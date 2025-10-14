Song of Seattle One-Time Payment Options

About this event
One-time payment for monthly dues.
One-time payment for monthly Associate Member dues.
One-time payment for monthly Partner Member dues.
One-time payment for Sweet Adelines Member annual dues.
The amount assessed annually for membership in Region 13.
The amount assessed annually to all members to help fund the Region 13 Competition.
Payment to Song of Seattle for a non-standard amount. Please specify the purpose for this payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!