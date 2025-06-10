One Village Alliance's Silent Auction

Whether you're looking for a romantic night away, a country adventure, or a peaceful reset, this overnight stay is the perfect rural retreat.

Escape the hustle and reconnect with nature during a peaceful overnight stay at Smokin Hoofs Farm — a charming and rustic retreat in Middle Town. This unique experience offers a blend of relaxation, farm life, and cozy comfort, perfect for couples, families, or anyone in need of a quiet getaway.



Your stay includes:



One-night accommodation at Smokin Hoofs Farm



A chance to unwind in a serene rural setting surrounded by open fields, horses, and natural beauty



Optional activities like meeting the horses and chickens, exploring the property, or simply relaxing under the stars



Cozy indoor lodging with thoughtful rustic charm and modern comforts.



Value - $499