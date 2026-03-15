Onsite Feed15 Gala Opportunities

Try your luck with our wine pull. Each bottle of wine has a value of at least $20 but could be worth more! Each purchase gets you one bottle of wine
Join us on the dance floor for a game of Heads or Tails. With every flip of a coin participants will be eliminated until only one is left. Last person standing wins a prize!
Gets you one spin! - Every Spin Wins! Restaurant Gift Cards, Lotto Tickets, and more!
Gets you 5 spins- Each spin wins something! Restaurant Gift Cards, Lotto Tickets, and more!
Winner will get to choose 1 of 3 available jerseys (Nico Hoerner, Coleston Loveland, or Paul Konerko)
Remaining jerseys will go back into the auction.
Winner will get to choose 1 of 3 available jerseys (Nico Hoerner, Coleston Loveland, or Paul Konerko)
Remaining jerseys will go back into the auction.
Puts your name in the bucket one (1) time for a change to win half the pot!
Puts your name in the bucket five (5) times for a change to win half the pot!
Puts your name in the bucket ten (10) times for a change to win half the pot!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!