wanted to switch up your lunch routine? Here’s your chance! With this exclusive $20 Lunch Pass, you and a friend can enjoy lunch in the 7-8 LC for an entire week! Take a break from the cafeteria, relax in a new space, and enjoy a change of scenery while you eat. 🎟 Only 10 passes available—grab yours before they’re gone! FMV: $20 | Each pass is valid for one student + one friend for one week.

Ever wanted to switch up your lunch routine? Here’s your chance! With this exclusive $20 Lunch Pass, you and a friend can enjoy lunch in the 7-8 LC for an entire week! Take a break from the cafeteria, relax in a new space, and enjoy a change of scenery while you eat. 🎟 Only 10 passes available—grab yours before they’re gone! FMV: $20 | Each pass is valid for one student + one friend for one week.

More details...