Online Fall Holiday Silent Auction

Includes:
- round “Blessed” wooden trivet w/ matching mixing bowl
- spoonula
- strainer spoon
- crocheted dream catcher
- etched wooden cover recipe book
- blue hand towel
- non-slip grip pot holder & oven mitt set
- honeycomb hot pad
Includes:
- fat-free strawberry and fig jam
- cherry jam
- Braswell’s blueberry syrup
-Hungry Jack boxed pancake mix
- Faberware oven mitt & pot holder set
- 2-piece Gotham Steel nonstick frying pans
- Happy Valley stuffed pepper soup mix
- kitchen towel & wash cloth set
- cheese shredder
Includes:
- 3 Christmas gnome yard stakes
- red metal Christmas tree card holder
- velvet plush plaid 50” x 60” throw
- sculpted 4-section Christmas tree tray
- 4-piece snowman tea light set
- Happy Holidays wooden spoon
- red Thinsulate thermal women’s gloves
- wicker clothes basket
Includes:
- mini color-changing diffuser
- Red Shed fairy house plug-in warmer
- 4-piece shell-shaped candles
- 6 pack bath bomb set (lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, orange, lemongrass, grapefruit)
- sand dollar 3 pack
- Cannon set of 4 willow wash cloths
Includes:
- 3 x 2-piece dish scrubbers
- 3-piece Disney baking set
- pumpkin pie candle
- matching oven mitt and pot holder
- ceramic scarecrow home decor
- round wooden hot pad
- 2-piece wooden utensils
Includes:
- ghost decoration
- Orange and white tea light pumpkin candle holders
- “Grateful” pumpkin mug and spoon
Includes:
- Flannel & Football candle x 2
- Farmhouse Fall candle
- Desert Oasis candle
Includes:
- Better Homes & Gardens 50 in x 60 in velvet plush/faux shearing throw
- popcorn bucket with three packets of microwave popcorn
- 3 collage 1.5 in x 2 in film strip for 15 images
Includes:
- embroidered “Home” hand towel
- sunflower oven mitt
- Autumn Dream scented candle
- Braswell’s Wild Berry Honey
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine retails for $120 at Walmart. Great deal!
Incudes:
- 12” tool bag
- Red Shed ceramic birch plug-in warmer
- 12-piece wood carving set
- “Out of the Office & Back to the Lake” framed picture
Includes:
- 2.75 Qt Rachael Ray Casserround Stoneware Dish
- Decorative metal milk can
- Colorful yard stake rooster
- Acacia 13” x 7” cutting board
- Red Shed ceramic chicken plug-in warmer
- McCormick spoon and spatula
Full/Queen Flannel and Sherpa Comforter with 2 Standard Shams
86 in x 90 in
Home Collection nine votive iron candle holder
UNC Rolling Backpack Loco Cooler & Carolina Panthers Grilling Utensils
Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral Full/Queen Quilt
The "Avon Tribute to the Wild West Stein" is a vintage collectible beer stein manufactured by Avon in 1993. It features a Wild West theme with embossed, etched, and painted designs of cowboys and other Western elements. It's a popular item for collectors and those who enjoy Western-themed decor.
Home Collection five-piece red glass candle set and ladies' red leather gloves
"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people." — President Donald Trump
The movement that brought Donald Trump to the White House has better ideas than the old right or the new left. It’s time that the rest of America started listening. In The MAGA Doctrine, Charlie Kirk explains once and for all why the principles of America First and traditional values have found an audience among young people all over the country.
Includes:
Includes:
