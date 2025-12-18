DRAFT One World Gala

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About this event
Enjoy an evening of global cuisine, student performances, project showcases, and auctions in support of BIS student fieldwork.
Reserve a table for eight with elevated seating, table signage, and recognition in the event program and on the BIS website.
Sponsor the evening’s student performance with prominent recognition, a reserved table, and featured acknowledgment during the event.
Support student learning by sponsoring a student project display, including a reserved table, signage, and event recognition.
Cover the cost of attendance for a dedicated BIS staff member and help ensure all members of our community can attend.
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