Oni Foundation Silent Auction

These are original, limited edition, block prints by tattooist and printmaker, Tania Arens. Former print-master at Hui No'eau.





Prints depict motifs of the Polynesian Triangle. Samoa, Hawai'i, Marquesas, Rapa Nui and New Zealand.





There are only 5 sets printed.

This is set #3.

Signed and numbered by the artist.





Each print is 14"w x 53"h on 'Arches BFK' cotton rag paper.





Presented Unframed.