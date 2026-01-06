DRAFT Event Sponsorships

Bend International School

Hosted by

Bend International School

About this event

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd

Bend, OR 97703, USA

🍽️ Table Sponsor
$1,000

8 Entry Tickets with reserved table & donor signage, 2 premium bottles of wine, recognition in event program and our website

🌎 Learning Showcase Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusively for BIS Family–Related Businesses - Support student learning by sponsoring a student project display. Includes donor signage at the display, 8 Entry Tickets with reserved table & donor signage, 2 premium bottles of wine, recognition in event program and our website. 1 sponsorship per grade available.

🎶 Rhythmic Performance Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor the evening’s student performance with prominent stage recognition, 8 Entry Tickets with reserved table & donor signage, 2 premium bottles of wine, recognition by the MC, in the event slideshow and program and our website

✨ Gold Level Sponsor
$5,000

Premier sponsorship with prominent recognition throughout the evening, including two reserved tables (16 seats) with custom donor signage, two premium bottles of wine at each table, recognition in event speeches, the dinner slideshow, event program, and on our website.

