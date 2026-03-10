TMBC Online Giving

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About this event
Honoring God with 10% of our first fruits, trusting Him as our faithful provider.
As we offer our gifts, we trust God to multiply what we place in His hands.
Our benevolence and missions ministry exists to meet needs, uplift communities, and share the hope of Jesus.
Every gift helps us expand, restore, and prepare our church for the work God is calling us to. Current project: Church Insurance Plan
A special day to reflect, rejoice, and give thanks for all God has done in our ministry.
Empowering the next generation to know Jesus, grow in faith, and lead with purpose.
Growing hearts in God’s Word through fun, faith, and friendship.
Thankful for a shepherd who leads with wisdom, compassion, and grace...today we give in love.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!