Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

Hosted by

Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

About this event

O.N.O.: The Will Way

59-61 E 4th St #4

New York, NY 10003, USA

GA- WAITLIST
Free

THIS IS NOT A TICKET! THIS IS A WAITLIST RSVP. Subject to available space, by selecting this ticket you will be added to the wait list for entry.


should there be space, you MUST pay door price admission of $25 at time of notification.

AGAIN THIS IS NOT A TICKET FOR ENTRY

VIP Admission - DOOR LIST
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

includes full access, reserved table seating, complimentary coat check and a concession ticket good for 1 food or drink item selection up to $15 per person for each guest.

Add a donation for Experimental Theatre Project, Inc. dba WOW Cafe Theater

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!