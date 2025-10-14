Song of Seattle Chorus

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Song of Seattle Chorus

About this event

Song of Seattle One-Time Payment Options

Monthly Standard Dues
$40

One-time payment for monthly dues.

Monthly Associate Dues
$24

One-time payment for monthly Associate Member dues.

Monthly Partner Dues
$20

One-time payment for monthly Partner Member dues.

SAI Annual Dues
$125

One-time payment for Sweet Adelines Member annual dues.

Region 13 Annual Dues
$60

The amount assessed annually for membership in Region 13.

Region 13 Fair Share Assessment
$108

The amount assessed annually to all members to help fund the Region 13 Competition.

Miscellaneous Member Payment
Pay what you can

Payment to Song of Seattle for a non-standard amount. Please specify the purpose for this payment.

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