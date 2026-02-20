Navy League of the US Kingsville Council

Offered by

Navy League of the US Kingsville Council

About this shop

Online Catalog - Kingsville Navy League

USS Kingsville T-shirt item
USS Kingsville T-shirt
$25

Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Available sizes and colors announced at place of sale.

Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

T-45 Goshawk T-shirt item
T-45 Goshawk T-shirt
$25

Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Available sizes and colors announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

T-45 Coffee Mug item
T-45 Coffee Mug item
T-45 Coffee Mug
$20

Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Number of coffee mugs in stock will be announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

Tile 4" x 6" - USS Kingsville or T-45s item
Tile 4" x 6" - USS Kingsville or T-45s item
Tile 4" x 6" - USS Kingsville or T-45s
$25

Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Number of tiles in stock will be announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

11 x 14" Archive Print (T-45 or USS Kingsville,paper) item
11 x 14" Archive Print (T-45 or USS Kingsville,paper) item
11 x 14" Archive Print (T-45 or USS Kingsville,paper)
$40

Frame not included. Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Number of prints in stock will be announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

8" x 10" Archive Print (USS Kingsville,paper) item
8" x 10" Archive Print (USS Kingsville,paper)
$30

Frame not included. Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Number of prints in stock will be announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

Canvas Print, 20 x 25 USS Kingsville or 20 x 25 T-45s item
Canvas Print, 20 x 25 USS Kingsville or 20 x 25 T-45s item
Canvas Print, 20 x 25 USS Kingsville or 20 x 25 T-45s
$200

Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Number of canvas prints in stock will be announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

Challenge Coin, Kingsville Navy League
$25

Coming Soon, in development. Confirmation of sale must be made in person at sale booth. Number of coins in stock will be announced at place of sale. Sale in-person only, payment online. No shipping available.

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