North East Ohio Musical Heritage Association

Hosted by

North East Ohio Musical Heritage Association

About this event

Ongoing Support

16006 Waterloo Rd

Cleveland, OH 44110, USA

Show a little love
$50

We love you too!

Double the Love
$100

Double the good vibes!

Big-Hearted Backer
$250

Your support means so much to us and has a very special place in our hearts.

Love in the daytime
$500

You can help us keep all our daytime workshops and more FREE and accessible to all! What says love more than that?

Jamming Year-Round
$1,000

We all love the jams - and we make them free, at Lake Erie Folk Fest and all year round. Your support helps build the community, and the community loves you for it.

What's Your Love Language?
Pay what you can

You want to show your support in a way that's meaningful to you. We appreciate you, and we love what you do for our music community.

Add a donation for North East Ohio Musical Heritage Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!