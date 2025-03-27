Midwest Catholic Family Conference

Hosted by

Midwest Catholic Family Conference

About this event

ONSITE 2025 MCFC Registration

225 W Douglas Ave

Wichita, KS 67202, USA

Onsite Weekend Family Ticket
$165
Onsite Single Day Family Ticket
$130
Onsite Family Child
Free

This ticket is for the children added to a family ticket. Please add one ticket per child. If only a child is attending please purchase the child ticket.

Onsite Weekend Senior Adult (+62 or disabled)
$75

This ticket is for adults aged 62 or older or for those of any age with physical or mental disabilities.

Onsite Single Day Senior Adult (+62 or disabled)
$60

This ticket is for adults aged 62 or older or for those of any age with physical or mental disabilities.

Onsite Weekend Adult Ticket
$90

This ticket is for individuals ages 19 to 61 years old that is purchased at the door.

Onsite Single Day Adult Ticket
$65

This ticket is for individuals ages 19 to 61 years old that is purchased at the door.

Onsite Weekend Child
$50

This is for children or teenagers that are attending as individuals not as part of a family group that is purchased at the door.

Onsite Single Day Child
$40

This is for children or teenagers that are attending as individuals not as part of a family group that is purchased at the door.

Priests, Deacon, Religious & Seminarian
Free
Onsite Friday Only Adult
$30
Onsite Friday Only Child
$10
Ticket Add On
$20
Vendor Late Registration
$20
Add a donation for Midwest Catholic Family Conference

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!