One Village Alliance's Silent Auction

Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully arranged Wellness Gift Basket. Designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit, this basket includes a soothing assortment of premium items that inspire relaxation and rejuvenation. Valued at $400
Kickstart your fitness journey or take your training to the next level with 3 one-on-one personal training sessions with Bonton James, owner of No Days Off No Excuses LLC. With over 10 years of experience in personal training, Bonton brings expert knowledge, motivating energy, and a no-excuses mindset to every session. Value: %600.00
Personally curated 3 Course culinary experience By Chef Rashawn. Menu of your choice, wine pairings, setup, decor, fine China, & clean-up , for 2 in your home.
Donated by Chef Rashaun. Value:$800.00.
Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of total relaxation with this indulgent wellness package from MassageLuXe. Enjoy a luxurious full-body massage, access to revitalizing wellness amenities, and a serene atmosphere designed to melt away stress.
Package Includes:
One 1-hour therapeutic or relaxation massage
Access to hydro-luxe facial or infrared sauna (location dependent)
Complimentary aromatherapy upgrade
Exclusive MassageLuXe swag
Donated By Massage Luxe Value:$200
Bring beauty and meaning to your space with this original piece of art by E. Graham, a talented visual artist based in Chester, Pennsylvania. Known for their distinctive style and ability to capture emotion through color, texture, and form, E. Graham’s work reflects deep creativity and a strong connection to community and culture. Donated by E. Graham. Value: $1,000.
Whether you're looking for a romantic night away, a country adventure, or a peaceful reset, this overnight stay is the perfect rural retreat.
Escape the hustle and reconnect with nature during a peaceful overnight stay at Smokin Hoofs Farm — a charming and rustic retreat in Middle Town. This unique experience offers a blend of relaxation, farm life, and cozy comfort, perfect for couples, families, or anyone in need of a quiet getaway.
Your stay includes:
One-night accommodation at Smokin Hoofs Farm
A chance to unwind in a serene rural setting surrounded by open fields, horses, and natural beauty
Optional activities like meeting the horses and chickens, exploring the property, or simply relaxing under the stars
Cozy indoor lodging with thoughtful rustic charm and modern comforts.
Value - $499
Feel the power, style, and prestige of the open road with a weekend behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, planning a stylish getaway, or just want to turn heads for a few days, this unforgettable driving experience is yours to enjoy.
Your luxury weekend includes:
2 -day weekend rental of a high-end vehicle.
Donated by Armani Coleman Value -$1000
Sebree Harris, Esq will help you protect your brand with a trademark service package, which includes expert preparation and filing of your USPTO trademark application. An essential step for any business, creator, or entrepreneur looking to secure their name, logo, or slogan.
This package includes:
Full consultation with a Trademark Attorney to assess your needs
Comprehensive trademark search to check for conflicts
Preparation and completion of your federal trademark application
Filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO)
Guidance on next steps and maintaining your trademark
Donated by Sabree Harris, Esq. Value:$2000
Take your home entertainment setup to the next level with professional TV mounting services! Whether you’re upgrading your living room, bedroom, or home office, this package includes expert installation to give your space a clean, modern look.
Package includes:
Mounting of one flat-screen TV
Securing to drywall, brick, or concrete wall
Basic cable management for a sleek, clutter-free appearance
Expert advice on optimal viewing height and placement
Donated by the Alston Family Value: $425
Transform your outdoor space with this gift certificate for professional landscaping services—perfect for a seasonal refresh, curb appeal upgrade, or complete yard makeover! Donated by Born 4 Brothers Value $200.00
Don’t miss this exciting college football showdown as the Delaware State University Hornets face off against the Norfolk State Spartans — at none other than Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles!
This incredible experience includes:
4 tickets to the DSU vs. Norfolk State game
Game Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Date: [Insert game date]
Two separate packages available – bid on one or both!
Bring your family or friends and enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of a Division I HBCU football matchup in a professional NFL stadium.
Value: $250 per 4-ticket package
Donated by: DSU
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with a professional haircut and take home some extra goodies with a swag bag full of premium hair and grooming products!
This package includes:
One free haircut from a skilled stylist or barber
A curated swag bag with products and accessories to keep you looking and feeling your best—may include items like shampoo, conditioner, styling tools, beard oil, combs, or grooming kits
Donated by Bleek the Barber Value: $100
This exclusive swag bag is packed with legacy, leadership, and empowerment. A true collector’s item, this one-of-a-kind package includes original apparel and keepsakes from One Village Alliance’s most iconic programs, including Raising Kings and Girls Can Do Anything.
Package Includes:
Original Raising Kings T-shirt
Raising Kings Signature Hoodie
RK Drawstring Bag
Original Girls Can Do Anything – Ghana Edition Shirt
Commemorative Girls Can Do Anything Mask
Founding Sponsor Swag from Chick-fil-A
Original OVA Pencil
Celebrate the movement. Wear the mission. Own a piece of OVA history.
Value: One of a Kind
Transport your tastebuds with this delicious dining experience from Rum Punch Restaurant, where bold Caribbean flavors meet warm island vibes. Whether you’re craving jerk chicken, seafood specialties, or handcrafted cocktails, this gift certificate is your ticket to a flavorful escape—no passport required!
Perfect for a date night, celebration, or casual outing with friends.
Includes:
Gift Certificate to Rum Punch Restaurant $100 Value
Donated by Rum Punch Restaurant
Capture memories with this professional photography package! Whether you're celebrating a family milestone, graduation, engagement, or just want stunning portraits or headshots, this session offers a one-of-a-kind experience behind the lens.
Package Includes:
One-hour professional photo session
Shoot will be done at Freedom
10 high-resolution edited digital images
Flexible scheduling
