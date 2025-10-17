301 Derby Dames

301 Derby Dames

Online Raffle 2025

Reverie Tattoo Bundle item
Reverie Tattoo Bundle
$5

Reverie Tattoo is comprised of a plethora of talented artists. See website below for examples of their work.


Bundle Includes:

  • $200 Gift Certificate
  • Tattoo after-care
  • T-shirt (see picture)

Bundle valued at over $300

https://www.reverietattoostudio.com/

Location:

7530 Crain Hwy, La Plata MD

Tshirt can be traded for correct size

AR Workshop Bundle item
AR Workshop Bundle
$5

Bundle includes:

  • Gift certificate for a workshop for two
  • "Our Little Pumpkins" hand-painted wooden sign (pictured)
  • Winner's choice of one (1) bottle of wine from their bar (If winner is under 21, this prize will change to nonalcoholic drinks)

Bundle valued at over $200

https://www.arworkshop.com/laplata/

Location:

317 Charles Street

La Plata, MD

$30 Boston's Gift Card
$1

If you’re looking for a reason not to cook, need a place to watch the game with friends, or you’re spending time with family, Boston's restaurant has something for everyone. They promise that their guests will get what they need when they need it, and that they have fun getting it.


Location:

10440 O'Donnell Place

Waldorf, MD

https://www.bostons.com/

Olney Theater Tickets
$5

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performance for the diverse audiences in the community, and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers.


This prize consists of two tickets to select shows during their 2025-2026 Season. Choices can be found on https://www.olneytheatre.org/

Location:

2001 Olney Sandy Spring Rd, Olney, MD 20832


A $200 Value

$30 Green Turtle Gift Card
$1

Green Turtle has several Southern Maryland locations. See http://www.thegreeneturtle.com/ to find your closest location.

$50 Third Eye Comics Gift Card
$3

Third Eye Comics brings the comics, toys, games, anime, and more to each of their stores. They are proud to provide each region with all of their pop culture needs.


Location:

12522 Mattawoman Dr.

Waldorf, MD

(many more stores in the SoMD area)

https://thirdeyecomics.com/

$20 First Watch Gift Card #1
$1

First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorite that specializes in both traditional and innovative creations all freshly prepared to order. 


Location:

3345 Crain Hwy

Waldorf, MD

https://firstwatch.com/

$20 First Watch Gift Card #2
$1

First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorite that specializes in both traditional and innovative creations all freshly prepared to order. 


Location:

3345 Crain Hwy

Waldorf, MD

https://firstwatch.com/

$20 First Watch Gift Card #3
$1

First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorite that specializes in both traditional and innovative creations all freshly prepared to order. 


Location:

3345 Crain Hwy

Waldorf, MD

https://firstwatch.com/

Bengie's Drive-In Pass #1 item
Bengie's Drive-In Pass #1
$3

Bengies Drive-In Theatre offers a double feature night with non-stop projection onto the BIGGEST outdoor movie theater screen in the entire USA. The prize pass is valid for free admission for up to 5 people in the same vehicle.


Location:

3417 Eastern Blvd.

Middle River, MD

https://www.bengies.com/


a $60 value

Bengie's Drive-In Pass #2 item
Bengie's Drive-In Pass #2
$3

Bengies Drive-In Theatre offers a double feature night with non-stop projection onto the BIGGEST outdoor movie theater screen in the entire USA. The prize pass is valid for free admission for up to 5 people in the same vehicle.


Location:

3417 Eastern Blvd.

Middle River, MD

https://www.bengies.com/


a $60 value

Bengie's Drive-In Pass #3 item
Bengie's Drive-In Pass #3
$3

Bengies Drive-In Theatre offers a double feature night with non-stop projection onto the BIGGEST outdoor movie theater screen in the entire USA. The prize pass is valid for free admission for up to 5 people in the same vehicle.


