ONENESS FEST 2026 (General Admission)

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About this event
For every VIP Ticket purchased you will sponsor an individual that needs financial assistance to attend the event. Plus:
Arrive Thursday Evening
Special Thursday Evening Lineup
Special Friday Morning Lineup
Includes Sunday Evening Camping
Additional Benefits
Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Each Day
NOTE: 7lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information.
Check-In Friday @ 2:22pm / Check-Out Sunday 8pm
Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Each Day
NOTE: 7lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information.
You can add children under 15-years old. Max 5. If sleeping in a dorm, an additional Add On will need to be purchased for each individual.
No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.
Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.
Notes:
Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.
No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.
Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.
Notes:
Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.
No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.
Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.
Notes:
Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.
White T-Shirt w/ Blue Oneness Fest Logo On The Chest.
Select your desired size.
This ticket is for attendance at Friday evening’s entertainment. Does not include meals. No food donation required for this ticket. Entrance at 5:30pm (You will be entering after dinner has been served).
No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.
Must exit the park prior to Midnight before gates close.
Gates Open @ 6:30am. Activities begin @ 7am. Must exit the park prior to Midnight before gates close.
Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.
NOTE: 3.5lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information.
This ticket is for attendance at Saturday evening’s entertainment. Does not include meals. No food donation required for this ticket. Entrance at 5:30pm (You will be entering after dinner has been served).
No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.
Must exit the park prior to Midnight before gates close.
Gates Open @ 6:30am. Activities begin @ 7am. Must exit the park prior to 9pm before gates close.
Includes Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
No camping or cabin rental available on this ticket category.
NOTE: 3.5lbs of food required for each adult ticket holder. See ‘Kitchen Page’ for more information.
$
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