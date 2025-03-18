Grover Beach Elementary Auction 2025 🧺

From SeaCrest Hotel - Estimated Value - $600.
Treat yourself to a two-night stay in an Ocean View Room at the stunning SeaCrest Ocean Front Hotel in Pismo Beach, CA! Wake up to the sound of waves and soak in panoramic views of the Pacific right from your room. Enjoy direct beach access, heated oceanfront pool & hot tubs, and a free continental breakfast each morning. Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or a peaceful solo retreat, this coastal escape is the perfect way to unwind.
Staycation Basket - Susic
$200
Starting bid
From Ms. Susic's Class - Estimated Value $490.
Items - Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $75 Regal Movie Gift Card, Variety of Candy & Snacks, Big Box of Pop Secret Microwaveable Popcorn, Packable Blanket, Big Magnolia Beach Bag, Trader Joe's Mini Pastel Canvas Tote Bag, Sun Bum Sunscreen, Clue Board Game, Twister Game, Connect 4 Board Game, Don't Break the Ice Board Game, Deck of Cards, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game, Crystal Growing Kit, Hershey's Puzzle, Tapple Game, Vitamin C Serum, Face Masks, Hydration Drink.
Oh, the Places You'll Go! - Vasquez
$170
Starting bid
From Ms. Vasquez's Class - Estimated Value $431.
Items - $50 Menchie's Gift Card, $25 Mastercard Gift Card, Five 60-Minute Sky Zone Gift Certificates, $45 Starbucks Gift Cards, $25 Marshalls Gift Card, $50 French Fries Gift Card, $50 Fandango Movie Gift Card, $10 Jersey Mike's Gift Card, $35 McDonald's Gift Card, $15 Taco Bell Gift Card, Sour Patch Candy, "Oh, the Places You'll Go" Dr. Seuss book.
Painter for a Day!
$160
Starting bid
From Evans Quality Painting - Estimated Value $520.
This is your chance to upgrade your home with a personalized paint project on behalf of Reed Evans of Evans Quality Painting. Reed specializes in consultative collaboration to help bring your vision to life. This prize can be used as a standalone service for something like a front door, a bathroom, several accent walls to bring added life to multiple rooms, or even an exterior pressure wash. Or, apply this credit to a larger project. This prize includes 8 free hours of labor. Material is not provided as part of the package but the contractor’s discount on sundries and paint can be used for wholesale prices.
Flower Power Basket - Cole
$150
Starting bid
From Ms. Cole's Class - Estimated Value $357.
Items - $50 Ace Hardware Gift Card, Heavy Duty 100ft Garden Hose, 7-Pattern Hose Nozzle Sprayer, Hand Trowel, Canvas Garden Apron, Set of Two Plant Stakes, Watering Can, Nitrile Four Pairs of Garden Gloves, Santa Barbara Straw Hat, Crochet Straw Hat, Flowering Planter, Two Terracotta Pots, White Ribbed Ceramic Vase, 24-Pack Biodegradable Seed Starting Pots, Propagation Station (Wood + Glass Tubes), Grow-Your-Own Kits (Lavender, Forget-Me-Not, Cosmos), Seedles Seed Balls, Miracle Grow Potting Mix, Flower Seed Packets, Vegetable Seed Packets.
Day @ The Beach Basket - Miner's & Greenblatt
$110
Starting bid
From Miner's and Ms. Greenblatt's Class - Estimated Value $335.
Items - Miner's Demerbox Portable Speaker ($250), Beach Bag, Beach Towel, Throw n Stick Game, Kid's Lantern, Soft Football, Cards, Two Water Bottles, Two Beach Cupholders, Beach Ball.
Summer Fun Basket - Spaeth
$110
Starting bid
From Ms. Spaeth's Class - Estimated Value $330.
Items - Courtyard Pool Day Pass (10am-4pm), Four Frisbees, Sand Pail with Shovels, Two Beach Towels, Bubble Wands, Two Boxes of Sidewalk Chalk, Two Beach Balls, Six Pool Noodles, Bag of Water Balloons, Goggles, Water Gun, Three Sets of Sand Toys, Water Splasher, Water Sponge Ball, Set of Plates and Towels, Cooler Bag, Sand Shovel.
C is for Cookie - Kaida
$100
Starting bid
From Ms. Kaida's Class - Estimated Value $307.
