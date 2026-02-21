In-Person Raffle Sales With Electronic Payments

In-Person Raffle Ticket Sale, $1.00 Sale





This page is to process electronic payments for in-person sales of Small Games Of Chance Raffles. Purchases made on this site without the assistance of a Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company member at an in-person event at the fire station will be deemed an invalid ticket purchase and considered a donation to the fire company.





Proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company. Founded in 1949, we provide fire and EMS services to Huntington Township, and surrounding areas.





Now, for the legal stuff....





Small Games of Chance License #3632 - Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company





By purchasing a raffle ticket, you hereby agree to follow all rules and regulations for Small Games of Chance laws of Luzerne County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. These rules include, but are not limited to: you must be 18 years of age, a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, physically located in the Commonwealth when making your raffle ticket purchase, and all purchases must be made from a payment method linked to a bank account (credit cards are not permitted for purchases of raffle tickets). Any purchases which are deemed to be out of state or not in compliance with these rules will be deemed non-refundable and considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.





Raffles will typically be drawn on the Wednesday after the raffle sells out, taking into account inclement weather, member availability, and calls to fire and EMS service. Drawings will be open to the public, with the date and time posted on our Facebook page. Drawings will be held at our Fire Hall, 1013 State Route 239 Shickshinny PA 18655. Lists of ticket purchasers will be posted to our Facebook page, and be available at the respective live drawings. The live drawings will also be available via Facebook LIVE.





Basket raffles and 50/50 drawings in which tickets are sold as part of an in-person event will be drawn near the conclusion of the event, unless otherwise posted.





Winners of raffles will be contacted via telephone and / or Facebook. Prizes will be available for 30 days after the date of the drawing; prizes not claimed after 30 days are subject to forfeiture and become property of the Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.