ONENESS FEST 2026 (Staff/Managers)

No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.
Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.
Notes:
- Unisex Dorm Is Open For All Genders/Ages 16+
- Couples are able to push two beds together
- This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also register a General Admission ticket.
- Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders
- This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets
- There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins
- Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options
- No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.
- Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding.
Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.
No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.
Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.
Notes:
- Unisex Dorm Is Open For All Genders/Ages 16+
- Couples are able to push two beds together
- This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also register a General Admission ticket.
- Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders
- This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets
- There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins
- Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options
- No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.
- Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding.
Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.