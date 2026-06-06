Lake Washington Singers

Offered by

Lake Washington Singers

About this shop

Onsite Purchase of Sweet or Savory Concert Treat Cups & Fundraising Raffle Tickets

Savory Cup of Appetizers item
Savory Cup of Appetizers
$7

The price for charcuterie onsite is $7 per cup. Please let your server know if you need a gluten free or vegetarian option.

*picture of item used only as example - items received in ordered charcuterie cups may be different.

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Sweet Cup of Treats item
Sweet Cup of Treats
$7

The price for charcuterie onsite is $7 per cup. Please let your server know if you need a gluten free or vegetarian option. *

picture of item used only as example - items received in ordered charcuterie cups may be different.

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12 Raffle Tickets item
12 Raffle Tickets
$20

Wow! 12 chances to win - put all your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!

 

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5 Raffle Tickets item
5 Raffle Tickets
$10

 Cool! 5 chances to win - put all your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!

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2 Raffle Tickets item
2 Raffle Tickets
$5

Nice! 2 chances to win - put both of your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!