Location:

3417 Eastern Blvd.

Middle River, MD

https://www.bengies.com/


a $60 value

Birthday Splash Party voucher from Kids First Swim Schools
$5

Make a Splash with an Unforgettable Birthday Celebration! Turn your child’s special day into a lasting memory with a KIDS FIRST® Splash Party – the perfect way to celebrate with family and friends.


Location:

3307 Crain Hwy in Waldorf

https://kidsfirstswimschools.com/parties-2/


A $450 Value

$50 Rucci's Gift Card
$3

Rucci's Italian Kitchen and Grille offers the freshest and finest quality deli foods and prepared authentic Southern Italian fare using Rucci family recipes passed down from generation to generation.


Location:

10579 Theodore Green Boulevard in White Plains.

https://www.ruccisdeli.com/

Two (2) Port Tobacco Players Tickets
$1

The Port Tobacco Players is an all-volunteer organization that puts the performing arts within reach of the community by offering quality productions that are entertaining, educational, and thought-provoking.


This prize is for a 2-pk of tickets to be used at any show during the 2025-2026 season. Port Tobacco Players is located at 508 Charles Street in La Plata.


A $36 Value

Three (3) Port Tobacco Players Tickets
$3

The Port Tobacco Players is an all-volunteer organization that puts the performing arts within reach of the community by offering quality productions that are entertaining, educational, and thought-provoking.


This prize is for a 3-pk of tickets to be used at any show during the 2025-2026 season. Port Tobacco Players is located at 508 Charles Street in La Plata.


A $54 value

2 Dozen Cookies from Crumbs & Co.
$3

Crumbs & Co. offers homemade sweets that are both delicious and beautiful. This prize is two dozen (24) cookies.


Location:

8745 Lowell Rd., Pomfret, MD

http://bakesy.shop/b/crumbs-co-9

an $80 value

$20 Clarity Coffeehouse Gift Card
$1

Treat yourself to creatively crafted coffees, mouthwatering sweets, hearty sandwiches, and crisp salads.


Location: 4175 Indian Head Hwy, Indian Head, MD

Feline Felons Cat Cafe Voucher
$3

Feline Felons Cat Cafe provides a safe place for cats to hang out, be social with other cats and humans visiting them, and really show off their true personalities. They partner with Charles County Animal Care Center, saving more cats by finding them loving adoptive homes. Every visitor can spend time playing with cats in the free-roaming, cat-friendly environment.


This prize voucher is good for two (2) visitors and includes one full hour in the cat rooms, comprised of 30 minutes in the kitten room and 30 minutes in adult cat room. Also includes a pair of cat-themed socks, treats for the cats, and a cat-ear headband for each visitor.


Valued at $56

Location: 24 Industrial Park Dr Ste 1 in Waldorf.

https://www.felinefelonscatcafe.com/

Yu-Gi-Oh Maze of the Masters Booster Box item
Yu-Gi-Oh Maze of the Masters Booster Box
$1

Maze of the Master lets you explore the Deck ideas of your favorite Duelists, with dozens of new cards in this anime-themed booster box. The prize contains 24 packs of 7 random cards per pack.


Donated by Kanto Games and Collectibles

6 St. Mary's Avenue

La Plata, MD


A $35 Value

Yu-Gi-Oh Alliance Insight Booster Box
$1

This booster box contains 24 packs of 9 random cards per pack of Yu-Gi-Oh cards.


Alliance Insight contains:
10 Secret Rares
14 Ultra Rares
26 Super Rares
50 Commons
(24 of these cards are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rare and 1 special card is ONLY available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare!)


Donated by Kanto Games and Collectibles

6 St. Mary's Avenue

La Plata, MD


A $25 Value

A one (1) year membership to Crunch Fitness
$5

No judgments means room for everyone, regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level. No matter your workout of choice, Crunch Fitness wants you to feel good while reaching your goals.


Location:

3035 Waldorf Market Pl

Waldorf, MD


A value of over $400

3D-Printed Winged Dragon
$1

This beautiful, 11 inch dragon will be 3D printed with the winner's choice of up to two (2) colors.


