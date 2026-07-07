Registration for “Be The One” Mid-South Roundup 2027

About this event
Registration is the for the 2 day event.
T-shirt pre-sale $25.00
Registration does not include catered meals.
*Only 2 registrations can be completed here. For more registrations, log-in again
Registration is the for one dat of the day event.
T-shirt pre-sale $25.00
Registration does not include catered meals.
*Only 2 registrations can be completed here. For more registrations, log-in again
Purchase includes 1 catered dinner meal for Friday or Saturday
*Note (1) child 12 and under can eat free with purchase of each catered meal
T-Shirt Presale
Place size(s) on registration info (next page)
$
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