ONSITE SALES 2025 Riot Comedy Festival & BBQ Cookoff

Riot Comedy Festival 3 - THURS APR 3 ONLY All-Access Pass
$49
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Thursday, April 3rd ONLY
Shows include: Headliner Sam Tallent, Swipe Right Dating Show, Three(3) Riot National Comedy Contest Quarter-Finals, and Cancel Culture Late Night Dirty Show
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Thursday, April 3rd ONLY
Shows include: Headliner Sam Tallent, Swipe Right Dating Show, Three(3) Riot National Comedy Contest Quarter-Finals, and Cancel Culture Late Night Dirty Show
Non-Headliner Individual Show TIcket [Riot/Levit/Edmonson]
$20
Non-Headliner Show - National Contest, Swipe Right, You Look Like, Haha for Hope, Cancel Culture, Improv, Spit Take
Non-Headliner Show - National Contest, Swipe Right, You Look Like, Haha for Hope, Cancel Culture, Improv, Spit Take
Headliner Individual Show Ticket [Sterling Theater]
$35
Headliner in Sterling Theater (Sam Tallent, Chris Redd, Chad & JT, Wolves of Glendale, Hans Kim)
Headliner in Sterling Theater (Sam Tallent, Chris Redd, Chad & JT, Wolves of Glendale, Hans Kim)
HeadlIner individual Show Ticket [Levit/Edmondson/Riot]
$25
Headliner in Levit, Edmondson or Riot (Katherine Blanford, Meat Dave Williamson, Alec Flynn, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, K-Von)
Headliner in Levit, Edmondson or Riot (Katherine Blanford, Meat Dave Williamson, Alec Flynn, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, K-Von)
Riot Comedy Festival 3 - VIP Experience (April 3-6, 2025)
$159
With a VIP pass you can reserve seats in advance to any show on the festival and priority seating. You'll have access to all parties including the all-you-can-eat BBQ Cookoff on April 5th VIP. Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like.
With a VIP pass you can reserve seats in advance to any show on the festival and priority seating. You'll have access to all parties including the all-you-can-eat BBQ Cookoff on April 5th VIP. Come & go from the festival as much as you'd like.
Riot Comedy Festival 3 - All-Access Pass (April 3-6, 2025)
$119
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want.
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want.
Riot Comedy Festival 3 - FRI APR 4 ONLY All-Access Pass
$59
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Friday, April 4th ONLY
Shows include: Headliners Chris Redd, Chad & JT Podcast, Katherine Blanford, You Look Like Roast, Meat Dave Williamson, Three (3) Riot National Comedy Contest Quarter-Finals shows
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Friday, April 4th ONLY
Shows include: Headliners Chris Redd, Chad & JT Podcast, Katherine Blanford, You Look Like Roast, Meat Dave Williamson, Three (3) Riot National Comedy Contest Quarter-Finals shows
Riot Comedy Festival 3 - SAT APR 5 ONLY All-Access Pass
$79
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Saturday, April 5th ONLY
Shows include: Headliners Chad & JT, Alec Flynn, Wolves of Glendale, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, Haha for Hope [Clean] Charity Comedy Show, Riot National Comedy Contest Semi-Finals, Riot Digital Comedy Special Taping, and more!
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Saturday, April 5th ONLY
Shows include: Headliners Chad & JT, Alec Flynn, Wolves of Glendale, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, Haha for Hope [Clean] Charity Comedy Show, Riot National Comedy Contest Semi-Finals, Riot Digital Comedy Special Taping, and more!
Riot Comedy Festival 3 - SAT APR 5 ONLY w/BBQ Cookoff Pass
$105
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Saturday, April 5th ONLY. Includes access to the All-You-Can-Eat Riot BBQ Cookoff on The Gordy Lawn from 3-5pm.
Shows include: Headliners Chad & JT, Alec Flynn, Wolves of Glendale, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, Haha for Hope [Clean] Charity Comedy Show, Riot National Comedy Contest Semi-Finals, Riot Digital Comedy Special Taping, and more!
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Saturday, April 5th ONLY. Includes access to the All-You-Can-Eat Riot BBQ Cookoff on The Gordy Lawn from 3-5pm.
Shows include: Headliners Chad & JT, Alec Flynn, Wolves of Glendale, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, Haha for Hope [Clean] Charity Comedy Show, Riot National Comedy Contest Semi-Finals, Riot Digital Comedy Special Taping, and more!
BBQ Cookoff Only
$35
All-you-can eat BBQ Cookoff Pass
All-you-can eat BBQ Cookoff Pass
VIP BBQ Only
$55
All-You-Can-Eat BBQ VIP Pass
All-You-Can-Eat BBQ VIP Pass
Riot Comedy Festival 3 - SUN APR 6 ONLY All-Access Pass
$44
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Sunday April 6th ONLY
Shows include: Headliners Hans Kim & K-VON, Riot National Comedy Contest Finals, and more.
Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Sunday April 6th ONLY
Shows include: Headliners Hans Kim & K-VON, Riot National Comedy Contest Finals, and more.
T-Shirt
$30
Riot T-Shirt
Riot T-Shirt
Riot Hat
$25
Riot Baseball Hat
Riot Baseball Hat
Riot Comedy Festival Poster
$5
Poster
Poster
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!