ONLINE OREGON PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION's Annual Raffle Family Fun Packages Raffle

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Win Movie Night Package - Snacks, Movies, Popcorn and Movie Night Bingo for 4
Win Movie Night Package - Snacks, Movies, Popcorn and Movie Night Bingo for 4
Package includes family fun games, snacks, and popcorn for the whole family to enjoy during your Spring Break!
Package includes family fun games, snacks, and popcorn for the whole family to enjoy during your Spring Break!
Pair of Bionoculars with tripod to take pictures with your cell phone with a beanie and stickers to commemorate the experience.
Pair of Bionoculars with tripod to take pictures with your cell phone with a beanie and stickers to commemorate the experience.
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