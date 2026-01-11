Online Auction 2026

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Starting bid
2026-27 Exclusive Parking Pass
No pass, no parking! Only pass holders can park in the school lot, making this a must-have for anyone who wants year-long access.
Secure your spot now and enjoy stress-free parking all year long. This exclusive pass is limited. Don’t let someone else take your space!
Bid now! Your spot is waiting!
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Celebrate this milestone moment in style with four guaranteed front-row seats to this year’s 5th Grade Promotion Ceremony — plus priority parking so you can arrive stress-free and skip the scramble for seats.
No arriving early, no saving spots, and no standing in the back with your camera zoomed all the way in. You’ll have the best seats in the house to watch your student walk across the stage and celebrate the end of their elementary school journey.
Perfect for parents, grandparents, or special family members who don’t want to miss a single moment.
Package includes:
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Donated by the Nakaumura Family
($1,200 Value)
Start your summer in style at WorldMark Indio! This 2-bedroom suite is perfect for a family getaway or friends’ trip, with a king bed in the master, two twins in the guest room, and a sofa bed in the living area. Enjoy the full kitchen, dining space, and two bathrooms; everything you need for a relaxed vacation. The resort offers plenty of amenities to make your stay easy and fun, all set in the beautiful desert.
• Travel Dates: June 17–23, 2026
• 2-Bedroom Twin Suite: king in master, two twins in guest, sofa bed in living room
• Full kitchen, dining area, and 2 bathrooms
• Mediterranean desert resort with family-style amenities
Location: 42-151 WorldMark Way, Indio, CA 92203
Starting bid
Donated by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine & The Amalfi Llama, solicited by TK Classes ($750 Value)
Spend a night at Hyatt La Jolla and make it a mini getaway without leaving the city. Drop your bags, maybe grab a quick stroll along the coast, and then head to Amalfi Llama to learn pizza-making straight from the chef — and yes, you get a $250 gift card to enjoy even more of their amazing food. Come back to the hotel, jump in the pool, watch the sunset, and just soak in a night where everything is done for you.
·One night stay & parking at the Hyatt La Jolla
·$250 Amalfi Llama gift card
·Pizza Cooking Lesson with Amalfi Llama Executive Chef
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Donated by Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, solicited by a Kinder Family ($600 value)
Escape the everyday with a serene overnight stay at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. Check into your stylish room, explore the lush gardens, or lounge by the pool while enjoying the peaceful resort.
Take a quiet morning stroll, savor a coffee in the sun, or simply soak in the calm... all without leaving San Diego.
Whether it’s a parent night off or a romantic getaway, this retreat is the perfect pause for relaxation and rejuvenation.
·1 Night Stay with Waived Resort & Parking Fees at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa (not valid July, August or Holidays)
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Donated by Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, solicited by a Kinder Family; 2 Tickets for Whale Watching, donated by Legacy Whale Watch
($600 Value)
Spend a night in downtown San Diego at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Perfect for a family getaway, date night, or a night out with friends, this stay puts you within walking distance of Padres games, concerts, the Rady Shell, and top restaurants. One night of city fun without any of the planning or stress.
• One-night stay in a standard room (king or 2 beds)
• Expires 03/14/2027; blackout dates: 4th of July, New Year's Eve, during San Diego Comic Con Convention.
·2 tickets for whale watching with Legacy Whale Watch
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Donated by Phil's BBQ ($1500 Value)
The bearer of this gift is entitled to One Backyard BBQ for up to 50 people! Valid for a Cook on Site that includes baby back ribs, chicken, 2 side dishes, cornbread, water, iced tea, lemonade station and a case of ReQue Ranch Red Wine! Tax and service charge are not included and must be paid by recipient, estimated at $12/head. Additional guests can be added at a cost of $31.99++ per person. Not valid on holidays.
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Donated by PRP Wine International! Valued over $400
Bearer is entitled to a Private In-Home (San Diego Based) Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people!
·90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant
·Must be 21 year or older to redeem and participate
·Expires September 15, 2026
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Donated by Cake Pops by Halee, Royal Entertainers , JJ’s Party Services & Lila Soft Play Rentals ($725 Value)
Throw a birthday to remember! This package includes everything you need to celebrate: custom cake pops, a balloon bouquet, a bounce house, and a voucher for entertainment. All the fun, with none of the hassle. Perfect for a kids’ party everyone will enjoy!
• 2 dozen custom cake pops by Halee ($120 value)
• $175 voucher for Royal Entertainers
• $200 Balloon Bouquet from JJs Party Services
• Bounce House from Lila Softplay ($229 value)
Starting bid
Generously donated by our Wheeling Art Teacher, Miriam Haughey!
4 Premium tickets, Section 127, 3 rows up behind the visitors bench, with access to the Cox Lounge. You can watch the players come through the tunnel on their way on/off the field!
