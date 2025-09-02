Online Book Store

Voice of Truth speaks the truth of His Word. Life was not an easy ride for me but God's hand oh hope was always upon me. This book is my story but it's really His Story of faith, love, life and redemption. It's truly having the hand of God upon me before I even let Him in to my heart! Oh, it's full of grace through and through. Voice of Truth is transparent, full of the reality of life and its ups and downs and all arounds! Its full of encouragement to press in, carry on and believe there is a purpose on this Earth for all of us! It's what the title says Voice of Truth to get you through the storms of life and celebrate the joys! Enjoy its full of His Love!



To be His Voice of Truth is to be intimate, intertwined and stay close with God! To know Him and walk with Him every day. To talk with Him in prayer, get into His Word, know the promptings from God, pray them back up to Him a n d walk by faith as He leads. God has an amazing plan for all of us. He says many are called but few are chosen. Choose to be chosen. Choose His Way. It's truth and when you choose God above everything and everyone. He is the most faithful to us. He never leaves us or forsakes us. This book is truth inside and out. His truth through my life. My journey before and after Jesus. I am so very grateful He never let go of me, saved me from many things and He will do the same for you. Trust the process and purpose as He leads you, prunes you, refines you and raises you up to what you are called to be and do! He has for your life. You also can be His Voice of Truth. Believe with God all things are possible. This book will take you on an adventure and amazing journey with The Father, Son and Holy Spirit. You won't be the same when you read His truths for, they are for your life too! God's blessings abound and love to you always! Get ready for a Holy Ghost shakedown! Michele (aka Mamma Mish)



