Mountain Kids, Inc.

Hosted by

Mountain Kids, Inc.

About this event

Ooey Gooey Art Camp

630 Estates Dr

Pounding Mill, VA 24637, USA

Ooey Gooey Art Camp Balance Online Payment
$100

Please select this option to pay your balance online.

Ooey Gooey Art Camp In Person Payment
Free

Please select this option to pay in person on the first day of camp by cash, check, or tap to pay.

Scholarship Recipient
Free

Please select this option if your child has been awarded a scholarship for Ooey Gooey Art Camp. Any balance remaining is due on the first day of camp.

Multi-Camp Ticket
$92.50

Please select this option if you are paying for four or more camps this summer. This ticket reflects a 5% discount.

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