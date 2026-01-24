Ongoing Support

Hosted by
About this event
We love you too!
Double the good vibes!
Your support means so much to us and has a very special place in our hearts.
You can help us keep all our daytime workshops and more FREE and accessible to all! What says love more than that?
We all love the jams - and we make them free, at Lake Erie Folk Fest and all year round. Your support helps build the community, and the community loves you for it.
You want to show your support in a way that's meaningful to you. We appreciate you, and we love what you do for our music community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!