Includes parking in the Thrive Lot!
Choose from these dates:
· March 25th vs. Portland Thorns
· Aug 21st vs. Utah Royals
· Aug 28th vs. Racing Louisville
· Sep 18th vs. Kansas City
Winner must email Miriam before 3/20 for the date!
You must have a TicketMaster Account to receive the tickets. Accounts are free to setup.
Starting bid
Donated by the Jacobs Family! $260 Value!
Package Includes:
·2 Tickets in Section B, Row 14
·Game dates TBD and based on availability.
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Donated by...2 Amazing Tickets, Section 206, Row 7
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Donated by...2 Amazing Tickets, Section 206, Row 7
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Donated by Xtend Barre & PelviTone, Additional items solicited by the 1st Grade Classes ($1,300 Value)
Take some time for yourself with this wellness and self-care package designed for busy moms. Enjoy a Lululemon gift card, strengthen and stretch at Xtend Barre in Scripps Poway, enjoy cozy toe socks, and improve your health with private pelvic floor sessions with Dr. Danielle Owens DPT in Rancho Bernardo. Everything is set up so you can focus on yourself, your body, and feeling your best.
To respect the personal nature of the services, the winner of this prize will remain private.
• $150 Lululemon Gift Card
• One Month Membership to Xtend Barre in Scripps Poway
• One Pair of Toe Socks
• 5 Private Pelvic Floor Strengthening Sessions from PelviTone in Rancho Bernardo
Starting bid
Donated by Rise Lagree & Duet, Additional items solicited by the 4th Grade Classes ($300 value)
Take some time for yourself with this wellness and self-care package. Enjoy four weeks of Rise Lagree classes in Poway, a professional blowout at Duet Hair Salon, a 40 oz Hydro Flask to stay hydrated, and a fitness mat to keep your workouts going at home. A simple way to refresh, recharge, and treat yourself.
• Four-week membership to Rise Lagree
• One professional haircut or blowout at Duet Hair Salon in Sola Suites
• 40 oz Hydro Flask
• One Fitness Gear exercise mat
Starting bid
Donated by Hiraya Glow Bar, Additional items solicited by the 5th Grade Classes ($275 Value)
Treat yourself to a little pampering and indulgence! Enjoy a facial or teeth whitening at Hiraya Glow Bar, follow it up with a meal next door at Sushi Lounge, and take home a light facial beauty instrument to keep your glow going at home. A perfect way to refresh, relax, and feel your best.
• $175 Gift Card for a Facial or Teeth Whitening at Hiraya Glow Bar
• $50 Gift Card to Sushi Lounge
• Light Facial Beauty Instrument
Starting bid
Donated by Fitness Quest 10, Additional items solicited by the 3rd Grade Classes
($260 Value)
Help your child stay active, build confidence, and have fun! This package includes four weeks of Youth Athletic Development classes at Fitness Quest 10 in Scripps Ranch; designed to make kids stronger, faster, and more confident in a supportive, structured environment. Add a $100 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods to gear up for practice, games, or outdoor play.
Program Highlights:
•Age-specific strength & conditioning
Speed, agility, and quickness training
•Injury prevention & mobility work
•Competitive games & teamwork building
•Character & mindset coaching
• $100 Gift Card to Dick’s Sporting Goods
• Four weeks of Children’s Athletic Development Classes at Fitness Quest 10 Scripps Ranch (must be age 8 or older)
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Donated by Dashing Wash ($400 value)
Give your car the ultimate refresh without leaving your driveway! Licensed and insured professionals will perform a full inside-and-out 180-240 minute detail, including deep interior cleaning, carpet and upholstery shampooing, leather conditioning, pet hair removal, exterior decontamination, light scratch removal, hand wax, tire care, and engine bay cleaning. Perfect for keeping your car looking like new, prepping for a sale, or just enjoying a fresh ride.
• Full interior deep cleaning with carpet & upholstery shampooing
• Leather conditioning & pet hair removal
• Exterior decontamination, light scratch removal, hand wax, and tire care
• Engine bay cleaning
Starting bid
Donated by RG Mobile! $40 Value. Wash and express wax. Exterior hand wash. Interior vacuum. Window cleaning. Tire Dressing. Air freshener. $20 upgrade fee for an SUV or large vehicle.
Starting bid
Donated by Meerman’s Photography, Additional items solicited by Ms. Tran’s Class ($400 Value)
Capture lasting memories with a professional mini family photo shoot (includes 5 fully edited high-resolution photos) with Meerman’s Photography in Poway. Then, keep the creativity going at home with an instant print digital camera, a photo album, picture frames, a scavenger hunt photo book, and a beginner’s photography book for kids. Perfect for families who love exploring, documenting, and creating keepsakes together.
