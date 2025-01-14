Online Raffle Sales

Bundle- Arm Length for 50/50, Raffle Baskets, Wagon of Cheer
$50
Grab a bundle ticket pack for a chance to win! It includes 50/50 arms length, Wagon of Cheer (wagon filled with a variety of your favorite drinks), and an arms length of tickets to be entered into some amazing baskets that will be raffled off throughout the night!
50/50 Raffle- Arm length
$20
50/50- 5 tickets
$10
Basket Raffle Tix- arm length (Surprise Random Basket Entry)
$20
Our team will drop your chances in a variety of the amazing baskets that have been donated!
Wagon of Cheer- Arm Length
$20
A wagon filled with some of your favorite adult beverages, enter to win and you could go home with a fully stocked bar!
Wagon of Cheer- 5 tickets
$10
Event Business Sponsor- Helping Dan Kick Cancer
$250
Are a local business and want to support the cause by joining in the sponsorship of the event? Sign up today! You will receive your logo featured on any marketing collateral, logo featured at the event, and multiple sponsor recognition announcements during the night.
