ONENESS FEST 2026 (Vendor Registration)

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About this event
Ticket includes arrival on Thursday, June 4 at 4:44pm and late checkout at noon on Monday, June 8.
Only one Vendor Booth Add On per vendor required. However, EACH person vending needs a General Admission ticket to enter the festival. You may have up to TWO 10x10 or ONE 10x20 pop-ups in your vendor space.
No camping gear? No problem! Don't miss the immersive experience that staying in the energetic container of the festival offers.
Each of our very simple rustic cabins have 8-10 twin size, metal frame, cot-style beds with a 4in foam mattress and are located on the festival grounds.
Notes:
Wake up each morning in beautiful nature and have a short walk to your 'home' each night.
Price per table: Includes x1 6’ Folding Table and Black Spandex Table Cover. You will need to bring your own chairs. Add as many tables as your would like.
Select Your Desired Size.
You are able to add up to five children (under 15) for free with your ticket.
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