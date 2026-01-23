Knights of Columbus, California State Council

Offered by

Knights of Columbus, California State Council

About this shop

Convention 2026 Tickets

CPR Class, Thurs 8:00AM item
CPR Class, Thurs 8:00AM
$45

CPR class including certificate

Golf Tournament item
Golf Tournament
$50

Thursday, May 14


Indoor tournament at Mulligan's

Price per person includes lunch

Welcome BBQ Food Ticket item
Welcome BBQ Food Ticket
$15

Welcome BBQ Food Ticket

No charge to listen to the music

Agriculture & Preservation Trail Tour item
Agriculture & Preservation Trail Tour
$75

Thursday, May 14

10:00AM-3:00PM

Price per person includes lunch and transportation

Sequoia Park Tour THURSDAY
$75

Thursday, May 14

8:00AM-4:00PM

Price per person includes lunch and transportation

Sequoia Park Tour FRIDAY
$75

Friday, May 15

8:00AM-4:00PM

NO DELEGATES ALLOWED ON THIS TOUR

Price per person includes lunch and transportation

Mulligan's Indoor Golf Activity item
Mulligan's Indoor Golf Activity
$50

Friday, May 15

11:00AM-2:00PM

NO DELEGATES ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS ACTIVITY

Price per person includes 3 hours of play and lunch

Eagle Mountain Casino THURSDAY item
Eagle Mountain Casino THURSDAY
$50

Thursday, May 14

10:00AM-3:00PM

Price per person includes transportation and meal voucher

Eagle Mountain Casino FRIDAY item
Eagle Mountain Casino FRIDAY
$50

Friday, May 15

10:00AM-3:00PM

NO DELEGATES ALLOWED ON THIS TOUR

Price per person includes transportation and meal voucher

Ladies Luncheon Meal Ticket
$40

Saturday, May 16

Doors 10:30AM

Ladies Luncheon Raffle Tickets
$20

Price per bundle of 25 tickets

Souvenir Book Ad (DD Special)
$200

Must be a District Deputy promoting the councils in the district. Click here for fillable ad form: https://www.californiaknights.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/pg-22-2026-Order-Form-Fillable.pdf

Banquet Gala (Non-Delegate)
$50
Banquet Gala (Voting Delegate)
Free

MUST BE A VOTING DELEGATE

Maximum ONE (1) ticket per delegate

Each delegate must order their own ticket in their own name.

Convention Opportunity Drawing item
Convention Opportunity Drawing
$20

Price per bundle of 10 tickets

Grand Prize: $2,000

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