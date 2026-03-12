The Flourish Society Incorporated

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The Flourish Society Incorporated

About this raffle

One Ticket. Endless Destinations.

ONE Chance of Winning
$10

Want better odds? Buy more tickets!
Each $10 ticket gives you another chance to win. Purchase multiple entries to increase your chances of taking home the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card while supporting a great cause.

2 Tickets - Double Your Chances
$20

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

3 Tickets - Boost Your Odds
$30

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

4 Tickets - More Tickets, More Chances to Win
$40

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

5 Tickets - Stack Your Chances
$50

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

6 Tickets - Grab a Few More Entries
$60

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

7 Tickets - Increase Your Chances
$70

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

8 Tickets - Level Up Your Chances
$80

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

9 Tickets - Multiply Your Chances
$90

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

10 Tickets - Maximize Your Entries
$100

More Tickets. More Chances. More Impact.
Every raffle ticket you purchase brings you one step closer to winning the $1,000 or $1,500 Delta Air Lines Gift Card, and helps The Flourish Society Incorporated expand programs that uplift and empower our community. Consider purchasing multiple tickets to increase your chances and maximize your support.

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