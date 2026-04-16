April 17, 2027 EMPOWERMENT EVENT FOR ALL! TICKETS & SPONSORSHIPS HONORING APRIL PREVENTION OF ANIMAL CRUELTY MONTH

About this event
Full access to all sessions, speakers, and networking experience.
⚠️ Limited capacity. One day. High impact.
Early Bird pricing ($50 savings) is available for a limited time.
Secure your spot today before the event reaches capacity.
Full access to all sessions, speakers, and networking experience
Includes:
Can’t attend but want to support the mission?
Your contribution helps us raise awareness, educate communities, and protect both people and animals.
Or, attend + help fund scholarships / awareness efforts
Minimum flexible donation style ticket: $500+
Help provide access to someone in need.
Can't attend? Support the mission. Minimum donation begins at $100+ with suggested donation $500
8–9 AM registration coffee branding
Branded lunch area + recognition
Sponsor one block of speakers
Logo in vendor zone
Exclusive premium audience branding
Logo on bags and item in attendee bags
Website + signage recognition
Signage + recognition on social media before, during, and after event. Logo in the sponsor section of the program book.
Signage in dining area. Recognition before, during and after event on social media. Placement of logo in the sponsor section of program book. Four conference tickets to sell, donate, or keep.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!