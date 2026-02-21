AWAKE: Oneness Tribe

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AWAKE: Oneness Tribe

About this event

ONENESS FEST 2026 (General Admission)

1973 N 35th Rd

Ottawa, IL 61350, USA

VIP (5-Days / Includes Camping)
$333

For every VIP Ticket purchased you will sponsor an individual that needs financial assistance to attend the event. Plus:


Arrive Thursday Evening

  • Have First-Choice at Campsite Selection
  • Transport of Your Gear From Car to Festival (Thurs Only)
  • Get an extra day to center yourself in natural surroundings and get into the vibration of the festival.

Special Thursday Evening Lineup

  • Group ‘Land Blessing’ Ritual
  • Community Bonfire
  • Movie Night: Outdoor Projector

Special Friday Morning Lineup

  • Morning Yoga
  • Community Group Breakfast
  • Tai Chi/Qigong

Includes Sunday Evening Camping

  • After the festival has ended, stay in the afterglow of the energy and spend time integrating your experiences. Checkout 12pm Monday.
  • Thank You Pizza & Campfire Party
  • Movie Night: Outdoor Projector
  • Breakfast served Monday Morning 10am.

Additional Benefits 

  • Goodie Bag w/ Free Products & Services From Our Vendors
  • Special VIP Wristband

Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Each Day


NOTE: 7lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information. 


General Admission ‘All Access’ (3-Days / Includes Camping)
$222

Check-In Friday @ 2:22pm / Check-Out Sunday 8pm


Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Each Day


NOTE: 7lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information. 


Add-On: Child Tickets
Free

You can add children under 15-years old. Max 5. If sleeping in a dorm, an additional Add On will need to be purchased for each individual.


Add On: Rustic Cabin/Bed Only (Unisex Dorm)
$44

No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.


Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds. 


Notes:

  • Unisex Dorm Is Open For All Genders/Ages 16+
  • Couples are able to push two beds together
  • This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also purchase either a VIP or General Admission ticket.
  • Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders
  • This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets
  • There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins
  • Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options
  • No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.
  • Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding. 

Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.

Add On: Rustic Cabin/Bed Only (Female Dorm)
$44

No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.


Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds. 


Notes:

  • Female Dorm Is Open For All Females/Ages 16+
  • Couples are able to push two beds together
  • This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also purchase either a VIP or General Admission ticket.
  • Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders
  • This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets
  • There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins
  • Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options
  • No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.
  • Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding. 

Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.

Add On: Rustic Cabin/Bed Only (Family Dorm)
$44

No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.


Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds. 


Notes:

  • Family Dorm Is Open For All Genders/Ages
  • Couples are able to push two beds together
  • This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also purchase either a VIP or General Admission ticket.
  • Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders
  • This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets
  • There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins
  • Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options
  • No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.
  • Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding. 

Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.

Add On: Oneness Fest T-Shirt
$22

White T-Shirt w/ Blue Oneness Fest Logo On The Chest.

Select your desired size.

Friday PM (No Camping / Entertainment Only)
$55

This ticket is for attendance at Friday evening’s entertainment. Does not include meals. No food donation required for this ticket. Entrance at 5:30pm (You will be entering after dinner has been served). 


No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.


Must exit the park prior to Midnight before gates close.

Saturday Only ‘All Access’ (No Camping / Incl. PM Ent.)
$111

Gates Open @ 6:30am. Activities begin @ 7am. Must exit the park prior to Midnight before gates close. 


Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner


No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.


NOTE: 3.5lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information.

Saturday PM (No Camping / Entertainment Only)
$55

This ticket is for attendance at Saturday evening’s entertainment. Does not include meals. No food donation required for this ticket. Entrance at 5:30pm (You will be entering after dinner has been served).  


No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.


Must exit the park prior to Midnight before gates close.

Sunday Only ‘All Access’ (No Camping/Incl. Closing Ceremony)
$88

Gates Open @ 6:30am. Activities begin @ 7am. Must exit the park prior to 9pm before gates close. 


Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner


No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.


NOTE: 3.5lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information.

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