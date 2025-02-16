🌟Awesome Teacher Experiences! 🌟

K-8 🏆Indoor Soccer Tournament April 10 with CU Stars⚽️
$20
Get ready for a fast-paced, high-energy Futsal Tournament hosted by Mr. Friend & Ms. Sanchez! 🏆 This is might be the most exciting event of the year! ⚡
📅 Thursday- April 10th | 3:45 – 5:15 PM
📍 Meadowlark PK-8 Gym
👟 Open to 1st – 8th graders
🎉 Special guests: CU coaches & players will be there to watch, offer tips, and help level up your game! 🚀⚽
💰 $20 per player (42 students total)– all proceeds support Meadowlark!
Don’t miss this amazing chance to show off your skills, have a blast, and support your school! 🏅 ⚡
1st Grade 🧇 Waffles & Wishes – Oh, What a Treat! ✨🧇
$20
Waffles to munch, so warm and sweet, A jar for wishes—so fun and neat! Write down your dreams, big or small, And share with friends, one and all! Join your teachers, have some fun, A morning of magic for everyone!
🍽️ Delicious waffles
💭 Make a wish & share your dreams
🎉 A fun-filled morning with your teachers!
20 lucky 1st graders —don’t miss out! Grab your spot now! 🌟
2nd Grade 🏀✨ Snuggies & Nuggies – A Cozy Night In! ✨🍗
$20
Hey, 2nd Graders! Get ready for the ultimate comfy night at school with Ms. Line-Bell, Ms. Massey, and Ms. Dolan! Wear your favorite pajamas, enjoy yummy chicken nuggets, and cheer on the Denver Nuggets with your friends! 🏀🍗🎉
🛋️ Cozy vibes
📺 Nuggets game on the big screen
🍗 Delicious chicken nuggets
👕 PJ party fun!
📅 Date TBD
🎟️ Limited spots available—grab your ticket now!
Don't miss out on this slam dunk of an evening! 🏀🔥
3-4 LC 🍕🎉 LC Trivia Showdown & Pizza Party! 🧠🔥
$20
3rd and 4th graders: Think you can outsmart your teachers? 🤔💡 Join Ms. Jimenez, Ms. Olin, Ms. Mojo, Ms. Yeomans, Ms. Earhart, and Ms. Berry for an epic lunch-time pizza party & trivia battle!
🍕 Delicious pizza & drinks
🧠 Trivia showdown—students vs. teachers!
🏆 Bragging rights on the line!
Can your team take down the teachers? Only one way to find out! Sign up now for a lunchtime full of fun, food, and friendly competition! 🎟️🔥
Grade 3-4 Only!
5-6 LC 🎉🍕The ULTIMATE lunch break! 🍕🎉
$20
Join Ms. Clowes, Mrs. Kamphuis, Ms. Smithwick, Mr. Tate, Mr. Tingley, and Ms. Kennedy for a VIP Pizza Party!
🍕 Delicious pizza
🥤 Refreshing drinks
🎶 Awesome tunes
😂 Tons of fun with your teachers & friends!
This exclusive event is just for 5th & 6th graders—don’t miss out! Grab your ticket, bring your appetite, and get ready for a lunch you won’t forget! 🎟️🎉
Grades: 5/6 only, no limit to number of attendees!
5-6 LC 🧊☄️ Kickball & Cool Treats with Mr. Miller!
$20
Get ready for an action-packed game of kickball with the one and only Mr. Miller! Each ticket holder and a friend (for a total of 20 kids) will join in on the fun, running the bases and kicking up some friendly competition. After the game, cool down with a refreshing popsicle and celebrate a great time with friends. Don’t miss out on this epic combo of sports and sweet treats! ⚡🏃♂️🍭
5-6 LC Only
7-8 LC 🍽️ 1 Week VIP Lunch Pass with a Friend! 🍽️
$20
Ever wanted to switch up your lunch routine? Here’s your chance! With this exclusive $20 Lunch Pass, you and a friend can enjoy lunch in the 7-8 LC for an entire week! Take a break from the cafeteria, relax in a new space, and enjoy a change of scenery while you eat.
🎟 Only 10 passes available—grab yours before they’re gone!
FMV: $20 | Each pass is valid for one student + one friend for one week.
7-8 LC 🧊☄️Kickball & Cool Treats with Mr. Miller!
$20
Get ready for an action-packed game of kickball with the one and only Mr. Miller! Each ticket holder and a friend (for a total of 20 kids) will join in on the fun, running the bases and kicking up some friendly competition. After the game, cool down with a refreshing popsicle and celebrate a great time with friends. Don’t miss out on this epic combo of sports and sweet treats! ⚡🏃♂️🍭
7-8 LC Only
K-8th 🌞 Walk & Snack Adventure with Mrs. Bush & Mrs. King!
$20
Lace up your shoes and grab 1 friend—it’s time for an outdoor adventure! Join Mrs. Bush and Mrs. King for a fun-filled walk to Thomas Reservoir, where you’ll soak up the sunshine, enjoy great company, and refuel with a tasty snack. Just bring your water bottle and get ready for some fresh air and laughs along the way! 🚶♂️🌿🍏
K-4th 📚✨ Storytime & Snacks with Ms. Steele! ✨🍿
$5
Gather your friends and head to the Curiosity Center for a cozy read-aloud adventure! Ms. Steele will bring the stories, you bring the smiles—plus, enjoy some delicious popcorn while you listen! 📖🍿
👫 K-4 students
📍 Curiosity Center
📅 Date TBD with winners.
Don’t miss this fun and relaxing storytime experience! 🌟
5-8th LC 🎲📖 CC Lunch & Recess Hangout! 📚🎲
$5
Looking for a chill spot to spend lunch and recess? Grab your friends and head to the Curiosity Center to play games, explore tech, read, or just hang out! 🕹️📚🎲
👫 5-8 students
📍 Curiosity Center
📅 Date TBD with winners.
The CC is yours to enjoy—so come kick back and have fun! 🚀