• Meerman’s Photography Photo Shoot ($285 value)
• $30 Gift Card to Michael’s
• Instant Print Digital Camera
• Photo Album
• Picture Frames
• Scavenger Hunt Photo Book for Kids
• Beginner’s Photography Book for Kids
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Donated by Sierra at The Pink Mingo Skin Care and Rachel at Rachel Jayne Aesthetics!
Classic Eyelash Full Set: $90 Value
Customized Signature Facial: $145 Value
The Customized Signature Facial is tailored to meet the unique needs of your skin, utilizing high-quality products and techniques for optimal results. Experience a rejuvenating, massage-focused treatment that promotes hydration, balance, and a radiant complexion.
Starting bid
Donated by M Beauty Clinic ($400 Value)
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with an Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment performed by a registered nurse at M Beauty Clinic. This advanced photorejuvenation treatment helps reverse visible signs of sun damage and aging by reducing brown spots, age spots, rosacea, fine lines, and wrinkles; leaving your skin brighter and more even-toned.
· Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Treatment with a Registered Nurse (Cannot be combined with other offers. Locations in Beverly Hills, San Diego, and Chula Vista.)
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Donated By Poway Nails & Spa! $50 Value
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Donated By Poway Nails & Spa! $50 Value
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Donated by Aya Art! $500 Value. Summer program at 4S Ranch, Solana Beach, Pacific Beach, Mission Valley, Coronado, and Carlsbad.
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Donated by LE PETIT PÂTISSIER! ($440 Value)
A sweet and memorable experience for young chefs! This private 2-hour kids’ cooking class is perfect for up to four children and can be customized based on the menu they’d love to make. The instructor brings all ingredients, equipment, and handles both setup and cleanup; so the kids get all the fun of cooking without the mess.
The class can be held in your home or at the instructor’s home in Carmel Valley, making it a fun and easy activity for a playdate, birthday celebration, or special treat for kids who love baking and cooking.
· 2-Hour Private Kids’ Cooking Class for up to 4 kids
· Menu customized by the chef
· All ingredients, equipment, setup, and cleanup included
· Location: your home or instructor’s home in Carmel Valley
· Expires January 1, 2027
Starting bid
Donated by La Jolla Kayak & NINE-TEN, Additional items solicited by the 2nd Grade Classes
Experience the ultimate La Jolla coastal adventure! Paddle through the iconic La Jolla Caves on a guided kayak tour for two, then relax on the sand with a beach umbrella, chairs, towels, and fun floats. Finish the day with a $25 gift card to NINE-TEN Restaurant for a bite or drink along the coast. Perfect for families, couples, or anyone ready to explore, unwind, and make summer memories.
• La Jolla Caves Kayak – Original La Jolla Cave Tour for 2 people
• Beach umbrella, chairs, and towels
• Beach float and beverage float
• $25 Gift Card to NINE-TEN Restaurant in La Jolla
Starting bid
Donated by the LA Rams Wide Receiver Davante Adams! $300 Value
·2 x New Sofi Stadium LA Rams Hello Kitty Crossbody Bag & COIN PURSE
·Mens Medium Waffle Knit Long Sleeve
·Men's Large Waffle Knit Long Sleeve
·Men's Medium Jogger Pants
·Men's Medium Crew Neck Sweater
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Donated by the San Diego School of Music ($230 value)
Give your child the gift of musical learning and growth with this incredible lesson package. San Diego School of Music offers personalized instruction on a wide range of instruments from guitar and piano to drums, voice, bass, violin, ukulele, and more; all taught by experienced instructors in a supportive environment. These four lessons never expire, so your child can start when the timing is right for your family.
• Four music lessons
• Free registration
• One lesson book
Starting bid
Donated by BoujieMana ($100)
Enjoy a night out at BoujieMana, a Mediterranean restaurant known for its vibrant flavors and lively atmosphere. Whether you’re meeting friends for dinner, grabbing drinks, or planning a fun date night, this $100 gift card is the perfect excuse to try one of San Diego’s newest dining spots.
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Donated by Sarah Lynne Photography ($200 Value)
Capture beautiful family memories with a 30-minute photo session with Sarah Lynne Photography. Choose between the scenic beaches of Del Mar or the natural backdrops of PQ Ranch House. Your session includes 20 professionally edited digital images with a quick two-week turnaround; perfect for updating family photos or capturing a special season.
· 30-minute family photo session
· Choice of location: Del Mar Beach or Rancho Peñasquitos
· 20 professionally edited digital images
· Two-week turnaround time
Starting bid
Donated by the Pacific Hills Chess Academy ($150 Value)
Build strategy, focus, and confidence with a 6-week Chess Club Spring Session at Morning Creek Elementary led by Pacific Hills Chess Academy. Open to students of all skill levels, this engaging program teaches the fundamentals of chess while helping kids develop critical thinking, patience, and problem-solving skills in a fun and supportive environment.