Color choices: Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, black, and white.


Donated by Moe Wilson

3D Printed Dragon
$3

This beautiful, 14.5 inch dragon will be 3D printed with the winner's choice of up to two (2) colors.


Color choices: Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, black, and white.


Donated by Moe Wilson

Game & Craft Bundle
$1

Bundle includes:

-Uno attack game

-That's What She Said game

-Paint Your Own Stepping Stone craft (x2)


Donated by Chris Livingston


A $35 value

Reader's Bundle
$1

Bundle includes:

-Read sign

-Hollow book

-Happiness wooden sign

-Library of Congress pencil

-Bookmark

-Stickers

-Magnet


Donated by Chris Livingston

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (autographed) item
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown (autographed)
$1

Fans of the Wimpy Kid series will love having a copy of a book signed by their favorite author! The book was purchased from a bookstore that authenticated the signature.


Donated by Chris Livingston

Darker by E.L. James book and bookmark (autographed) item
Darker by E.L. James book and bookmark (autographed)
$1

Fans of 50 Shades of Grey would love to have a copy of the book signed by E.L. James in person!


The book was signed in front of the donor and can be authenticated by photographic proof, if desired.


Donated by Chris Livingston

Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson item
Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson
$3

This book is the autobiography of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black female to be appointed to the Supreme Court.


The book was purchased from a bookstore that authenticated the signature.


Donated by Chris Livingston

Two (2) R/C Lexington Exchange Movie Passes
$1

R/C Lexington Exchange movie theater is located in California, MD. This location offers luxury reclining seats, huge wall-to-wall screens, and Dolby surround sound.


A $28 Value

5pk of Pride socks
$1

Brand new Pride socks, set of 5

AUTOGRAPHED 301 Juniors Shirt item
AUTOGRAPHED 301 Juniors Shirt
$5

This 301 Junior Rollers shirt isn't just any shirt.... it is hand-signed by the band Good Charlotte, comprised of brothers Joel and Benji Madden.


Pictured: Good Charlotte and three Dames, getting this shirt signed

$25 All-American Steakhouse gift card #1
$1

The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater is a family–friendly casual dining steakhouse providing good-old fashioned, friendly service, while serving high-quality food, featuring dry-aged steaks, hand-cut by our in-house butchers, and all of this in a fun, energetic, sports themed atmosphere.


Location:

35 St. Patrick's Drive, Waldorf MD

$25 All-American Steakhouse gift card #2
$1

The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater is a family–friendly casual dining steakhouse providing good-old fashioned, friendly service, while serving high-quality food, featuring dry-aged steaks, hand-cut by our in-house butchers, and all of this in a fun, energetic, sports themed atmosphere.


Location:

35 St. Patrick's Drive, Waldorf MD

Two (2) 3-Day Badges for AwesomeCon 2026
$5

Awesome Con is Washington DC’s premier pop culture convention! An action-packed, star-studded bonanza, Awesome Con attracts more than 60,000 fans to celebrate their favorite comics, movies, TV shows, books, toys, games, cosplay, and more! All ages will find something to love, from toddlers to teens… to adults who refuse to grow up! And just like DC, Awesome Con is smart, family-friendly, and inclusive.


Dates: March 13-15, 2026

Location:

WALTER E. WASHINGTON
CONVENTION CENTER
801 Allen Y. Lew Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001

A $240 Value

https://awesome-con.com/

Chunky Hand-Knit Blanket
$3

Beautiful, hand-knit chunky blanket in white and various shades of blue. 40x60 medium-sized. Very soft. Donated by Catherine Stewart.


Approximately a $100 value

Lettuce Be Frank $25 gift card
$1

Lettuce Be Frank has a variety of delicious dogs, huge wraps, large salads, and more.


Location:

110 Charles Street in La Plata

lettucebefrank.com

