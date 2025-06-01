eventClosed

Oni Foundation Silent Auction

275 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732, USA

Maui Ukulele Fretless Bass item
Maui Ukulele Fretless Bass
$250

This Maui Ukulele Fretless Mahogony U Bass is slightly used, but in excellent condition, with working built in pick-up and tuner.


Comes with soft case.

Hand-Carved Whale Tail
$65

Uncle Vili's sleek hand-carved whale tail. This one is 18"tall x 15"wide x 2" thick.


Valued at: $175

Hand-carved Turtle item
Hand-carved Turtle
$95

Uncle Vili's carved Honu. An awesome addition to any collection.

Hand-Carved Tiki item
Hand-Carved Tiki
$35

This is your chance to collect one of Uncle Vili's hand-carved Tiki's - no two are ever alike. Vili comes from a long line of Tongan wood-carvers. His carvings present his own unique vision of Polynesian imagery with his signature motif.

Toere - Tahitian Drum item
Toere - Tahitian Drum
$100

This is a hand-made 14.5" Tahitian Drum -Toere, a vintage collectable, decorative and functional. Embellish with Hawaiian shark-tooth motif.


14.5" L

Tatau Prints (5 pieces) item
Tatau Prints (5 pieces)
$1,000

These are original, limited edition, block prints by tattooist and printmaker, Tania Arens. Former print-master at Hui No'eau.


Prints depict motifs of the Polynesian Triangle. Samoa, Hawai'i, Marquesas, Rapa Nui and New Zealand.


There are only 5 sets printed.
This is set #3.
Signed and numbered by the artist.


Each print is 14"w x 53"h on 'Arches BFK' cotton rag paper.


Presented Unframed.

Lei O Mano item
Lei O Mano
$750

Hawaiian Shark Tooth Dagger. Hand-crafted in Hawaiʻi. Koa w/ Tiger Shark teeth.


Hand carved by Oahu by Wela Designs / Victorino Tolentino.


15.5" L

Tahitian Black Pearl Necklace item
Tahitian Black Pearl Necklace
$250

17" Necklace.

Feather Lei Hulu item
Feather Lei Hulu
$200

Hand-crafted Feather Lei Hulu. Made on Maui by Aunti Beverley Genovese.


Dyed Pheasant Feathers.


28"L x 2"w
*Hat and hat-stand not included

Tahitian Head Piece item
Tahitian Head Piece
$100

Hand-crafted. Tahitian Head Piece. Wear-able or for Display.


Created on Maui by Kuʻulei Pridgen.


Rafia, Lauhala, Shells, Feathers, Niʻau, Fabric.


*Hat-stand not included

Mini Korean Hanboks item
Mini Korean Hanboks
$80

Minature Male & Female Hanbok outfits from Korea. Framed in shadow box with glass,

10” x 14”w x 3”d

Mova Globe item
Mova Globe
$125

Win this unique light powered rotating Mova® Globe.


4.5" diameter

Huichol Beaded Snake item
Huichol Beaded Snake
$120

This traditional art from Huichol people of Nayarit, Mexico.


Glass Beads pressed into beeswax on wood sculpture

Maui Ocean Center item
Maui Ocean Center
$100

Admission for 2 to the Maui Ocean Center plus VIP lunch at Seascape restaurant.

3 Days, 2 Nights 2bdrm Villa item
3 Days, 2 Nights 2bdrm Villa
$400

3 Days, 2 nights at any
Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, or Westin Vacation Club


Can be used in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, and Hawai'i locations.


Valid for One-Year.
Expires: July 2026

1-night Staycation at the Westin Maui item
1-night Staycation at the Westin Maui
$175

Enjoy a get-away in Ka'anapali at the Westin Maui Resort and Spa. Aina-facing room.

1-night Staycation at the Hampton by Hilton item
1-night Staycation at the Hampton by Hilton
$120

Enjoy a get-away in Central Maui's newest hotel. the Hampton by Hilton. Overlooking Kahului Bay. Includes complimentary Continental Breakfast.

1-night Staycation at the Maui Seaside item
1-night Staycation at the Maui Seaside
$120

Enjoy a get-away in Central Maui. A Charming location in Kahului.

1-night Staycation at the Maui Beach Hotel item
1-night Staycation at the Maui Beach Hotel
$120

Enjoy a get-away in Central Maui in this classic Hawaiian hotel on Kahului Bay.

One Year of ZUMBA® Classes item
One Year of ZUMBA® Classes
$250

Good For any Hot Lava DanceFit Zumba® Fitness group classes for 12 months. at Wonderful World of Aloha center.


That's over 500 in-person classes, or access via Zoom or Dozens of On-Demand Videos.


Includes scheduled Line-Dancing and PolyFit classes.


Valued at: $600

6 Months of ZUMBA® Classes item
6 Months of ZUMBA® Classes
$125

Good For unlimited Hot Lava DanceFit Zumba® Fitness group classes for 6 months. at Wonderful World of Aloha center.


That's over 500 in-person classes, or access via Zoom or Dozens of On-Demand Videos.


Includes scheduled Line-Dancing and PolyFit classes.

3 Months of ZUMBA® Classes item
3 Months of ZUMBA® Classes
$75

Good For unlimited Hot Lava DanceFit Zumba® Fitness group classes for 3 months. at Wonderful World of Aloha center.


