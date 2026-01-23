Convention 2026 Tickets

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CPR class including certificate
Thursday, May 14
Indoor tournament at Mulligan's
Price per person includes lunch
Welcome BBQ Food Ticket
No charge to listen to the music
Thursday, May 14
10:00AM-3:00PM
Price per person includes lunch and transportation
Thursday, May 14
8:00AM-4:00PM
Price per person includes lunch and transportation
Friday, May 15
8:00AM-4:00PM
NO DELEGATES ALLOWED ON THIS TOUR
Price per person includes lunch and transportation
Friday, May 15
11:00AM-2:00PM
NO DELEGATES ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS ACTIVITY
Price per person includes 3 hours of play and lunch
Thursday, May 14
10:00AM-3:00PM
Price per person includes transportation and meal voucher
Friday, May 15
10:00AM-3:00PM
NO DELEGATES ALLOWED ON THIS TOUR
Price per person includes transportation and meal voucher
Saturday, May 16
Doors 10:30AM
Price per bundle of 25 tickets
Click here for fillable ad form: https://www.californiaknights.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/pg-22-2026-Order-Form-Fillable.pdf
Click here for fillable ad form: https://www.californiaknights.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/pg-22-2026-Order-Form-Fillable.pdf
Must be a District Deputy promoting the councils in the district. Click here for fillable ad form: https://www.californiaknights.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/pg-22-2026-Order-Form-Fillable.pdf
MUST BE A VOTING DELEGATE
Maximum ONE (1) ticket per delegate
Each delegate must order their own ticket in their own name.
Price per bundle of 10 tickets
Grand Prize: $2,000
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