· 6-Week Chess Club Spring Session at MCES
· Dates: April 15 – May 20
· Instruction and gameplay led by Pacific Hills Chess Academy coaches
· Open to all skill levels
Starting bid
Donated by our incredible school sponsor Scripps Ranch Jiu-Jitsu! ($200 value!)
Build confidence, strength, and discipline with one month of unlimited classes at Scripps Ranch Jiu Jitsu. With classes available for ages 4 through adult, this is a great opportunity for kids, teens, or parents to try Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in a supportive and structured environment led by experienced instructors.
· One month of unlimited classes at Scripps Ranch Jiu Jitsu
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Donated by Lynch Dance Institute ($300 Value)
Give your dancer the chance to train, grow, and shine with one month of classes at Lynch Dance Institute. This package includes up to three classes per week during the 2025–2026 season, offering a great opportunity for dancers to explore technique, build confidence, and be part of a supportive studio environment.
Open to new students ages 8–17, this is a wonderful way to try out a new activity or take an existing passion to the next level.
· Up to 3 classes per week for 1 month during the 2025–2026 season
· Ages 8–17
· New students only
Starting bid
A 60-minute consultation with independent educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Session topics can include application strategy, application feedback (including essays), course selection, extracurricular activities, personalized college list suggestions, majors/academic pathways, summer planning, interviews, letters of recommendation and more.
Dr. Kohen has been quoted in US News & World Report, Forbes, New York Post, Business Insider and various other outlets. He holds a Certificate in College Admissions and Career Planning from UC Berkeley, a Ph.D. from Harvard University, where he was recognized with distinction by the Dean of Harvard College for his teaching, and a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, from Columbia University. He has worked in highly selective college admissions, having evaluated applications for Northeastern University (5.6% acceptance rate), and is a member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA), Higher Educational Consultants Association (HECA), National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and the New York State Association for College Admission Counseling (NYSACAC). More information at koheneducationalservices.com.
Additional details: Market value $300. Expires (6) six months from the purchase date. Meetings conducted over Zoom. Sessions are subject to availability. Early booking is recommended for the best chance of securing your preferred time.
Starting bid
60 minutes of personalized one-on-one SAT, ACT, ISEE (lower, middle or upper level) or SSAT (middle or upper level) prep with Dr. Robert D. Kohen.
Dr. Kohen has extensive experience helping students improve scores, identifying areas for growth, simplifying difficult material, building study skills, motivating students, easing anxiety and instilling confidence. He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, where he was recognized with distinction by the Dean of Harvard College for his teaching, and has also taught at The Dalton School. He has completed graduate coursework in instructional strategies for executive functioning, learning differences, ADHD and ASD from Landmark College. He scored in the 99th+ percentile on the SAT and the 99th percentile on the ACT, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University, and is a member of the National Test Prep Association (NTPA). More information at koheneducationalservices.com.
Additional details: Market value $300. Expires (6) six months from the purchase date. Meetings conducted over Zoom. Sessions are subject to availability. Early booking is recommended for the best chance of securing your preferred time.
Starting bid
60 minutes of personalized one-on-one math or writing tutoring for students in middle school through high school (through precalculus) with Dr. Robert D. Kohen.
Dr. Kohen has extensive experience helping improve grades, identifying areas for growth, simplifying difficult material, building study skills, motivating students, easing anxiety and instilling confidence. He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, where he was recognized with distinction by the Dean of Harvard College for his teaching, and has also taught at The Dalton School. He has completed graduate coursework in instructional strategies for executive functioning, learning differences, ADHD and ASD from Landmark College. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University. More information at koheneducationalservices.com.
Additional details: Market value $300. Expires (6) six months from the purchase date. Meetings conducted over Zoom. Sessions are subject to availability. Early booking is recommended for the best chance of securing your preferred time.
Starting bid
Donated by the Children's Museum of Discovery Escondido! $56 Value
·4 Admission Tickets to Children's Museum of Discovery. Each guest pass grants one adult or child free admission during regular museum hours. Limit one per person. Passes may only be used once. Passes cannot be used during special events or birthday parties. Expires March 14, 2027.
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Donated by the San Diego Natural History Museum! $96 Value
·4 Admission Tickets. Passes do not include films or special exhibits. Expire December 31, 2026.
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Donated by The San Diego Museum of Art! $100 Value
·4 General Admission Tickets. Valid for one visit only. Any unused passes are forfeited. Not valid for Art Alive, Culture & Cocktails, special exhibition surcharges, or other specially ticketed exhibitions or events. This voucher is valid until March 2027.
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Donated by Fleet Science Center! $99.80 Value
·4 Admission Tickets to a daytime documentary film in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater and a visit to all hands-on exhibit galleries. Expires April 30, 2027.
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Donated By Warwick's! $10 Value.
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