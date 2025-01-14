Online Raffle Sales

Are a local business and want to support the cause by joining in the sponsorship of the event? Sign up today! You will receive your logo featured on any marketing collateral, logo featured at the event, and multiple sponsor recognition announcements during the night.

Are a local business and want to support the cause by joining in the sponsorship of the event? Sign up today! You will receive your logo featured on any marketing collateral, logo featured at the event, and multiple sponsor recognition announcements during the night.

More details...