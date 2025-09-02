Online Book Store

Offered by
This is not just a cookbook friends. This book is yumminess, easy to read and follow recipes, lots of encouragement and inspiration along the way while preparing some deliciousness to bring folks together. I know your culinary skills and faith will increase as you journey through the pages. Don't worry if you haven't cooked much, or at all, for yourself or your loved one this book will keep you encouraged every step of the way. If you are afraid of preparing a recipe, its ok, we'll journey together through learning about spices, mixing things, planning a meal and some cooking lingo. So, no worries Mamma Mish is going to help with all of that. This book will be of good use not only in the kitchen but in life too as it is faith filled. The joy that will come as you flow through recipes, healthy tips and inspirational tidbits. Yes, you will come alive in the kitchen and I encourage you to gather loved ones to help plan meals and make sweet memories.
The joy this cookbook has brought into my heart while writing the recipes, sharing stories and devotions has been so incredibly uplifting and encouraging along the way. I certainly hope and pray you can also enjoy the different experiences through the words and pictures that God put together for this special book to come alive to all who open it. Not only in the kitchen, serving area, outside on the patio or deck but must importantly in your heart as you gather together with loves ones enjoying food, faith and fellowship! God Bless! Mamma Mish
Voice of Truth speaks the truth of His Word. Life was not an easy ride for me but God's hand oh hope was always upon me. This book is my story but it's really His Story of faith, love, life and redemption. It's truly having the hand of God upon me before I even let Him in to my heart! Oh, it's full of grace through and through. Voice of Truth is transparent, full of the reality of life and its ups and downs and all arounds! Its full of encouragement to press in, carry on and believe there is a purpose on this Earth for all of us! It's what the title says Voice of Truth to get you through the storms of life and celebrate the joys! Enjoy its full of His Love!
To be His Voice of Truth is to be intimate, intertwined and stay close with God! To know Him and walk with Him every day. To talk with Him in prayer, get into His Word, know the promptings from God, pray them back up to Him a n d walk by faith as He leads. God has an amazing plan for all of us. He says many are called but few are chosen. Choose to be chosen. Choose His Way. It's truth and when you choose God above everything and everyone. He is the most faithful to us. He never leaves us or forsakes us. This book is truth inside and out. His truth through my life. My journey before and after Jesus. I am so very grateful He never let go of me, saved me from many things and He will do the same for you. Trust the process and purpose as He leads you, prunes you, refines you and raises you up to what you are called to be and do! He has for your life. You also can be His Voice of Truth. Believe with God all things are possible. This book will take you on an adventure and amazing journey with The Father, Son and Holy Spirit. You won't be the same when you read His truths for, they are for your life too! God's blessings abound and love to you always! Get ready for a Holy Ghost shakedown! Michele (aka Mamma Mish)
To walk on the Straight and Narrow Path is not an easy path to remain on. At least not alone. This path is to be walked on with God right there leading the way, carrying you, walking side by side with you and being in His Presence. The journey with the characters in this book is real truth for life. Real life happenings, losses, joys, hopes, fears, new experiences and adventures and more. It is taking a journey with the characters that we can relate to as we walk with the Lord through life. See, there are many paths that we can choose to take but only One path is with the Almighty God. The path of life is One way, One truth and One life.........it starts when You accept Jesus Christ as Your Lord and Savior. That day, that moment you said Yes to Jesus you stepped onto the Straight and Narrow Path. That day God met you right there and said remain in Me and I shall remain in You. Walk with Me and I shall walk with You. It was the start of the adventure of a lifetime.
I sure hope you enjoy the ride in this series with these amazing characters. God has the plan, and as we stick with Him on the path of life...... He blesses, does miracles, heals, restores, opens new doors, new relationships, and many more good things to come!!! So get ready for a life changing story not only for the characters but for you too!!!!
Yes what a blessing of The True Miracle of Christmas! His name is Jesus Christ. As you read the book you will be filled with much joy and hope knowing God sent His precious son for us all! He sent Jesus as a sweet everlasting gift for us to have a Savior! He is the Christmas Miracle that we have been given. He is Emanuel, God with us. This gift from God is forever and to be cherished. It is for life and this gift of Jesus is for every one to believe and receive. It is God’s love for all! I pray you receive this blessing today in your heart! Your life will forever be changed. Yes little ones will know truth and trust and believe in this wonderful True Miracle of Christmas! God bless you and your loved ones! Merry Christmas and thank You God for the Miracle!
