OneLOVE Block Party Sponsor

Package Includes:
1. Event Recognition on the day of the event honoring your contribution.
2. Premium logo placement on banners, flyers, and digital promotions.
3. Featured spotlight in the One Love Yearbook (Full Page Ad).
4. Exclusive social media shoutouts leading up to the event.
5. Recognition during award presentations.
Community Sponsor
$700
Package Includes:
1. Logo on event flyers and social media promotions
2. Half-page ad in the One Love Yearbook
3. Company banner displayed at the event
4. Verbal recognition during the kickball game and event
Unity Sponsor
$500
Package Includes:
1. Social media mentions during the promotion of event
2. Verbal recognition during the event
3. Small logo placement on marketing material (social media post)
4. Quarter-Page Ad in the One Love Yearbook
TG Sponsor
$300
Package Includes:
1. Social media mentions during the promotion of event
2. Verbal recognition during the event
