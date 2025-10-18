Online Fall Holiday Silent Auction

3671 New Bern Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28546, USA

C11 - Blessed Kitchen Vibe Gift basket item
$15

Includes:

- round “Blessed” wooden trivet w/ matching mixing bowl

- spoonula

- strainer spoon

- crocheted dream catcher

- etched wooden cover recipe book

- blue hand towel

- non-slip grip pot holder & oven mitt set

- honeycomb hot pad

C13 - Jam and Pancake Gift Basket item
$20

Includes:

- fat-free strawberry and fig jam

- cherry jam

- Braswell’s blueberry syrup

-Hungry Jack boxed pancake mix

- Faberware oven mitt & pot holder set

- 2-piece Gotham Steel nonstick frying pans

- Happy Valley stuffed pepper soup mix

- kitchen towel & wash cloth set

- cheese shredder

C14 - Holiday Basket 8-piece Set item
$15

Includes:

- 3 Christmas gnome yard stakes

- red metal Christmas tree card holder

- velvet plush plaid 50” x 60” throw

- sculpted 4-section Christmas tree tray

- 4-piece snowman tea light set

- Happy Holidays wooden spoon

- red Thinsulate thermal women’s gloves

- wicker clothes basket

C16 - 6-piece Aroma Beach Collection item
$11

Includes:
- mini color-changing diffuser
- Red Shed fairy house plug-in warmer
- 4-piece shell-shaped candles
- 6 pack bath bomb set (lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, orange, lemongrass, grapefruit)
- sand dollar 3 pack
- Cannon set of 4 willow wash cloths

C17 - 16-piece Fall Collection item
$20

Includes:
- 3 x 2-piece dish scrubbers
- 3-piece Disney baking set
- pumpkin pie candle
- matching oven mitt and pot holder
- ceramic scarecrow home decor
- round wooden hot pad
- 2-piece wooden utensils

C18 - Fall Bundle item
$6

Includes:
- ghost decoration
- Orange and white tea light pumpkin candle holders
- “Grateful” pumpkin mug and spoon

C20 - 4-piece Candle 🕯️ Basket item
$10

Includes:
- Flannel & Football candle x 2
- Farmhouse Fall candle
- Desert Oasis candle

C28 - Blanket and Popcorn Bundle item
$8

Includes:
- Better Homes & Gardens 50 in x 60 in velvet plush/faux shearing throw
- popcorn bucket with three packets of microwave popcorn
- 3 collage 1.5 in x 2 in film strip for 15 images

C19 - 4-piece Sunflower Bundle item
$6

Includes:
- embroidered “Home” hand towel

- sunflower oven mitt
- Autumn Dream scented candle
- Braswell’s Wild Berry Honey

C23 - Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine & 3-pack Kitchen Towels item
$40

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine retails for $120 at Walmart. Great deal!

C21 - Off to the Cabin Bundle item
$10

Incudes:
- 12” tool bag
- Red Shed ceramic birch plug-in warmer
- 12-piece wood carving set
- “Out of the Office & Back to the Lake” framed picture

C25 - 7-piece Down on the Farm Bundle item
$20

Includes:
- 2.75 Qt Rachael Ray Casserround Stoneware Dish
- Decorative metal milk can
- Colorful yard stake rooster
- Acacia 13” x 7” cutting board
- Red Shed ceramic chicken plug-in warmer
- McCormick spoon and spatula

C24 - Full/Queen Flannel and Sherpa Comforter item
$15

Full/Queen Flannel and Sherpa Comforter with 2 Standard Shams
86 in x 90 in

C33 - Home Collection nine votive iron candle holder item
$8

Home Collection nine votive iron candle holder

C32. UNC Rolling Backpack Loco Cooler Bundle item
$10

UNC Rolling Backpack Loco Cooler & Carolina Panthers Grilling Utensils

C29. Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral Full/Queen Quilt item
$10

Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral Full/Queen Quilt

C31. Vintage Avon Collectible Beer Stein item
$10

The "Avon Tribute to the Wild West Stein" is a vintage collectible beer stein manufactured by Avon in 1993. It features a Wild West theme with embossed, etched, and painted designs of cowboys and other Western elements. It's a popular item for collectors and those who enjoy Western-themed decor.

C34 - Home Collection five piece red glass candle set item
$7

Home Collection five-piece red glass candle set and ladies' red leather gloves

C37 - The MAGA Doctrine by Charlie Kirk item
$18

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people." — President Donald Trump

The movement that brought Donald Trump to the White House has better ideas than the old right or the new left. It’s time that the rest of America started listening. In The MAGA Doctrine, Charlie Kirk explains once and for all why the principles of America First and traditional values have found an audience among young people all over the country.

C10 - Pink Bath Bundle item
$8

Includes:

  • moon dreamcatcher
  • pink soap dispenser
  • large hand soap - Eucalyptus Jasmine
  • Lily & Sweet Pea candle
C10B - 5 Earring Pair Set item
$5

C8 - Bowl & Kitchen Gift Basket item
$8

Includes:

  • heavy glass decorative bowl
  • white spoon rest
  • cross ornament
  • blue/grey "Love" kitchen hanging towel
  • 2 Darsee & David's Bella Candella candles

