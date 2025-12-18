Bend International School

Hosted by

Bend International School

About this event

DRAFT One World Gala

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd

Bend, OR 97703, USA

🎟️ General Admission – $100
$100

Enjoy an evening of global cuisine, student performances, project showcases, and auctions in support of BIS student fieldwork.

🍽️ Table Sponsor
$1,000

Reserve a table for eight with elevated seating, table signage, and recognition in the event program and on the BIS website.

🎶 Rhythmic Performance Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor the evening’s student performance with prominent recognition, a reserved table, and featured acknowledgment during the event.

🌎 Learning Showcase Sponsor
$1,500

Support student learning by sponsoring a student project display, including a reserved table, signage, and event recognition.

❤️ Sponsor a Staff Member
$100

Cover the cost of attendance for a dedicated BIS staff member and help ensure all members of our community can attend.

Add a donation for Bend International School

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