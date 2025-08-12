ONLINE Winter Witchcamp 2026

By committing to $70+ you support all the necessary magical components of camp! Your generous offer allows the organizers, teachers, tech witches, and bower priestexes of camp to attend with compensated camp registration fees as a thank you for their work throughout the year. In addition, your fee also covers a small stipend to our organizers, teachers, tech witches, and bower priestexes to share our gratitude for their wisdom and skills. The additional fees help to replenish seed money and to increase the ability for further hybridization for future camps and can also assist with helping future witches attend online camp.