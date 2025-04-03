ONSITE SALES 2025 Riot Comedy Festival & BBQ Cookoff

Access to all shows at The Riot Comedy Club & The Gordy plus free festival transportation on the Riot Party Bus between venues. Come and go from the festival as much as you want on Saturday, April 5th ONLY. Includes access to the All-You-Can-Eat Riot BBQ Cookoff on The Gordy Lawn from 3-5pm. Shows include: Headliners Chad & JT, Alec Flynn, Wolves of Glendale, Andre Kim, Enrique Chacon, Haha for Hope [Clean] Charity Comedy Show, Riot National Comedy Contest Semi-Finals, Riot Digital Comedy Special Taping, and more!

