Only for members attending the mission in August 2026!

Click on the donation button below and change the amount to the number you owe to EVM for the trip in August. Then follow instructions. EVM fee is $2795, Amazon Promise fee is $1600 paid directly to Amazon Promise through





https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=qCY1sgpHHeSgGyt0XnnTj2vu4ye8votlzma37DmV6lZaq1k9bECqSuiRrRMugd2xg74Bi53PmOoRWEns&locale.x=en_US





Or Send your deposit/full amount check to:

Amazon Promise,

PO Box 1304,

Newburyport, MA 01950, USA