A patriotic-themed flyer announces the "Mid-South Round-Up" event on May 14-15, 2027, at the Putnam County Convention Center in Cookeville, TN, with a red, white, and blue striped border framing the text.
Dept of TN American Legion Riders

Hosted by

Dept of TN American Legion Riders

About this event

Registration for “Be The One” Mid-South Roundup 2027

2121 Event Ctr Dr

Cookeville, TN 38501, USA

2 Day Registration
$50

Registration is the for the 2 day event.

T-shirt pre-sale $25.00

Registration does not include catered meals.

*Only 2 registrations can be completed here. For more registrations, log-in again

1 Day Registration
$25

Registration is the for one dat of the day event.

T-shirt pre-sale $25.00

Registration does not include catered meals.

*Only 2 registrations can be completed here. For more registrations, log-in again

1 Catered Meal
$12.50

Purchase includes 1 catered dinner meal for Friday or Saturday

  • Purchase 2 for if attending Friday and Saturday's event

*Note (1) child 12 and under can eat free with purchase of each catered meal

T-Shirt presale
$25

T-Shirt Presale

Place size(s) on registration info (next page)

Add a donation for Dept of TN American Legion Riders

$

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