Taylor Memorial Baptist Church

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Taylor Memorial Baptist Church

About this event

TMBC Online Giving

2618 Tierwester St

Houston, TX 77004, USA

Tithes
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Honoring God with 10% of our first fruits, trusting Him as our faithful provider.

Offering
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As we offer our gifts, we trust God to multiply what we place in His hands.

Benevolence/Missionary
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Our benevolence and missions ministry exists to meet needs, uplift communities, and share the hope of Jesus.

Building Fund/Church Projects
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Every gift helps us expand, restore, and prepare our church for the work God is calling us to. Current project: Church Insurance Plan

Special/Annual Day
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A special day to reflect, rejoice, and give thanks for all God has done in our ministry.

TaylorMade Youth Ministries
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Empowering the next generation to know Jesus, grow in faith, and lead with purpose.

Sunday School/Vacation Bible School
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Growing hearts in God’s Word through fun, faith, and friendship.

Pastor Love Offering
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Thankful for a shepherd who leads with wisdom, compassion, and grace...today we give in love.

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