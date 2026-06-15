Online Fundraising and Gift Shop

Managing independent contracting or self-employment can be a daunting task. You are HigherED! Collaborative Strategies for Entrepreneurs in Teaching and Learninghelps beginners navigate and start conversations around collaborative entrepreneurship. Readers will learn about developing an “entrepreneurial mindset,” identifying a niche, creating a business canvas, and setting up a marketing funnel. You will also discover the power of professional networks and alliances and see how they help create stronger products and services.



You are HigherED! is designed for higher education professionals, such as faculty, administrators, course designers, IT professionals, librarians, and many others considering entrepreneurship. Author Ella Epshteyn helps guide readers on this path.



Powerful narratives include:

Factors that motivate higher education professionals to seek alternative career paths

Examples, profiles, activities, and tips from established entrepreneurs

Steps to finding support for getting started, collaborative strategies for promotion, and marketing

Tips for choosing the right tools to support entrepreneurial activities

Working on your own terms does not have to be done in isolation. Let You are HigherED! show you how to package and monetize your skills while connecting, building a network, and facilitating collaborations.