That's over 500 in-person classes, or access via Zoom or Dozens of On-Demand Videos.


Includes scheduled Line-Dancing and PolyFit classes.

Trader Joeʻs Snack Basket item
Trader Joeʻs Snack Basket
$60

Mixed basket of some snacks from world famous Trader Joeʻs.

Includes: 2x Dried Strawberries, 2x 2x Dried Bananas, 2x Banana chips, 2x Dried Cranberries, 2x Speciloos Cookies, 2x Cocoa Wafer Cookies, 2x Butter Waffle Cookies, 2x Gummy Bears, 1x Butter Almond Thins!

Freshwater Pearl Set item
Freshwater Pearl Set item
Freshwater Pearl Set
$30

This is a sweet 5-piece set. Includes:

1 freshwater pearl bracelet,

1 freshwater pearl ring,

1 shell-fragment necklace with freshwater pearls,

with

matching shell-fragment earrings.

Made-on-Maui Skin Care item
Made-on-Maui Skin Care
$45

Golden Goddess Skin Care.

Locally-crafted Fragrant oils, Tumeric Scrub and Tallow Moisturizer.


*Tallow is a beef-based ingredient

Ulu Print Dress - Small item
Ulu Print Dress - Small
$40

Hand-crafted, Made-on-Maui, Summer-dress with Ulu print. Small.

Hand-crafted Zipper Pouch item
Hand-crafted Zipper Pouch
$20

Aloha! This is Made-on-Maui handcrafted zipper pouch. Embellished with lace and Hand-stitched "Aloha".

Hand-crafted Zipper Pouch item
Hand-crafted Zipper Pouch
$20

Cute Zipper Pouch, lined-interior, with Printed "Aloha" and Hibiscus flowers.


Handcrafted here on Maui.


Valued at: $55

Printed and Embellished Hand Bag item
Printed and Embellished Hand Bag
$35

Natural Fiber Hand-bag, with printed Puakenikeni Flowers, embellished with strands of Puakinikini flower, black pearl (faux) and Pikake beads. Features a expandable inner lining for packing a little more for the beach.

Embellished Guess Handbag item
Embellished Guess Handbag
$55

Stylish Guess Handbag embellished with strands of Puakenikeni, faux chocolate pearls, and Pikake beads to give this bag a little extra special tropical flare.

Embellished Gussachi Handbag item
Embellished Gussachi Handbag
$45

This lovely woven Gussachi Handbag embellished by strands of Puakenikeni, faux chocolate pearl and Pikake beads.

Macrame Handbag item
Macrame Handbag
$45

Hand-made on Maui, this macrame handbag is a classic and retro to any outfit.

Samoan Lauhala Handbag item
Samoan Lauhala Handbag
$45

Hand-woven in Samoa, this large handbag is one-of-kind.

Woven Handbag w/ Puakenikeni item
Woven Handbag w/ Puakenikeni
$30

This cute little handbag has a side-pocket with Puakenikeni/Palaka pattern.e

Pulelehua Maui Bundle item
Pulelehua Maui Bundle
$95

We all love Pulelehua bags and accesories. This bundle includes: Umbrella with ʻŌhiʻa Lehua print, Car window shade with rose print, one Ulu print utility bag, and one with Puakenikeni flower print.

"Maui Glow" Giclee item
"Maui Glow" Giclee
$55

Beautiful Ocean Sunset. Giclee* Reproduction by artist, Betty Hay Freeland.


7.5" x 9.5"
Matted (11"x14")

Unframed


*Giclee is an archival digital print of an original painting by the artist.

"Journey" Giclee item
"Journey" Giclee
$55

Mother and baby Humpback Whales. Giclee* Reproduction by artist, Julie Galeeva.


7.5" x 9.5"
Matted (11"x14")

Unframed.


*Giclee is an archival digital print of an original painting by the artist.

Wood Burned Plaque: Lordʻs Prayer item
Wood Burned Plaque: Lordʻs Prayer
$35

Made on Maui, this laser-printed wood burn plaque features the Lord's Prayer. Perfect for counter or dresser.


9.25"h x 7"w

With stand.

Wood Burned Plaque: Foot Prints item
Wood Burned Plaque: Foot Prints
$35

Made on Maui, this laser-printed wood burn plaque features the Lord's Footprints in the Sand Allegory.


9.25"h x 7"w

With stand.

Wood Burned Box: Hawaiian Quilt item
Wood Burned Box: Hawaiian Quilt
$20

Made on Maui, this decorative wood burned box features Hawaiian Quilt motif.

5" x 5"

Wood Burned Box: Hula Dancer item
Wood Burned Box: Hula Dancer
$20

Made on Maui, this decorative wood burned box features Hula Dancer motif.

5" x 5"

Keiki Music Bundle item
Keiki Music Bundle
$75

Includes: Keiki Ukulele by Makala with a Dolphin-shaped bridge and animal printed “Gathering” drum. This is an awesome and colorful bundle for introducing your keiki to the joy of music.

$100 Seascape Gift Certificate item
$100 Seascape Gift Certificate
$45

A $100 Gift Certificate for lunch at Seascape Restaurant.

