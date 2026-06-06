Onsite Purchase of Sweet or Savory Concert Treat Cups & Fundraising Raffle Tickets

Offered by
About this shop
The price for charcuterie onsite is $7 per cup. Please let your server know if you need a gluten free or vegetarian option.
*picture of item used only as example - items received in ordered charcuterie cups may be different.
The price for charcuterie onsite is $7 per cup. Please let your server know if you need a gluten free or vegetarian option. *
picture of item used only as example - items received in ordered charcuterie cups may be different.
Wow! 12 chances to win - put all your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!
Cool! 5 chances to win - put all your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!
Nice! 2 chances to win - put both of your raffle tickets on one item or spread them around to include any of the raffle items you'd like to win and take home!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!