Oni Foundation Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This Maui Ukulele Fretless Mahogony U Bass is slightly used, but in excellent condition, with working built in pick-up and tuner.
Comes with soft case.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Uncle Vili's sleek hand-carved whale tail. This one is 18"tall x 15"wide x 2" thick.
Valued at: $175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Uncle Vili's carved Honu. An awesome addition to any collection.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is your chance to collect one of Uncle Vili's hand-carved Tiki's - no two are ever alike. Vili comes from a long line of Tongan wood-carvers. His carvings present his own unique vision of Polynesian imagery with his signature motif.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a hand-made 14.5" Tahitian Drum -Toere, a vintage collectable, decorative and functional. Embellish with Hawaiian shark-tooth motif.
14.5" L
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These are original, limited edition, block prints by tattooist and printmaker, Tania Arens. Former print-master at Hui No'eau.
Prints depict motifs of the Polynesian Triangle. Samoa, Hawai'i, Marquesas, Rapa Nui and New Zealand.
There are only 5 sets printed.
This is set #3.
Signed and numbered by the artist.
Each print is 14"w x 53"h on 'Arches BFK' cotton rag paper.
Presented Unframed.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hawaiian Shark Tooth Dagger. Hand-crafted in Hawaiʻi. Koa w/ Tiger Shark teeth.
Hand carved by Oahu by Wela Designs / Victorino Tolentino.
15.5" L
auctionV2.input.startingBid
17" Necklace.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand-crafted Feather Lei Hulu. Made on Maui by Aunti Beverley Genovese.
Dyed Pheasant Feathers.
28"L x 2"w
*Hat and hat-stand not included
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand-crafted. Tahitian Head Piece. Wear-able or for Display.
Created on Maui by Kuʻulei Pridgen.
Rafia, Lauhala, Shells, Feathers, Niʻau, Fabric.
*Hat-stand not included
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Minature Male & Female Hanbok outfits from Korea. Framed in shadow box with glass,
10” x 14”w x 3”d
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Win this unique light powered rotating Mova® Globe.
4.5" diameter
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This traditional art from Huichol people of Nayarit, Mexico.
Glass Beads pressed into beeswax on wood sculpture
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Admission for 2 to the Maui Ocean Center plus VIP lunch at Seascape restaurant.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 Days, 2 nights at any
Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, or Westin Vacation Club
Can be used in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Mexico, and Hawai'i locations.
Valid for One-Year.
Expires: July 2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a get-away in Ka'anapali at the Westin Maui Resort and Spa. Aina-facing room.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a get-away in Central Maui's newest hotel. the Hampton by Hilton. Overlooking Kahului Bay. Includes complimentary Continental Breakfast.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a get-away in Central Maui. A Charming location in Kahului.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a get-away in Central Maui in this classic Hawaiian hotel on Kahului Bay.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Good For any Hot Lava DanceFit Zumba® Fitness group classes for 12 months. at Wonderful World of Aloha center.
That's over 500 in-person classes, or access via Zoom or Dozens of On-Demand Videos.
Includes scheduled Line-Dancing and PolyFit classes.
Valued at: $600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Good For unlimited Hot Lava DanceFit Zumba® Fitness group classes for 6 months. at Wonderful World of Aloha center.
That's over 500 in-person classes, or access via Zoom or Dozens of On-Demand Videos.
Includes scheduled Line-Dancing and PolyFit classes.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Good For unlimited Hot Lava DanceFit Zumba® Fitness group classes for 3 months. at Wonderful World of Aloha center.
That's over 500 in-person classes, or access via Zoom or Dozens of On-Demand Videos.
Includes scheduled Line-Dancing and PolyFit classes.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mixed basket of some snacks from world famous Trader Joeʻs.
Includes: 2x Dried Strawberries, 2x 2x Dried Bananas, 2x Banana chips, 2x Dried Cranberries, 2x Speciloos Cookies, 2x Cocoa Wafer Cookies, 2x Butter Waffle Cookies, 2x Gummy Bears, 1x Butter Almond Thins!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a sweet 5-piece set. Includes:
1 freshwater pearl bracelet,
1 freshwater pearl ring,
1 shell-fragment necklace with freshwater pearls,
with
matching shell-fragment earrings.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Golden Goddess Skin Care.
Locally-crafted Fragrant oils, Tumeric Scrub and Tallow Moisturizer.
*Tallow is a beef-based ingredient
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand-crafted, Made-on-Maui, Summer-dress with Ulu print. Small.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Aloha! This is Made-on-Maui handcrafted zipper pouch. Embellished with lace and Hand-stitched "Aloha".
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cute Zipper Pouch, lined-interior, with Printed "Aloha" and Hibiscus flowers.
Handcrafted here on Maui.
Valued at: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural Fiber Hand-bag, with printed Puakenikeni Flowers, embellished with strands of Puakinikini flower, black pearl (faux) and Pikake beads. Features a expandable inner lining for packing a little more for the beach.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Stylish Guess Handbag embellished with strands of Puakenikeni, faux chocolate pearls, and Pikake beads to give this bag a little extra special tropical flare.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This lovely woven Gussachi Handbag embellished by strands of Puakenikeni, faux chocolate pearl and Pikake beads.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand-made on Maui, this macrame handbag is a classic and retro to any outfit.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand-woven in Samoa, this large handbag is one-of-kind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This cute little handbag has a side-pocket with Puakenikeni/Palaka pattern.e
auctionV2.input.startingBid
We all love Pulelehua bags and accesories. This bundle includes: Umbrella with ʻŌhiʻa Lehua print, Car window shade with rose print, one Ulu print utility bag, and one with Puakenikeni flower print.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautiful Ocean Sunset. Giclee* Reproduction by artist, Betty Hay Freeland.
7.5" x 9.5"
Matted (11"x14")
Unframed
*Giclee is an archival digital print of an original painting by the artist.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mother and baby Humpback Whales. Giclee* Reproduction by artist, Julie Galeeva.
7.5" x 9.5"
Matted (11"x14")
Unframed.
*Giclee is an archival digital print of an original painting by the artist.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made on Maui, this laser-printed wood burn plaque features the Lord's Prayer. Perfect for counter or dresser.
9.25"h x 7"w
With stand.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made on Maui, this laser-printed wood burn plaque features the Lord's Footprints in the Sand Allegory.
9.25"h x 7"w
With stand.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made on Maui, this decorative wood burned box features Hawaiian Quilt motif.
5" x 5"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made on Maui, this decorative wood burned box features Hula Dancer motif.
5" x 5"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Includes: Keiki Ukulele by Makala with a Dolphin-shaped bridge and animal printed “Gathering” drum. This is an awesome and colorful bundle for introducing your keiki to the joy of music.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A $100 Gift Certificate for lunch at Seascape Restaurant.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing