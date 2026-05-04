Online Courses

About this event
You became a teacher because you cared. You’re burning out because nobody taught you how to take care of yourself first. The endless decisions, the noise, the pressure, the accountability — and then you get home and you still can’t turn it off. You lie awake replaying the day, you snap at the people you love most, and somewhere along the way you’ve lost the version of yourself that actually loved this work. You’re not failing. You’re running a nervous system that never gets to recover. The Regulated Teacher gives you the understanding and the tools to change that — so you can show up the way you’ve always wanted to, for your students, your family, and yourself.
**Prerequisite: The Regulated Teacher
The kids sitting in elementary classrooms right now are not the same kids teachers were trained for. Classrooms are bigger. Behavior is louder. Focus is shorter. Communication skills are thinner. And the old playbook of rewards, consequences, and calm-down corners is not reaching what is actually going on. This course is different. We teach you that those behaviors are downstream from a nervous system no one has ever shown these kids how to work with — and we give you practical ways to bring the classroom back into regulation so you can spend your time teaching instead of trying to control the room. Content is split into two age bands: K-2 meets younger children in the body and in imagery, and grades 3-6 meets older children with the real science, explained in plain language they can actually use. This course pairs with The Regulated Teacher. One course is for you to care for yourself. The other is for you to care for your students.
You're trying to teach, but most days feel like crowd control -- outbursts you didn't see coming, eyes glazed over halfway through a lesson, social dynamics you'd need a degree in psychology to untangle. You weren't trained for this, because most teacher preparation programs don't cover what's actually driving the behavior in front of you: a classroom of dysregulated nervous systems trying to learn. This course teaches you what's happening underneath the chaos and gives you practical, in-the-moment tools to shift it. This is not theory you'll forget by Monday, but habits and frameworks built for the realities of a middle or high school environment. You'll learn how your own regulation shapes the room, how to help students access focus and retention, and how to build social and emotional skills into the school day without sacrificing the curriculum you have to deliver. When the classroom regulates, teaching becomes possible again.
Includes access for one individual to Regulated Teacher plus one of the Regulated Classroom courses.
You just received life-changing news: you have cancer. Your mind is moving 1000 miles an hour, your world has been flipped upside down, and everything is shaken up. Now what? This course was built to help you find your footing in the early days after your diagnosis, walking you through what treatment may feel like and what to realistically expect along the way. We go beyond the medical basics to help you navigate the harder, quieter questions: how to talk to the people in your life, how to advocate for yourself in a system that can feel overwhelming, and how to start processing all of this mentally and emotionally. You’re not going to get generic advice and a push to stay positive. We’re giving you the tools and perspective to move forward on your own terms, with a clearer sense of what matters most to you.
You feel like an alien – in completely foreign territory, in a situation your friends and family can’t realistically imagine or relate to, in a body that sometimes feels unfamiliar to you. Starting treatment is its own kind of upheaval – even after you've had time to process the diagnosis, the reality of what your body and mind are about to go through can feel like a second shock. This course meets you in that in-between space where the plan is set, or you’ve just started surgeries, chemo, or radiation, but nothing feels settled yet. This course helps you build a foundation of stability by giving you practical tools to manage the anxiety, the scattered thoughts, and the fear that tends to come in waves. We'll help you understand how to read your stress levels and bring them down, how to conserve your energy, and how to mentally reprioritize what survival actually requires of you right now. The goal isn't to make this feel easier than it is, it’s to make sure you’re not navigating this completely unprepared for what's ahead.
Your oncologist gave you a treatment plan. This course gives you everything else. Built entirely from the direct experience of someone who went through forty rounds of chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, and came out the other side — this course covers the physical and physiological toolkit that made the biggest difference. Before getting into the practical tools, it starts with what most courses skip entirely: how your body actually works under the stress of treatment, why you feel the way you feel, and how every decision you make is either adding to your body's load or reducing it. From there it covers what to eat and what to cut, how fasting supports recovery, how to manage nausea with more than just a pill, why movement is medicine even on the hardest days, how to protect your sleep, and how to find the community that makes the whole thing survivable. None of this replaces your medical treatment. All of it belongs alongside it.
Nobody told you there would be a role like this. You thought you knew how to love someone through hard things. Then the diagnosis came and everything you thought you knew stopped being enough. You are running on no sleep and no answers. You are holding your face together in the hospital and falling apart in the parking garage. You are googling things at midnight that you are terrified to find the answers to. You are watching someone you would do anything for go through something you cannot take away — and the helplessness of that is its own kind of suffering that no one around you quite understands. Caring for the Caretaker is for the person holding everything together on the outside of the treatment room. It gives you the understanding and the tools to keep showing up — not just for them, but for yourself. Because the road ahead is long. And you cannot walk it on empty.
Includes access for one individual to the following:
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