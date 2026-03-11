About this event
Please select this option to pay your balance online.
Please select this option to pay in person on the first day of camp by cash, check, or tap to pay.
Please select this option if your child has been awarded a scholarship for Ooey Gooey Art Camp. Any balance remaining is due on the first day of camp.
Please select this option if you are paying for four or more camps this summer. This ticket reflects a 5% discount.
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