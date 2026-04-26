ONENESS FEST 2026 (Staff/Managers)

No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.





Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.





Notes :

Unisex Dorm Is Open For All Genders/Ages 16+

Couples are able to push two beds together

This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also register a General Admission ticket.

Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders

This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets

There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins

Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options

No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.

Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding.

Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.