Hosted by

Northwest Suburban Council PTA

Onsite Feed15 Gala Opportunities

360 S Creekside Dr

Palatine, IL 60074, USA

Wine Pull item
Wine Pull
$25

Try your luck with our wine pull. Each bottle of wine has a value of at least $20 but could be worth more! Each purchase gets you one bottle of wine

Heads or Tails item
Heads or Tails
$25

Join us on the dance floor for a game of Heads or Tails. With every flip of a coin participants will be eliminated until only one is left. Last person standing wins a prize!

Wheel of Fun- 1 Spin item
Wheel of Fun- 1 Spin
$25

Gets you one spin! - Every Spin Wins! Restaurant Gift Cards, Lotto Tickets, and more!

Wheel of Fun- 5 Spins item
Wheel of Fun- 5 Spins
$100

Gets you 5 spins- Each spin wins something! Restaurant Gift Cards, Lotto Tickets, and more!

Jersey Draw- 1 Chance item
Jersey Draw- 1 Chance
$50

Winner will get to choose 1 of 3 available jerseys (Nico Hoerner, Coleston Loveland, or Paul Konerko)


Remaining jerseys will go back into the auction.

Jersey Draw- 3 Chances item
Jersey Draw- 3 Chances
$100

Winner will get to choose 1 of 3 available jerseys (Nico Hoerner, Coleston Loveland, or Paul Konerko)


Remaining jerseys will go back into the auction.

50/50 (1 Chance) item
50/50 (1 Chance)
$5

Puts your name in the bucket one (1) time for a change to win half the pot!

50/50 (5 Chances) item
50/50 (5 Chances)
$15

Puts your name in the bucket five (5) times for a change to win half the pot!

50/50 (10 Chances) item
50/50 (10 Chances)
$25

Puts your name in the bucket ten (10) times for a change to win half the pot!

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