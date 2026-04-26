AWAKE: Oneness Tribe

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AWAKE: Oneness Tribe

About this event

ONENESS FEST 2026 (Staff/Managers)

1973 N 35th Rd

Ottawa, IL 61350, USA

General Admission (Staff/Managers)
$222
Staff/Managers Ticket
Add-On: Child Ticket
Free

You may add up to 4-additional tickets for children under 15-years old.

Add On: Rustic Cabin/Bed Only (Unisex Dorm)
$44

No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.


Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds. 


Notes:

  • Unisex Dorm Is Open For All Genders/Ages 16+
  • Couples are able to push two beds together
  • This is an ADDITIONAL ADD ON. You must also register a General Admission ticket.
  • Cabin can/will be shared with other ticket holders
  • This cabin DOES NOT have power or outlets
  • There is no heat/AC or water in the cabins
  • Cabin NOT available as add on for 1-Day or evening entertainment ticket options
  • No sheets or pillows are provided. You will need to bring bedding/pillows/sleeping bag.
  • Consider bringing a bed roll if you desire more padding. 

Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.

Add a donation for AWAKE: Oneness Tribe

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