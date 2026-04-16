Healing Through Action

Hosted by

Healing Through Action

About this event

April 17, 2027 EMPOWERMENT EVENT FOR ALL! TICKETS & SPONSORSHIPS HONORING APRIL PREVENTION OF ANIMAL CRUELTY MONTH

4201 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

General Admission (Early Bird 2 months only - 4/17-6/17/26)
$97
Available until Jun 17

Full access to all sessions, speakers, and networking experience.

⚠️ Limited capacity. One day. High impact.

Early Bird pricing ($50 savings) is available for a limited time.
Secure your spot today before the event reaches capacity.


General Admission (begins 6/18/26-until sold out)
$147

Full access to all sessions, speakers, and networking experience

VIP Ticket
$397

Includes:

  • Priority check-in
  • Front row reserved seating
  • VIP gift bag
  • Premium networking
  • VIP recognition
Supporter Ticket
Pay what you can

Can’t attend but want to support the mission?
Your contribution helps us raise awareness, educate communities, and protect both people and animals.


Or, attend + help fund scholarships / awareness efforts


Minimum flexible donation style ticket: $500+

Donation Only | Sponsor a Survivor
$147

Help provide access to someone in need.

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Can't attend? Support the mission. Minimum donation begins at $100+ with suggested donation $500

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • “Presented by” naming rights
  • Main stage recognition
  • Premium logo placement
  • Speaking opportunity
  • VIP table for 8 people
Breakfast Sponsor
$3,500

8–9 AM registration coffee branding

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

Branded lunch area + recognition

Speaker Session Sponsor - $2500 each
$2,500

Sponsor one block of speakers

Vendor Marketplace Sponsor
$2,000

Logo in vendor zone

VIP Lounge Sponsor
$4,000

Exclusive premium audience branding

Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on bags and item in attendee bags

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Website + signage recognition

Mid-Afternoon Break Sponsor
$3,500

Signage + recognition on social media before, during, and after event. Logo in the sponsor section of the program book.

Dinner Sponsor
$9,500

Signage in dining area. Recognition before, during and after event on social media. Placement of logo in the sponsor section of program book. Four conference tickets to sell, donate, or keep.

Add a donation for Healing Through Action

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!