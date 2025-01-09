ONENESS FEST 2025 (Vendor Registration)

VIP Front Entrance Exterior 10x10 PopUp Space (Only 4 Avail)
$222
Located on the outside of the entrance gate where attendees are most likely to walk past.
Vendor Village (Under Pavilion Space)
$160
The Vendor Village is located under a 100’x100’ covered pavilion, open on all four sides. It is available to all vendor types; practitioners/service providers, product distributors, educators/advocates, etc. You will have an 8'x8' unfurnished space to set up (unless you purchase the ‘furnished booth’ add-on).
Healer’s Row Exterior 10x10 PopUp Space
$160
Healer’s Row is located in the grassy area adjacent to the pavilion. You will get a 10’x10’ unfurnished space to set up and put your pop up canopy on (unless you purchase the ‘furnished booth’ add-on). This is for people who would like to bring their massage table and offer services in a quieter area.
Furnished Booth (Add-On)
$22
Includes x1 6’ Folding Table, Black Spandex Table Cover, and 2 Folding Chairs.
Vendor Power Hook Up (Add-On)
$11
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR VENDOR VILLAGE BOOTHS! (NOT AVAILABLE IN HEALER'S ROW) You will be supplied with a single extension cord with electrical service. You will need to provide any additional splitters or surge protectors.
Vendor Classes (Add-On)
$22
A 25-min class under a covered canopy in the picnic area. Equipment available; two 6-foot tables, two chairs, power access/cords, powered/tri-pod based speaker, corded microphone and stand. You may purchase a maximum of two class spots and will be assigned one for Saturday and one for Sunday. Vendor classes can not be purchased as a stand alone item. They must be purchased along with vending space.
Camping (Add-On)
$22
A maximum of two camping tickets can be reserved. Both campers must be vending and have vendor badges & festival wristbands to access the festival campgrounds.
Featured Listing (Add-On)
$22
1. Your business will be listed in the online festival directory. (Attendees that meet you in the vending area will be able to look you up and can contact you directly from the listing profile.); 2. Named as the sponsor of a post in the “30 Days of Oneness” marketing campaign; 3. Included on the Spiritual Journey Passport scavenger hunt handout. Attendees will need to get a stamp from 11 of the vendors listed on the sheet to qualify for a free goodie bag.
Food Truck
$165
We have 3 total spaces for food trucks located near the Vendor Village in the public access areas.
