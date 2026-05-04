Online Courses

Nobody told you there would be a role like this. You thought you knew how to love someone through hard things. Then the diagnosis came and everything you thought you knew stopped being enough. You are running on no sleep and no answers. You are holding your face together in the hospital and falling apart in the parking garage. You are googling things at midnight that you are terrified to find the answers to. You are watching someone you would do anything for go through something you cannot take away — and the helplessness of that is its own kind of suffering that no one around you quite understands. Caring for the Caretaker is for the person holding everything together on the outside of the treatment room. It gives you the understanding and the tools to keep showing up — not just for them, but for yourself. Because the road ahead is long. And you cannot walk it on empty.