Items - Tfal Large Cookie Sheet, Pair of Silicone Mini Mitts, Bake Shop Mixing Jug & Utensil Set, Two Bags of Powdered Sugar, Sweet Tooth Cookbook, Rolling Pin, Four Sprinkle Mixes, Four Cookie Mixes, M&M's, Chocolate Chips, Measuring Cups and Spoons, Whisks, Icing Scribe Set, Wilton Spatula, Cookie Scoop, Cookie Cutters, Cookie Icing, Wilton Decorating Tips and Bags, Food Coloring Set.
Let's Go Lego Basket - Fox
$100
Starting bid
From Ms. Fox's Class- Estimated Value $300.
Items - Eleven Sets of Legos including Spiderman, Super Mario, Star Wars, Unicorns, Formula 1 Racing Cars, and more.
Great Outdoors - Greenblatt 1
$80
Starting bid
From Ms. Greenblatt's Class - Estimated Value $235.
Items - Hiking Backpack, Two Person Hammock, Two Decks of Cards, Travel Charades, Travel Monopoly, Six Glow Sticks, First Aid Kit, Two Citronella Bracelets, Two Cooling Towels, Sunscreen, Bug Spray, Flashlight, Travel Toiletry Bag, Two Camelback Water Bottles, Travel Tissue Pack, Two Sets of Travel Utensils, Hand Sanitizer.
Day at the Park - Roth
$80
Starting bid
From Ms. Roth's Class - Estimated Value $215.
Items - Blue/White Striped Beach Bag, $40 Dutch Brother's Coffee Pods and Gift Card, $30 Fatte's Pizza, See's Candy, Two Beach Towels, Three Swimming Goggles, Seven Plastic Sunglasses, Licorice Packets, Coppertone Sunscreen for Adults and for Kids, Three Sun Bum Chapsticks, Two Cans of Pringles, Two Sand Buckets, Large Sand Bucket with Toys, Beach Ball, Inflatable Unicorn.
The Oasis Basket - Nerney
$70
Starting bid
From Ms. Nerney - Estimated Value $200.
Items - Large Tote Bag, Two Summer Hats, House Plant, Skin Food, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Facial Oils Kit, Face Masks, Mineral Sunscreen, Chapstick, After Sun Care.
Lights, Camera, Action - Olson
$65
Starting bid
From Mr. Olson's Class- Estimated Value $190.
Items - Reusable Popcorn Containers, Microwaveable Popcorn Bowl, Six Bags of Microwaveable Popcorn Bags, Caramel Popcorn, Popcorn Seasoning, $50 Roundtable Pizza Gift Card, Loaded Oreos, Assorted Candy & Cookies, Sesame Street Backrest Pillow and Throw Blanket.
Ice Scream, You Scream - Hernandez
$60
Starting bid
From Ms. Hernandez' Class - Estimated Value $170.
Items - Four Ice Cream Spoons, Four Ice Cream Bowls, Assorted Toppings, Two Boxes of Ice Cream Cones, Ice Cream Maker, Two Ice Cream Scoops, $30 Trader Joe's Gift Card.
Arts & Crafts Basket - Wren
$60
Starting bid
From Ms. Wren's Class - Estimated Value $175.
Items - Construction Paper, Craft Scissors, Washi Tape, Mosaic Photo Frame Kit, Mini Tile Art, Origami Paper, Scratch Art Kit, Cat Lamp Kit, Dot Markers, Smock, Paint Brushes, Paint, Coloring Books, Tempera Paint Stick, Sketch Pad, Paint by Sticker Book, Basket.
Principal for a Day!
$60
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is Priceless.
Bid on this amazing experience for your Grover Beach Elementary student! Spend the day with Principal Reynolds to learn all about the inner workings of the school. Participate in fun experiences like morning announcements on the loudspeaker, visiting classrooms, lunch in the office with the principal, a special certificate to remember the experience, and a photo for social media and next year's Yearbook!
Coffee & Tea Basket - Espinoza
$50
Starting bid
From Ms. Espinoza's class - Estimated Value at $160.
Items - Large ProKeeper Coffee Bean Keeper, Milk Chocolate Truffles, $15 Starbucks Gift Card, Starbucks Blonde Roast Coffee, Peet's Dark Roast Coffee, Three Coffee Mugs, Three Travel Mugs, Five Boxes of Assorted Teas, Torani Salted Caramel and Hazelnut Syrups, Basket.
Paint a Mural on Campus – Leave Your Mark!
$50
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is $150.
Here’s your chance to make school history! The winning student or family will get the opportunity to design and paint a small mural on campus. Show your school pride, creativity, and spirit by leaving a lasting impression that future students will enjoy for years to come. All designs must be school-appropriate and approved by the principal. Paint, supplies, and support provided. Let your imagination shine!
