ONLINE OREGON PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION

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ONLINE OREGON PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION

About this raffle

ONLINE OREGON PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION's Annual Raffle Family Fun Packages Raffle

One chance of winning Family Movie Night
$2

Win Movie Night Package - Snacks, Movies, Popcorn and Movie Night Bingo for 4

4 Chances to Win Family Movie Night
$5

Win Movie Night Package - Snacks, Movies, Popcorn and Movie Night Bingo for 4

One Chance to Win Family Game Night
$2

Package includes family fun games, snacks, and popcorn for the whole family to enjoy during your Spring Break!

4 Chances to Win Family Game Night
$5
This includes 4 tickets

Package includes family fun games, snacks, and popcorn for the whole family to enjoy during your Spring Break!

1 Chance to Win Whale Watching Package
$2

Pair of Bionoculars with tripod to take pictures with your cell phone with a beanie and stickers to commemorate the experience.

4 Chances to Win Whale Watching Package
$5
This includes 4 tickets

Pair of Bionoculars with tripod to take pictures with your cell phone with a beanie and stickers to commemorate the experience.

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