Dine in the Village - Local Restaurants
$50
Starting bid
From Mason Bar, Rooster Creek Tavern, Jaffa Cafe - Estimated Value $150.
Experience the best of the Arroyo Grande Village dining scene with this delicious package! Start with upscale comfort food and craft cocktails at Rooster Creek Tavern with $80 in gift cards, savor farm-to-table cuisine and a vibrant atmosphere at Mason Bar with a $50 gift card, and wrap it up with fresh Mediterranean flavors at Jaffa Café with a $20 gift card.
Perfect for a date night, foodie adventure, or a fun night out with the family.
Italian Dinner Night Basket - Howell
$45
Starting bid
From Ms. Howell's Class - Estimated Value at $150.
Items - Four Boxes of Pasta, Rotary Cheese Grader, Four Pasta Bowls, Four Jars of Pasta Sauce, Colander, Vinegar, $15 Blaze Gift Card, Serving Dishes, Biscotti, Basket.
VIP School Parking
$45
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is Priceless.
Make parking a breeze the first month of school! Bid on this parking space in the school lot to reserve it just for you and your family for one month next year. Decorations are welcome, chalk not included!
Lunch with Principal Petra Reynolds
$50
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is Priceless.
Here’s a special chance for a lucky student to enjoy a private lunch with our school principal! Skip the lunch line, bring a friend, and dine in style while getting to know the leader of our school. Whether it's talking about favorite books, asking questions, or just sharing laughs, this is sure to be a memorable experience. Lunch will be provided and scheduled this school year on a mutually agreed-upon date.
Date Night at Vista - Coastal Dining with a View!
$40
Starting bid
From Vista Steak & Seafood Restaurant - Estimated Value $100.
Indulge in an unforgettable evening at Vista Seafood and Steak Restaurant, where elevated coastal cuisine meets stunning ocean views. Whether you're celebrating something special or just need a night out, this is the perfect setting for a romantic, relaxing, and delicious experience.
Treat someone you love—or treat yourself—to a night of fine food, great wine, and beautiful ambiance!
Family Pizza Dinner at Klondike Basket
$20
Starting bid
From Klondike Pizza - Estimated Value $100. Items - Klondike Hat, T-Shirt, Lollipops, Kazoos, Peanuts, $50 Klondike Pizza Dinner with an XL Pizza, Two Garlic Breads Dishes, Two Salads.
S'mores Night - Greenblatt 2
$30
Starting bid
From Ms. Greenblatt's Class - Estimated Value $90.
Items -Two Bags of Marshmallows, 12 Chocolate Bars, Box of Graham Crackers, Grilling Extension Forks, Glow Sticks, Bug Spray, First Aid Kit, Sunscreen, Citronella Wristbands, Cooler Bag.
Beach Sports Basket - Greenblatt 3
$30
Starting bid
From Ms. Greenblatt's Class - Estimated Value $90.
Items - Basketball, Shark Lantern, Football, Mini Bluetooth Speaker, Two Beach Balls, Easy Catch Game, Throw-n-Stick Game, Cooler.
Class Pizza Party
$30
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value $90.
End the school year with a bang! The PTO will deliver pizza and juice boxes to your kids class before the end of the year for a pizza party to share with their friends and teacher!
SLO Children's Museum
$25
Starting bid
From the SLO Children's Museum - Estimated Value is $80.
Discover, play, and learn with 8 individual passes to the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum! Perfect for families, friends, or classroom rewards, these passes provide hands-on exploration across three floors of interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity and curiosity in children ages 1–10.
Whether you're climbing the fire truck, exploring the makerspace, or diving into imaginative play, this beloved local gem offers hours of educational fun in the heart of downtown SLO. Bid now and treat the kids in your life to a day they'll never forget!
VIP Seating at Kinder Promotion
$20
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is Priceless.
Reserve your front row seats at the Kinder Promotion this year. Get a prime spot for photo taking as your kindergarten grad walks across the stage. Six seats included.
VIP Seating at 6th Grade Promotion
$20
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is Priceless.
Reserve your front row seats at the 6th Grade Promotion this year. Get a prime spot for photo taking as your 6th grade grad walks across the stage. Six seats included.
Name our Golden Gopher!
$20
Starting bid
From the PTO - Estimated Value is Priceless.
Bid on this fun experience for your Grover Beach Elementary student. Name our Golden Gopher for the remainder of the school year! Your child can put their stamp on the school campus with creativity and fun. The new Golden Gopher name will be shared over the loudspeaker, on social media and a special certificate will be given to the student to remember this event! Take a photo for this fun memory with our mascot ________.
*Names will be approved by the Principal.
